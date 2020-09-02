Whitecap Resources announced an agreement to acquire NAL Resources in an all-stock transaction valued at C$155 million.

Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) announced this week an agreement to acquire the privately-held Canadian oil and gas producer NAL Resources in an all-stock deal that should close on January 4. The timing of a stock-based transaction isn't ideal for Whitecap Resources as its share price remains close to multi-year lows. Yet shareholders should welcome that C$155 million deal.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

What's the transaction about?

Over the last several quarters, Whitecap Resources' management had indicated it was looking to acquire assets to take advantage of the currently depressed oil prices and consolidate the company's assets.

Thus, the agreement announced this week to acquire NAL Resources should not surprise shareholders. According to management, 84% of both companies' lands overlap, which should create synergies and cost-cutting opportunities. Although, Whitecap Resources didn't give details about such cost savings.

The acquired assets should produce about 22,000 barrels or equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2021, with oil, NGL, and gas representing about 40%, 15%, and 45% of total production, respectively.

In comparison, Whitecap Resources should produce 60,000 boe/d next year, and during H1 2020, oil, NGL, and gas represented 77%, 7%, and 16% of total production, respectively.

Thus, the deal will boost Whitecap Resources' production volume by 37% next year, and it will slightly shift its product mix towards more natural gas and less oil.

Whitecap Resources will issue 58.3 million shares to acquire NAL Resources at a transaction value of about C$155 million. Thus, NAL Resources shareholders will own 12.5% of the combined entity.

Given the currently depressed and volatile oil prices, the stock-based transaction of the debt-free producer NAL Resources makes sense. It will decrease Whitecap Resources' forecast debt-to-EBITDA ratio by 25% in 2021, according to management. That will allow Whitecap Resources to refinance its debt in more favorable conditions over the next couple of years.

However, the timing of the stock-based deal isn't ideal for Whitecap Resources shareholders as the share price remains close to its multi-year lows.

A cheap acquisition

In any case, the agreed price seems favorable to Whitecap Resources by many measures:

Management estimates the acquired assets will generate C$100 million of net operating income (NOI) in 2021, based on reasonable price assumptions (WTI price of US$45/bbl and AECO price of C$2.5/GJ). Granted, management didn't communicate the capital required to hold production flat, but the agreed price represents only 1.5 times that forecast NOI, which provides some margin of safety.

The transaction represents only C$7,045 per estimated flowing barrel in 2021. As a comparison, Whitecap Resources currently trades at C$36,198 per flowing barrel based on forecast production of 66,000 boe/d this year. Even if you consider Whitecap Resources' higher portion of oil production should command a higher valuation, the difference remains significant.

Whitecap Resources will pay C$3.5/boe for NAL Resources proved developed producing (PDP) reserves. In contrast, Whitecap Resources' enterprise value corresponds to C$11.18/boe of PDP reserve. Again, that shows the significantly lower valuation of NAL Resources relative to Whitecap Resources, even when accounting for both producers' different product mix.

reserves. In contrast, Whitecap Resources' enterprise value corresponds to C$11.18/boe of PDP reserve. Again, that shows the significantly lower valuation of NAL Resources relative to Whitecap Resources, even when accounting for both producers' different product mix. The deal represents a 37% and 58% discount to NAL Resources' PDP and 2P (proved+probable) reserves, respectively, which have been calculated based on conservative third-party oil price estimates (see table below). According to Whitecap Resources, NAL Resources' net present value (discounted at 10%) of PDP, Proved, and 2P reserves represent C$254 million, C$271 million, and C$379 million, respectively, inclusive of C$67 million of asset retirement obligations. Whitecap Resources will acquire those assets for C$155 million.

The ownership of NAL Resources could explain a part of the reasons for such a discount. Manulife Financial (MFC) owns NAL Resources, and the agreed deal of C$155 million (US$118.6 million) seems meaningless relative to Manulife's market cap above US$28 billion.

In addition, Manulife probably neglected NAL Resources over the last few years.

NAL Resources' website claims the company is producing 40,000 boe/d. But this is based on 2018 information. Since then, the website doesn't seem to have been updated.

Whitecap Resources indicated NAL Resources was currently producing 27,000 boe/d, and 2021 forecast production should drop to 22,000 boe/d, which suggests Manulife didn't invest much capital in NAL Resources. NAL Resources' low and stable 19% production decline rate confirms the likely lack of capital over the last few years as new producing wells drive higher decline rates (wells decline faster during their first months of production).

Also, the transaction looks cheap for another reason that investors should take into account. NAL Resources' 2P reserves represent only 8.5 years of 2021 production, compared to Whitecap Resources' 22 years of next-year production. But the value of NAL Resources' reserve is already captured in the reserves' net present value calculations (discussed above) that show the deal seems attractive to Whitecap Resources.

Looking forward

Despite the unfortunate timing of an all-stock transaction, Whitecap Resources' shareholders should welcome the acquisition of NAL Resources. Whitecap Resources secured an attractive and favorable deal, most likely thanks to the lack of interest of Manulife in NAL Resources. In addition, that acquisition will improve the company's financial strength, which will allow management to keep pursuing other deals.

