FX Weekly: Mind The Correlations

Macro News

US: While there were no mentions for changes to the FOMC’s forward guidance in either Powell’s speech last week or statement released by the Fed, risk-on continues with US equities trading at record highs mainly driven by the momentum in the mega-cap growth stocks. With Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) market cap trading at nearly USD 2.3tr, the company is now bigger than the entire market cap of the Russell 2000. Interestingly, price volatility (VIX) has been significantly elevated in recent days as the S&P 500 keeps reaching new highs; figure 1 (left frame) shows a scatter plot of closing S&P 500 and VIX each date the S&P 500 hit a new record high. We are currently in a very similar regime to the early 2000s with a high VIX and trending stocks, which is very rare and has historically not ended very well.

Euro: Despite all the ECB’s efforts to generate inflation in the Euro area, CPI inflation fell to 0.2% YoY in August, its lowest level since 2016. While the central bank’s assets are up 2.5tr Euros in the past 3.5 years, prices have been constantly trending lower in the past 18 months. Core CPI has also collapsed to 0.4%, diverging significantly from the 2 percent target. In addition, the recent strength of the euro, which is up nearly 12% since its March lows against the US dollar, may start to dramatically impact the economic ‘recovery’ and also weigh on inflation expectations. We previously mentioned that our target range on EURUSD was 1.20-1.25, but we could not see Euro officials being comfortable with an exchange rate above 1.25 in the medium term. Is the ECB just going to print more in order to try to counter the EURUSD momentum?

UK: The pound has been one of the main winners of the USD weakness and the risk-on environment; in the past few years, the GBP has been strongly co-moving with equities and bullish investors should remain cautious in the near term after the recent rise in VIX. Cable’s strength has also not been helpful for UK equities, which are still trading 25 percent below their mid-January highs.

Australia: After avoiding recessions during the Asian 1997 Financial Crisis and the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, Australia recently plunged into its first recession in 29 years, falling by 7% QoQ in the second quarter following a 0.3% drop in Q1. As for the pound, the Aussie continues to get significant support in this weak USD phase and is currently trading at its highest level since December 2018.

Figure 1

Source: GS, Eikon Reuters

US Treasuries Net Specs

Net short specs on US Treasuries decreased slightly in the week ended August 25, down 36K contracts to 208K. Even though investors seem to have given up on the ‘short US Treasury trade’, we are still convinced a little retracement on US yields (towards 1 percent) is very likely. While equities have risen dramatically in the past few months, the 10Y has remained steady, oscillating around 70bps.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EUR/USD: The trend has been constantly pushing higher in the past few weeks on the back of a USD weakness and EURUSD reached our first target at 1.20 by trading slightly higher (1.2010) on Tuesday before falling back below 1.19. Momentum could persist in the near to medium term, but policymakers will start to jawbone as the pair approaches 1.25.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

EUR/GBP: As the Sterling continues to receive strong support in this risk-on environment, EURGBP has been trending lower in recent weeks, breaking below 0.8920, the 38.2% Fibo retracement of the 0.8310-0.93 range. We bought some at that level as we are not very confident that the trend on GBP will continue; we keep a tight stop at 0.8820 for a target at 0.91.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD/JPY: The pair has been receiving some support at 105 but did not manage to break through its resistance at 106.90, its 100D SMA and 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 99.60-118.70 range. Even though the yen tends to act as a hedge against rising volatility, we are slightly bullish on the pair as we believe the US dollar can potentially appreciate in the next risk-off episode. Momentum on AUDJPY continues with the pair trading above its March highs at around 78, its highest level since May 2019. It will also be a pair to watch in this current environment.

USD/CHF: The Swiss franc continues to be strong with the pair trading at the low of its multi-year range. We still believe that there is massive upside potential if a USD rally starts, therefore we would wait for the USD momentum to kick in and buy the trend.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Chart Of The Week

We have recently seen that the massive liquidity injections from major central banks has resulted in a titanic recovery in US equities (especially mega-cap growth stocks) but has also resulted in one big crowded trade. US equities have been co-moving strongly with many assets in recent months, ranging from precious metals such as gold and silver, Bitcoin and have been negatively correlated to the US dollar.

This chart shows the strong co-movement of equities with other asset classes, which should warn investors that a sudden reversal in stocks could generate a drawdown in many other asset classes. As we mentioned earlier, a rise in both VIX and equities at the same time has not generally been a positive signal for markets, and therefore having a diversified portfolio will be crucial for the coming months to come. Do not end up owning one big position.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters

Conclusion

Overall, we think that risk-on investors should be cautious in the near term following the recent rise in both VIX and the S&P 500. A sudden reversal in equities will also significantly impact some trending currencies such as GBP or AUD.

Did you like this?

Please click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EURGBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.