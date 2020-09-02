I revise my interactive models to take account of present circumstances, in order to better evaluate the opportunities and risks of an investment in Abbott at current share price.

Abbott Investment Thesis

Despite the high P/E ratios, Abbott (ABT) at present share price offers an opportunity for total return ~6% per year through end of 2022, subject to meeting analysts' consensus EPS estimates, and P/E multiple remaining above end of 2019 level. There is downside risk from P/E multiple contraction, but this only becomes significant if P/E ratio retreats to end of 2017 levels or lower. Additional risk arises if Abbott does not produce earnings to match analysts' consensus estimates. A detailed analysis including optimistic and pessimistic scenarios is included below.

This Is A Tough Investment Climate, Particularly For Retirees

An Irish friend once told me a joke about a tourist on a back road in Ireland asking a farmer how to get to Dublin, to which the farmer replied, "If I was going to Dublin, I wouldn't start from here."

I feel a bit like that with P/E ratios at present, due to the disruption to earnings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The usual metrics do not work when the 'E' in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And, if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too then is the PEG ratio similarly affected. Abbott Laboratories currently has a Non-GAAP TTM P/E of 36.37 and a PEG Non-GAAP (FWD) of 3.07, per the peer comparisons below from SA Premium.

Figure 1.1 - Peer comparisons P/E and PEG ratios

Despite the PEG ratio of 3.07, Abbott receives similar ratings, per Fig. 1.2 below, to BDX and CVS which have much lower PEG ratios of 2.3 and 1.48, respectively as shown in Fig. 1.1 above .

Figure 1.2 -Peer comparison Ratings

Fig. 1.1 and 1.2 source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Per Table 1 below, Abbott's P/E ratio at end of 2019 was 26.81 compared to the present P/E ratio of 36 to 37. This is why I say it is a tough investment climate at present. If the Abbott P/E ratio were to quickly fall from current levels to the end of 2019 level, there would be immediate large capital losses for shareholders. Real Vision discusses the possibility of market turmoil in their article, "This Bull Market Is Built On A Very Shaky Foundation: Harrison", from which the following excerpts are taken,

Harrison said that when you lower interest rates in an unstable financial system where you're much more fragile, any financial calamity will blow up the system. This is called a Minsky moment: a sudden, major collapse of asset values which marks the end of the growth phase of a cycle... "This bull market is built on the back of a shaky foundation and we have no idea what may cause it to continue or to unravel," he said.

This possibility should be particularly concerning for retirees, who do not have time on their side to recover from large capital losses. On the other hand, I have read countless articles over the last 5 years warning the rise and rise of share prices must come to an end, and those who have stayed out of the market have suffered large opportunity cost losses. To further complicate matters, the present P/E ratios are distorted due to the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic. The markets use metrics such as P/E and PEG ratios to guide share pricing decisions. If these present metrics are temporarily broken, then they are like a broken compass, and their use will not avoid investors potentially running aground with their investments. So how do we bridge this gap and find guidance to get to 2022 and beyond, without mishap? Like the Irish farmer, my response to that question is, I would not start from here. Instead, I start at the end of 2019 to map out a route to 2022, avoiding the current distortions to investment metrics. As part of this process, I have built a model to enable quantification of potential outcomes, on both an optimistic and a pessimistic basis. Inputs and outputs are shown below in Table 1 (optimistic scenarios) and further below in Table 2 (pessimistic scenarios).

Abbott: Looking Ahead To 2022, Starting At End Of 2019, Beginning Of 2020 - Optimistic Scenarios

Table 1 below details Abbott's actual performance from 2016 and projected performance out to 2022. Table 1 will be relevant for those investors who like to get deep into the detail. For those who don't like that approach, I provide further below the most relevant detail in excerpts from Table 1, together with my comments.

Table 1 - Abbott P/E Ratio Projections - Optimistic Scenarios, Cases A, B And C

Table 1 has three Cases, A, B, and C, based on projected P/E ratios at end of 2022. These are my more optimistic scenarios, which assume Abbotts' P/E ratios will be maintained or continue to expand, as they have in the past, along with the wider market, as interest rates have come down. Table 1.1 below is a selection of a section of Table 1 to facilitate viewing and comment.

Table 1.1

Comments on Table 1.1 -

1. P/E Ratios Actual and Estimates (line 26 Tables 1 & 1.1)-

Historical actual P/E ratio at end of 2019 is 26.81.

P/E Ratio Assumptions at end of 2022

For Case A , it is assumed the P/E ratio at end of 2022, with the 'E' based on analysts' consensus EPS estimate for 2022, will be 26.81, the same as the actual P/E ratio at end of 2019. This results in a higher projected P/E ratio of 29.08 for the low EPS case, and a lower P/E ratio of 23.47 for the high EPS case.

