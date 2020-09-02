For now, there are no obvious triggers for share price appreciation in the short term. Avoid.

But business is down and there is a large debt pile.

Equiniti (OTCPK:EQINY, OTCPK:EQUGF) is a U.K.-based financial services administrator operating services such as share registration. Its shares have fallen in recent years and now stand at a little over a third of where they peaked two to three years ago.

At its heart, the Equiniti business seems quite solid. But it has quite a bit of debt and the business performance also seems to be a bit sluggish. Despite the current low share price, there is no reason to expect share price recovery in the short term, so I would avoid for now.

Equiniti Has a Useful Business with Doubtful Future Growth

The company started in its original incarnation as the share registry of a large British bank. Its activities have expanded in scope but remain in the field of financial administration services for mostly corporate clients.

27% of revenues come from investment solutions, including acting as the share registrar for around half of FTSE-100 constituent companies and administering share and saving schemes for 1.2 million employees.

31% is what the company terms “intelligent solutions”, helping customers manage regulated interactions.

Pension administration and related services account for 23% of revenues.

The U.S. business accounts for 17% of revenues, a revenue stream grounded in the acquisition of the shareholder services business from Wells Fargo (WFC), and the final 2% of revenues is interest income the company earns as a fee from administering certain account balances.

So far so good. I like the fact that the business has fairly predictable revenue streams, is embedded in a lot of organisations and is clearly competent. I am less keen on the U.S. business, which I think is a minefield for U.K. financial services businesses, but overall, the company sounds like it should have a solid investment case.

However, shares have performed poorly for the past couple of years.

Source: Google Finance

That reflects a deterioration in the company’s financial performance, which I think is well illustrated by looking at its free cash flow generation. Note that in some years represented in the table below, the pre-cash flow figure in the company’s annual report is before exceptional items, a slightly dubious calculation methodology in my view, which is a small red flag.

Chart calculated by author using data from company annual reports

Paying dividends was taking a big chunk of this reduced free cash flow.

Source: company annual report 2019

So, while the company touted a progressive dividend policy and paid out a total of 5.49p per share in 2019 (a yield of around 5.0% at today’s share price), the previously declared dividend was cancelled in April, on the pretext of COVID-19. At that point, it did say that it would consider paying out the cancelled final dividend later as an additional interim dividend.

However, in its first-half results presentation, the company guided that the dividend would be resumed when leverage is reduced, order book growth translates to profit growth and there is free cash flow generation to equity holders. That is a sensible business strategy, as the company has sizeable leverage, but in the short term, it does not bolster the investment case, as it seems unlikely that the dividend will resume any time soon. The company’s end markets have seen a heavy hit from COVID-19 and recession, which has translated into a weakened performance across the business.

Source: company 1H results announcement

It is worth noting also that cash flow conversion has fallen sharply, as customers delay bill payments. At 30 June 2020, the company had cash and undrawn RCF facilities of £208m, so liquidity is not an issue right now, but the sharp fall in cash conversion is a concern, especially if it does not recover soon.

The Balance Sheet Looks Debt Heavy

“In common with other private equity portfolio companies,” read a line in the company’s 2012 annual report, “the Equiniti Group carries a high level of net debt compared to equity.”

As seen above, net debt at the end of June stood at £355.3m. That equates to leverage of 3x, higher than the 2.8x reported at the same time last year. The company said it maintained a focus on debt reduction and deleverage. However, so far, that isn’t very evident, with net debt increasing in recent years.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

The debt pile is a concern for me as I think that it reduces the company’s ability to direct returns to shareholders.

When to Consider Buying Equiniti

I think the key question in valuing the company is when it will be able to show marked, sustainable progress in reducing its debt, and/or when its underlying business picks up on a profitable basis.

If it cannot reduce its debt, but the business improves in a profitable way, it could be tempting at current prices. Likewise, if it shows that it can reduce debt on its current business model, then the current valuation and P/E of 18 would look more attractive.

In the absence of those drivers, or a takeover bid which is always a possibility but is not a consideration for now, there are no real reasons to expect the share price to improve.

While several directors made open market purchases last month at a price similar to today’s, the relatively low sums of money involved make this feel a bit more like a tokenistic show of support than a conviction based investment.

Source: Hargreaves Lansdown

Conclusion: Equiniti is Not a Good Choice, for Now

Equiniti looks like a decent business in a space which ought to be fairly stable, although its results raise a question as to how correct an assessment that it.

However, the business is suffering on all fronts in the current environment and remains saddled with significant debt. In the short term, there is little to no upside for shareholders based on that analysis. I would avoid for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.