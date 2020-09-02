MercadoPago has seen incredible growth in recent years, both on and off the MercadoLibre marketplace.

As the leader in the e-commerce market in Latin America, MercadoLibre is poised to benefit from the continued shift towards online shopping.

MercadoLibre has created an ecosystem of six services centered around e-commerce and digital payments.

Investment Thesis

MercadoLibre (MELI) is already a dominant force in both e-commerce and digital payments in Latin America, but they've only tapped a portion of their full potential. This makes MercadoLibre a very compelling long-term investment.

My investment thesis can be summarized in the following points:

1. MercadoLibre is building an ecosystem that effectively drives user engagement and benefits from strong network effects.

2. MercadoLibre is the leader in e-commerce in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Chile, which together account for ~86% of online sales in Latin America.

3. Total payment volume (TPV) processed through MercadoPago has skyrocketed, growing at 52% annually since 2014. This, in combination with growing marketplace sales, has resulted in annualized revenue growth of 34% over the last five years.

Business Overview

MercadoLibre has come a long way since its founding in 1999. The business has grown from an online marketplace to an ecosystem of six integrated services that operates in 18 countries. The graphic below summarizes these six segments:

Source: Created by the author using graphics and information from MercadoLibre Investor Relations.

As an investor, I believe it's important to have a good understanding of the businesses in which I invest. For that reason, I want to provide a slightly more detailed breakdown of these six segments.

MercadoLibre is the namesake e-commerce marketplace. Revenue is generated by charging sellers a percentage of gross merchandise volume (GMV).

MercadoShops allows sellers to create, manage, and promote their own online storefront. Sellers pay a subscription fee for this service. These online storefronts can be integrated with the MercadoLibre marketplace and merchants can accept digital payments through MercadoPago.

MercadoPago offers various fintech solutions, including processing services, gateway services, and mobile payments. Merchants using MercadoPago are able to accept digital payments in stores and online. MercadoPago also provides consumers with a digital wallet and facilitates P2P transfers. Revenue is generated primarily by charging merchants a percentage of the total payment volume (TPV). Like other digital wallets, MercadoPago can be funded with credit/debit cards and bank accounts, but users can also fund their wallet by presenting cash at a variety of locations (certain banks, pharmacies, and convenience stores).

MercadoPago also offers an asset management product, Mercado Fondo. This enables users to invest their digital wallet balance in low-risk assets.

MercadoEnvios is a logistics solution. This allows merchants to utilize third-party carriers to deliver products to buyers, in addition to providing those merchants with fulfillment and warehousing services. MercadoEnvios adds immense value to MercadoLibre's ecosystem, as it allows sellers to provide a quality customer experience from purchase to delivery.

MercadoCredito is a credit solution. MercadoCredito extends cash advances and loans to sellers and buyers. And because MercadoLibre has an in-depth understanding of merchant sales data, machine learning and AI can be used to effectively assess credit risk. Furthermore, interest and principal payments can be collected directly through existing sales, which reduces default risk.

MercadoLibre Publicidad is an advertising platform that enables businesses to promote their brand by displaying ads on MercadoLibre's webpages. This service uses Google Analytics to gain insights from MercadoLibre’s first-party user data, which then allows advertisers to target specific audience segments.

Market Opportunity:

E-commerce and digital payments are the two primary markets in which MercadoLibre operates. In this section, I will discuss the outlook for each of these markets in detail.

E-Commerce

The e-commerce market in Latin America has been growing rapidly in recent years. Total e-commerce sales are expected to reach ~$84 billion in 2020 and $116 billion by 2023, clocking in at 12% growth per year.

But in 2019, e-commerce sales represented a meager 4.4% of all retail sales in Latin America. And this number is only expected to reach 6.6% in 2022. For comparison, e-commerce sales in the United States are expected to reach 15.5% of retail sales in 2022. So there is clearly enormous potential for future growth, and this should drive MercadoLibre's marketplace for many years to come.

In addition to the large market opportunity, MercadoLibre's leadership position in this market further strengthens the bull case.

The chart below shows the top five countries in Latin America in terms of e-commerce market share in 2020. And it shows the top e-commerce sites in each of those countries, as ranked by annual web and app visits through June 2019.

Sources: Created by the author using information from Statista and MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre is the clear leader in all five countries, which together account for a combined ~86% of the e-commerce market in Latin America. This dominant position is an enormous advantage, as ~95% of MercadoLibre's revenue is generated in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.