, it is assumed the P/E ratio at end of 2022, with the 'E' based on analysts' consensus EPS estimate for 2022, will be 26.81, the same as the actual P/E ratio at end of 2019. This results in a higher projected P/E ratio of 29.08 for the low EPS case, and a lower P/E ratio of 23.47 for the high EPS case. For Cases B and C, it is assumed the P/E ratio at end of 2022, with the 'E' based on analysts' consensus EPS estimate for 2022, will be respectively 10% and 20% higher than the 26.81 at end of 2019. This results in P/E ratios of 29.49 for Case B and 32.17 for Case C at end of 2022, also assuming consensus EPS. As for Case A, the P/E ratios for low and high EPS estimates are respectively higher and lower than the consensus EPS assumption.

2. Non-GAAP EPS growth rates actual and estimates (line 23 Table 1.1)

EPS percentage growth estimates in line 23 are based on analyst consensus, low and high EPS estimates per SA Premium, and are the same for all cases.

Historical EPS -

Actual 13.77% average yearly non-GAAP EPS growth rate for Abbott over the 3 years 2016 to 2019.

Analysts' EPS estimates -

Consensus estimate 10.40% average yearly non-GAAP EPS growth rate for Abbott over the 3 years 2019 to 2022.

average yearly non-GAAP EPS growth rate for Abbott over the 3 years 2019 to 2022. Low estimate 7.46% average yearly non-GAAP EPS growth rate for Abbott over the 3 years 2019 to 2022.

average yearly non-GAAP EPS growth rate for Abbott over the 3 years 2019 to 2022. High estimate 15.40% average yearly non-GAAP EPS growth rate for Abbott over the 3 years 2019 to 2022.

3. Share price growth (line 24 Table 1.1)

Actual 31.26% average yearly share price growth rate for Abbott over the 3 years 2016 to 2019.

Estimated share prices based on analysts' consensus EPS estimates and P/E ratio assumptions -

In all three cases A, B, and C, the share price is based on the common consensus EPS multiplied by the consensus P/E ratio for each individual case. While the share price is different for each case, the share price within each case is the same for consensus, low and high EPS estimates.

Case A estimate 10.40% average yearly share price growth rate for the 3 years 2019 to 2022 (same share price assumption for consensus, low and high EPS estimates).

average yearly share price growth rate for the 3 years 2019 to 2022 (same share price assumption for consensus, low and high EPS estimates). Case B estimate 13.97% average yearly share price growth rate for the 3 years 2019 to 2022

average yearly share price growth rate for the 3 years 2019 to 2022 Case C estimate 17.32% average yearly share price growth rate for the 3 years 2019 to 2022.

4. Share price vs. EPS growth - Better (Worse) %age points (line 25 in Table 1.1)

At a constant P/E ratio, share price will grow at the same rate as EPS growth. Where there is multiple expansion, the share price grows at a higher rate than the EPS growth rate. Where there is multiple contraction, the share price grows at a lower rate than the EPS growth rate. Note in Table 1.1 a share price growth rate that is higher than the EPS growth rate is classified as "worse", as continuing higher than EPS growth rates are unsustainable in the long term.

Abbott P/E multiple expansion 2016 to 2019 -

For Abbott, the average share price growth rate of 31.26% per year, for the three years 2016 to 2019 was 17.49 percentage points higher than the EPS growth rate of 13.77% over the same period. This caused the P/E ratio to increase by 53.6% from 17.46 at end of 2016 to 26.81 at end of 2019.

Abbott P/E multiple expansion estimates 2019 to 2022 -

Case A - P/E Ratio estimate 26.81 at end 2022, same as 2019 Assuming the consensus EPS growth rate of 10.40% is met, the share price average yearly growth rate will be the same as the EPS growth rate of 10.40%, due to there being no change in the P/E ratio for the consensus estimate.

Assuming the consensus EPS growth rate of 10.40% is met, the share price average yearly growth rate will be the same as the EPS growth rate of 10.40%, due to there being no change in the P/E ratio for the consensus estimate. Case B - P/E Ratio estimate 29.49 at end 2022, 10% above 2019 Assuming the consensus EPS growth rate of 10.40% is met, the share price average yearly growth rate will be 13.97%, 3.57 percentage points above the EPS growth rate of 10.40%, due to the 10% increase in the P/E ratio for the consensus estimate.

Assuming the consensus EPS growth rate of 10.40% is met, the share price average yearly growth rate will be 13.97%, 3.57 percentage points above the EPS growth rate of 10.40%, due to the 10% increase in the P/E ratio for the consensus estimate. Case C - P/E Ratio estimate 32.17 at end 2022, 20% above 2019 Assuming the consensus EPS growth rate of 10.40% is met, the share price average yearly growth rate will be 17.32%, 6.92 percentage points above the EPS growth rate of 10.40%, due to the 20% increase in the P/E ratio for the consensus estimate.

Abbott: Potential Investor Returns Buying At Present Share Price

Table 1.1 and related comments map out the journey, starting from end of 2019 through to end of 2022. Based on Table 1.1, and assuming consensus EPS estimates are met, average yearly share price growth rates over this period are 10.40% for Case A, 13.97% for Case B, and 17.32% for Case C. Add the dividend yield on cost of 1.62%, per line 15 of Table 1, and you have the approximate indicative rate of return for buying Abbott shares for $86.86 per share at end of 2019 and holding to end of 2022. But, the present share price at September 1, 2020 is far higher at $106.55 and we are joining the caravan at a later date than end of 2019. Fortunately, by design, the Table 1 interactive model allows us to input the current date and share price, to automatically generate indicative rates of return for buying now. Table 1.2 below is a selection of sections of Table 1 to facilitate viewing and comment.

