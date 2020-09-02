This is generally a positive sign, and I've found that insider purchases are often well-timed transactions.

Insider buying refers to when insiders of a company, such as the management team or board of directors, purchase shares of company stock.

5 Gold Stocks With Recent Insider Buying

I've been tracking insider buying closely, trying to spot any signs of a buying opportunity in the gold & silver sector. Despite the recent rally in gold & silver prices, there's been some positive insider trading activity lately.

If you are unfamiliar with the term insider buying, it refers to when insiders of a company - such as CEOs, directors or major shareholders - buy shares of company stock on the public market or privately.

There are many reasons why an insider sells a stock, but there is really only one reason why they buy: they are bullish on the company's stock, meaning they feel it is undervalued or mispriced, and will rise.

While insider trading activity is far from the only thing to consider when evaluating a gold stock, I believe that tracking insider buying regularly has helped me outperform the VanEck Gold Miners Index (GDX), by spotting good opportunities. For example, it drew my attention to past winning picks like Pure Gold (OTCPK:LRTNF), and True Gold and Avnel Gold (two gold juniors that got taken over at a substantial premium a few years ago.)

Investors tracking insider buying should also consider the size of the purchases compared to the market cap of the company and the annual compensation of the insider, and if the purchase occurred in the public market, or through an option exercise, warrant exercise, or private placement financing.

Here, I've listed the most relevant and recent insider buying in the gold & silver sector for the month of August. Data was pulled from SEDI (a document filing and retrieval system for Canadian public companies) and CanadianInsider.com. Here are some relevant insider buys I've found for the month of August.

1. GT Gold OTCPK:GTGDF)

Data by YCharts

GT Gold is a gold exploration company focused in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. It owns the Saddle North Project, which is a large-scale gold-copper porphyry deposit that has more than 8 million ounces of indicated and inferred gold resources, and 4+ billion pounds of copper. The company is advancing the project towards a preliminary economic assessment in H2 2020.

The Saddle South Project is a high-grade, near-surface gold target located 3 kilometers from Saddle North, and it has produced some very high-grade drill results recently, including 9.55 g/t gold over 40.89 meters and 10.00 g/t gold and 46.84 g/t silver over 53.73 meters.

The company is evaluating the potential to mine from Saddle South in the early stages of its mine plan, to produce enough cash flow to fund development of the lower-grade Saddle North deposit.

Here's a summary of recent insider purchases:

- On August 14, James Rutherford bought 100,000 shares of stock at C$1.34. Rutherford is the executive chairman and director of GT Gold and has close to 30 years' experience in mining and metals.

- July 10-30, The K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a total of 478,400 shares at prices ranging from C$1.39 to C$1.80.

- Directors and management currently own 11.9% of the company, while major gold miner Newmont (NEM) owns approximately 15%, according to GT Gold's corporate presentation. Prominent gold & silver investor Ross Beaty holds 8.9% of its shares.

There's a lot of upside potential with GT Gold - I like the insider ownership and recent buying, the location of the asset in a top mining jurisdiction, and the potential for a large, low-cost mine, which looks like it may be similar to the nearby Red Chris mine, which is owned by Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGF) and Imperial Metals (OTCPK:IPMLF).

Also note that GT Gold shares also haven't run up in price nearly as much as its peers, and so investors might be buying at a good price here ahead of its upcoming PEA study in late-2020; I think a positive PEA study could be a catalyst for a higher stock price.

As for the risks involved with GT Gold, this is still an early-stage explorer and has no cash flow from operations. Therefore, it needs to issue equity to raise money for its exploration activities. While higher gold prices help its financing efforts, there's no guarantee it will be able to raise money in the future, and shareholders will likely be diluted. Exploration is a risky business with no guarantee of success.

2. Silver Dollar Resources OTCPK:SIDRF)

Data by YCharts Silver Dollar Resources is a new silver company that completed its initial public offering in May 2020. Its projects include the development-stage La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico, and the discovery-stage Pakwash Lake and the Long Legged Lake properties in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada.

La Joya is very promising, as it is located close to past-producing and operating mines in Mexico including Pan American Silver's (PAAS) La Colorado mine and First Majestic's (AG) La Parrilla and Del Toro mines. Silver Dollar has an option to buy up to a 100% interest in the La Joya property from First Majestic Silver. It has a historical resource estimate of 159.7 million silver equivalent ounces.

"We engaged some expert help to assist in our due diligence review of the historical data on the project and the unanimous feedback is that La Joya has incredible exploration and development potential, particularly in light of the significant move in metals prices since we signed the letter of intent." - Mike Romanik, president of Silver Dollar, in a recent news release.

The company's most recent drilling at La Joya returned some pretty significant hits, including 1,778 g/t silver equivalent over 2 meters.

Here's a summary of recent insider purchases:

(Source: CanadianInsider.com)

- You'll see above that insider Blair Lawrence Naughty, a 10% holder of shares, bought 150,000 shares at prices ranging from C$1.45 to C$1.95 between August 13 and 25.

- Insider Joseph Smulders, CFO and secretary at Silver Dollar, sold 30,000 shares at prices ranging from C$.801 to C$.90 in late July.

Silver Dollar has an exciting, early-stage silver property in Mexico, plus some early-stage properties in Canada. With a market cap of just $40.47 million and the potential for a 50-100+ million ounce silver resource (based on the historical resource estimate), investors who buy here appear to be getting in at a very early stage and at a low valuation.

As for the risks, this stock is very new to the market, and there's extremely low trading volume on the US listing. The Canadian listing (SLV.CN) is only slightly more liquid. Silver Dollar is the earliest stage company on this list, and it has yet to develop an economical silver deposit. Like GT Gold, there's no guarantee it needs to issue equity to raise money for funding exploration, and there's no guarantee it will be able to do so in the future.