And, as indicated in the chart below, digital sales in each of these countries are expected to continue growing quickly.

Source: Created by the author using data from Statista (eCommerce).

In Q2'2020, MercadoLibre continued to execute on this growing opportunity. Gross merchandise volume exceeded $5 billion, representing 48% growth YoY. Items sold on the marketplace increased 101% YoY. And as a result, commerce-related revenue increased 80% YoY to $582 million.

Another thing to consider when analyzing e-commerce in Latin America is internet penetration and the percentage of online buyers. For instance, the United States has a population of 331 million, of which 284 million (86%) are internet users and 254 million (77%) are online buyers. But in Latin America, only 38% of the population are online buyers.

Again focusing on MercadoLibre's core market, the chart below compares internet users and online buyers in 2020 as a percentage of the population in these countries. Information on the United States is included as a reference.

Source: Created by the author using data from Statista and Worldometer.

This data indicates that, compared to the United States, online buyers represent a smaller percentage of the population in each of these countries. Even in MercadoLibre's two largest markets, Brazil and Mexico, only 50% and 40% (respectively) of the population are online buyers.

But what the chart does not indicate, at least not at first glance, is that online buyers also represent a smaller percentage of internet users in Latin America compared to the United States. In the United States, 89% of internet users are online buyers, but this figure is only 74% in Brazil, 57% in Mexico, and 78% in Argentina.

So the growth potential for MercadoLibre is twofold. First, as existing internet users become more comfortable making digital purchases, the percentage of online buyers should increase. Second, increasing internet penetration in general should further increase the percentage of online buyers. And, as the dominant player in these markets, both of these trends should benefit MercadoLibre substantially.

Digital Payments

MercadoPago provides payment processing services, gateway services, and mobile payment functionality, which enables merchants to accept digital payments in stores and online, both on and off MercadoLibre's marketplace.

The chart below compares total payment volume for on and off-marketplace transactions from FY'2014 through Q2'2020.

Source: Created by the author using information from MercadoLibre Investor Relations.

To say that digital payments have grown quickly would be an understatement. But in 2019, off-marketplace transactions actually surpassed on-marketplace transactions in terms of total payment volume. This indicates that MercadoLibre is effectively engaging users and strengthening its network effect. To further this point, MercadoPago had 52 million 'payers' in Q2'2020 - this represents an incredible 64% YoY growth.

But let's take a look at the market in a more abstract sense. What does the future hold?

In 2019, according to the 2020 WorldPay Global Payments Report, Latin America ranked lower than any other region of the world in terms of digital/mobile wallet penetration. Digital/mobile wallet payments represented just 2% of in-store spend and 14% of online spend. Cash was still the most common form of payment in stores, at 58% of spend, while credit cards were the most common form of payment online, at 44% of spend.

This may sound discouraging. But it means there is still an enormous, largely untapped market for digital payments in Latin America. And the forecast for 2023 indicates that payments are shifting towards digital solutions.

The graphic below compares 2019 payment data to forecasted data for 2023. Percentages represent the percent of total spend.

Source: WorldPay Global Payments Report (January 2020).

Cash payments are expected to drop 15% by 2023, though they will still represent the majority of in-store payments. But digital/mobile wallet payments are expected to reach 5% of in-store spend (22% CAGR) and 18% of online spend (7% CAGR). These numbers are more encouraging.

Now, again, I'd like to highlight MercadoPago's core market.

The chart below shows forecasted digital payments in terms of transaction value in 2020 vs 2024. In this case, the term 'digital payments' includes all payment methods used to make online purchases, and smartphone applications used to make purchases in stores; this does not include transactions using mobile card readers (such as MercadoLibre's mPOS device).

Source: Created by the author using data from Statista (Digital Payments).

As the above chart indicates, each country is expected see rapid growth. And MercadoPago should benefit greatly, as it is the platform that processes and settles all transactions for MercadoLibre in these countries. And it's worth noting that, because these estimates don't account for the 3 million merchants using MercadoLibre mPOS devices, the actual growth potential is higher.

But where does MercadoPago stand in relation to its competitors?

The chart below shows mobile payment app market share in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina as of July 2019. Source: Emarketer.