Table 1.2

Comments on Table 1.2 -

Share Price Growth Rates (lines 24 and 41 in Table 1.2)

Based on the assumptions discussed above, buying Abbott shares at end of 2019 and holding three years to end of 2022 would result in average yearly share price growth rates of 10.40% for Case A, 13.97% for Case B, and 17.32% for Case C (see line 24 in Table 1.2). These projected growth rates compare to a 31.26% average yearly share price growth rate for the previous three years 2016 to end of 2019. Line 41 in Table 1.2 shows the comparable share price growth rates for buying at present and holding through to end of 2022. In all cases, the indicative share price growth rates for buying now are lower than for buying at end of 2019. Case A share price growth rate reduces from 10.40% per year to 4.05%, Case B from 13.97% to 8.36% and Case C from 17.92% to 12.44%. The reason for the lower growth rates from now to end of 2022 is the share price growth rates from end of 2019 to now have been well above the projected averages for the whole three year period.

Abbott: Summary and Conclusions On The 'Optimistic' Scenarios

If Abbott can achieve EPS levels in line with analysts' consensus estimates for 2022, and P/E multiples remain at end of 2019 level of 26.81, or increase by 10% or 20%, indicative rates of return are Case A 5.7%, Case B 10.2% and Case C 14.5% (see line 12 of Table 1.2). The actual increases in the share price from now through end of 2022 would be, Case A $10.34 (9.70%), Case B $22.03 (20.7%), and Case C $33.71 (31.6%) (see lines 13 & 14 of Table 1.2). To achieve these results, the ending projected P/E ratio for Case A is 26.81, for Case B 29.49, and for Case C 32.17. These compare to P/E ratios at year end of 25.11 for 2018, 22.83 for 2017, and 17.46 for 2016 (see lines 53, 54 and 55 in Table 1). For the 'Pessimistic" case I input these historical P/E ratios into the interactive model to project the potential outcomes for investors in the event of multiple contraction.

Abbott: Looking Ahead To 2022, Starting At End Of 2019, Beginning Of 2020 - Pessimistic Scenarios

There can be little argument interest rate easing, along with quantitative easing, has been a factor in P/E multiple expansion. However, the US Ten Year Treasury yield graph below shows the increases in Abbott's P/E ratio from 2016 to the present cannot be explained by interest rates alone.

Figure 2: Us Ten Year Treasury Yield

Source: CNBC

Ten year treasury yields were higher at the end of 2017, 2018, and 2019 than at the end of 2016, but P/E ratios for Abbott were successively higher at end of 2017, 2018, and 2019 than at the end of 2016. This is the inverse of what would be expected, if interest rates alone were causing multiple expansion. For Abbott, at least, it is only in 2020 that a fall in treasury yields coincided with a further increase in P/E multiples. If we don't fully understand why P/E multiples have expanded as far as they have, then we don't really know what danger signals to look for, that could cause multiple contraction. But we can quantify the effect of potential multiple contraction. That allows each of us, individually, to make a judgement whether the potential rewards per the optimistic scenarios above, outweigh the potential loss of capital in the event of the pessimistic scenarios below coming to pass.

Table 2 - Abbott P/E Ratio Projections - Pessimistic Scenarios, Cases A, B And C

Abbott: Summary and Conclusions On The 'Pessimistic' Scenarios

If Abbott can achieve EPS levels in line with analysts' consensus estimates for 2022, and P/E multiples progressively revert to the lower actual levels at end of 2018, 2017 and 2016, indicative rates of return are Case A 2.7%, Case B negative 1.4% and Case C negative 12.3% (see line 12 of Table 2). The actual increases/decreases in the share price from now through end of 2022 would be, Case A increase $2.93 (2.80%), Case B decrease $7.01 (6.6%), and Case C decrease $30.42 (28.6%) (see lines 13 & 14 of Table 2). These results are based on past historical P/E ratios - Case A 25.11 (end 2018), Case B 22.83 (end 2017), and Case C 17.46 (end 2016). These compare to actual P/E ratios at 2019 year end of 26.81 and current TTM P/E of 36.37 per Fig. 1 above.

Abbott: Overall Summary and Conclusions

I expect many Abbott current and prospective investors could be encouraged by the foregoing review. If Abbott meets analysts' consensus estimates for 2022, and the shares attract a P/E multiple at end of 2022 equivalent to the P/E ratio at end of 2019, indicative rate of return is 5.7% per year through end of 2022. If the P/E ratio were to revert back to the 25.11 at end of 2018, indicative return would still be positive through end of 2022. It is only if the P/E ratio were to revert to end of 2016 level that losses become really significant. The risk of EPS not reaching analysts' consensus EPS estimates should also be considered.