3. Condor Gold OTCQX:CNDGF)

Data by YCharts

(TSX listing above)

Condor Gold is a junior gold developer advancing the La India gold project in Nicaragua, located near Calibre Mining's (OTCQX:CXBMF) El Limon mine. Its goal is to build a mine capable of producing 100,000+ ounces of gold per year, with a 1+ million ounce resource base.

Based on a pre-feasibility study, the mine is estimated to produce 80,000 ounces annually over 7.5 years from a single open pit, at all-in sustaining costs of $700/oz. However, this is based on its probable mineral reserves (675,000 ounces) and does not include the potential to upgrade any of its 1.23 million ounces of resources to reserves through infill drilling.

Here's recent trading activity, and ownership information:

- On August 14, non-executive director James Mellon bought 125,000 shares of stock for $0.505, worth $109,604. Mellon a renowned fund manager, owns 15.4 of Condor Gold, according to the company.

- Ross Beaty owns 5.8% of the company. Beaty is the chairman and founder of Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) and Pan American Silver.

I like the company's upside potential at La India, but Condor's stock has extremely low trading volume in the US, so it is a better option for investors with access to its London or Canadian listing (symbol COG on the TSX.) Condor is a small company and is likely several years out from producing cash flow from operations. I view this stock as a speculative takeover candidate.

4. Nighthawk Gold OTCQX:MIMZF)

Data by YCharts Nighthawk Gold is a junior gold developer which owns the Indin Lake gold property in Northwest Territories, Canada.

The company recently reported an updated resource estimate at Indin Lake. At the Colomac deposit, it reported 1.67 million ounces of gold indicated (2.01 g/t), and .37 million ounces inferred (2.03 g/t); at Damoti, located 28 KM south of Colomac, it reported 120,000 ounces in inferred resources (4.97 g/t). The company converted resources into higher confidence categories (inferred to indicated), and average grades increased by 24% to 2.01 g/t.

Nighthawk also recently completed a $12 million private placement financing, offering. The company issued a total of 5.87 million units; certain directors and officers of the company participated and purchased 52,000 Units and 52,200 "flow-through" shares for aggregate proceeds of $188,150. The company now has $17 million in working capital, according to the news release.

"These funds allow us to complete our 2020 exploration program and set ourselves up for an expanded program next year. We are excited to continue advancing our work at Colomac and to have to ability to further explore some of our high-priority targets that exist within our Indin Lake Gold Property." - CEO Dr. Michael Byron.

Nighthawk shares have been an underperformer in the gold sector, but insiders at the junior gold developer appear to be betting on a turnaround:

- Robert Douglas Cudney, a 10% holder of Nighthawk and founder of Northfield Capital Corp., acquired 150,000 common shares at a price of $1.696 on August 12, worth $254,355.

- Board and management own approximately 5% of the company, according to Nighthawk's website. Other key insiders include Kinross Gold (KGC) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), which owned 9.9% and 8.6% of the company, respectively, as of July 2020. No insider selling for Kinross or Osisko has been reported this year.

Nighthawk looks like a speculative bet on a future takeover as I expect Kinross or another senior gold miner to make a bid for the company at some point in time, likely when Nighthawk has advanced the project to the feasibility stage.

I like the company's exploration upside and leverage to gold prices, and support from insiders and major shareholders. As for the risks, Nighthawk's project is still very early stage and several years away from production, and there's no guarantee Nighthawk will be able to monetize this asset, whether through a sale of the company or putting it into production.

5. First Majestic Silver

Data by YCharts

First Majestic Silver is a primary silver producer focused solely in Mexico, operating the San Dimas, Santa Elena and La Encantada mines, as well as several development projects. The company aims to produce more than 21 million silver equivalent ounces in 2020, at all-in costs between $12.29 and $13.45/oz.

I felt that First Majestic made a smart move this year when it purchased a silver stream on First Mining's (OTCQX:FFMGF) Springpole project in Canada. At a cost of $22.5 million in cash and shares, and ongoing payments of 33% of the spot price of silver, First Majestic gets 50% of the silver produced at the mine. This deal was made when silver prices traded at $18/oz, well below the current spot price of $28/oz.

Several insiders have been purchasing shares recently despite the run-up in its stock:

- Todd Olson Anthony, VP of investor relations, bought 5,000 shares at C$15.95 and 2,500 shares at C$14.79, on August 18 and 25. Olson also bought 10,000 shares at C$15.15 and C$15.85 on August 14 and 17.

- Ana Magdalena Lopez, director, bought 565 shares at C$15.23 on August 24. Lopez was appointed to the board of directors on June 9. She has over 20 years of experience in human resources and is currently the Vice-President Human Resources and People Development at the British Columbia Institute of Technology, according to First Majestic.

- Wheaton Precious Metals has a 9.6% stake, while First Majestic's President and CEO, Keith Neumeyer, owns 1.7% of the company, according to First Majestic's investor presentation.

First Majestic is arguably the best way to gain leverage to silver prices, with silver over $25/oz the company is likely to be highly profitable, and its new Springpole silver stream gives it even more leverage to silver prices.

If you want more gold mining stock analysis, subscribe now to The Gold Bull Portfolio. I help my subscribers find the best money-making opportunities in the gold & silver sector. Receive frequent updates on gold mining stocks, access to all of my top gold and silver stock picks and my real-life gold portfolio, a miner rating spreadsheet with buy/hold/sell ratings on 120+ miners. I offer a 37% discount on annual subscriptions vs. monthly, with a 30-day money back guarantee!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTGDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.