In 2019, MercadoPago was the market leader in Argentina, but ranked second and third in Brazil and Mexico, respectively. However, MercadoPago's active user metrics (percentage of active users, sessions per user) were higher than any competitor in all three countries. This indicates a higher level of user engagement, which should help MercadoPago take market share in the future.

In summary, Latin America has been slow to adopt digital payments, but this appears to be changing. MercadoPago's growth in recent years has been truly impressive, in both on and off-marketplace transactions. In the most recent quarter, the number of processed transactions increased to 405 million, representing 123% growth YoY. Total payment volume reached $11.2 billion, a 72% increase YoY. And nearly 1 million mPOS devices were sold, despite the pandemic's negative effect on in-store retail. This growth supports the idea of increasing user engagement, and indicates a strengthening network effect. And that bodes well for MercadoPago.

Additionally, MercadoPago has a major advantage over all of its competitors: its relationship with MercadoLibre. MercadoLibre is the leading e-commerce site in much of Latin America, and MercadoPago is used to process and settle all marketplace transactions in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Chile. This should continue to drive adoption of MercadoPago by both merchants and consumers.

Financials and Other Metrics:

The bulk of MercadoLibre's revenue is generated through fees charged on GMV and TPV. The chart below shows these metrics from 2014 through the most recent quarter.

Since 2014, GMV has grown steadily at 16% annually. And in Q2'2020, GMV growth accelerated to 48% YoY. Even more impressive, TPV has grown at 52% annually since 2014, and growth accelerated to 72% YoY in Q2'2020.

Given the above metrics, it's no surprise that MercadoLibre's revenue growth has been consistently strong. Since 2014, revenue has grown at 34% annually. And since 2016, growth has actually accelerated to 41% annually. But that still pales in comparison to the 61% revenue growth MercadoLibre posted in Q2'2020.

Finally, I'd like to briefly mention MercadoLibre's balance sheet. Overall, it paints a picture of financial stability. Unlike many high growth companies, MercadoLibre actually has a positive retained earnings of $350 million. Likewise, they have $3.3 billion in cash and short-term investments, compared to $1.4 billion in debt and lease obligations. But if you look back to 2019, you will notice that a good deal of this cash ($1.8 billion) was added to the balance sheet through issuance of stock. This is not necessarily a bad thing - in fact, PayPal (PYPL) contributed $750 million of this sum as part of a strategic investment, and PayPal knows a thing or two about the payments business - but I still wanted to mention it because shareholders should always be aware of dilution, and pay close attention to any future issuance of equity.

Valuation and Risks

While MercadoLibre posted a profit in Q2'2020, they have not been profitable on a trailing twelve-month basis for the last few years. This is largely a result of heavy spending on marketing and, to a lesser degree, shipping subsidies paid to offer free or low-cost shipping to buyers. Since 2014, sales and marketing expenses have actually grown faster than revenue, at 49% per year. And between 2017 and 2019, MercadoLibre spent $868 million on shipping subsidies. However, I believe these expenditures are justified.

At this point, growth is critical and MercadoLibre must do what it can to reinforce and expand its dominant market position. To this end, they have been investing heavily in logistics (MercadoEnvios), to build out a network of fulfillment centers and cross-docking facilities, which improve shipping times, reduce dependence on third-party carriers (such as Correios in Brazil, which announced another strike this month), and increase cost efficiency to provide a solution that benefits both buyers and sellers. And as they build this logistics network, providing free or low-cost shipping is an excellent way to engage new customers and ensure the loyalty of existing customers.

Apart from that, MercadoLibre trades at 20x sales, which is near an all-time high. This is not only pricey compared to the broader market, but also pricey compared to competitors like Amazon (AMZN), which trades for under 6x sales. Not only that, but MercadoLibre's stock is up over 100% YTD and over 900% in the last five years. So, have you missed your chance? I don't think so. Yes, the stock is highly valued. But great companies often are. And as I've discussed in this article, e-commerce and digital payment penetration is relatively low in this region of the world, so there is still enormous growth potential in the years ahead.

Conclusion:

MercadoLibre operates in two quickly growing markets: e-commerce and digital payments. Not only that, but they are a dominant force in both of these markets. And the ecosystem of products and services they are building should continue to drive user engagement in the coming years.

While the stock trades at a high valuation, I believe it's worth initiating a position in this company if you haven't already. And if the stock pulls back, that's fine - buy more. Ten years from now, I think you'll be glad you did.

