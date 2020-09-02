China's food prices have been skyrocketing due to floods and, with the Yuan rising, China is likely to significantly boost U.S imports over the coming months.

Agricultural commodities have had a strong few months as the weaker U.S dollar has led to a moderate increase in exports.

The past few months have seen a historically weak asset class have stellar performance: agricultural commodities. These commodities are not followed as closely as gold and oil, but when they rise it tends to create an increase in global social unrest. They are also highly uncorrelated to other asset classes which means they're an alpha-opportunity for investors.

As I wrote about late last year in "DBA: Food Inflation Is Rising At An Accelerating Pace" there has been a growing global shortage of food. This has only become more problematic in 2020 as COVID has led to a slight decrease in global production. To make matters worse, there is significant flooding in China and the East African/Middle East locust infestation has continued to grow.

FX Market And Agricultural Prices

These factors have caused China's food inflation rate to run in the 10-20% range for about a year. The U.S was largely immune to this, but has recently seen a significant increase in food prices. See below:

(Trading Economics) - Note, China's data is on left axis

China is extremely important for U.S agricultural commodity prices since the country generally fills a large portion of its shortages with U.S products. The U.S dollar has been strong compared the Chinese Yuan which has suppressed U.S exports for years. This recently flipped as the Yuan has risen against the dollar, making it more economically viable for China to buy U.S farming goods.

To demonstrate the importance of China, look how closely correlated the Yuan is to U.S domestic agricultural prices:

Data by YCharts

Put simply, a higher Yuan equals higher agricultural prices. There a popular view that China's imports of U.S agricultural goods are rising due to the U.S-China trade deal. While China did agree to buy more goods, the country did not hold up its end of the deal until it was economically profitable to so. This was around April/May when the U.S dollar began to decline against the Yuan.

While the Yuan is the most important currency due to volatility of China's U.S farm imports, U.S food exports are also heavily dependent on Mexico, Canada, Japan, and South Korea. As you can see below, all of these currencies (besides the Won) have appreciated against the dollar as has Invesco's agricultural commodity ETF (DBA) since April:

Data by YCharts

Put simply, the stronger these currencies are against the dollar the more attractive it is to import U.S agricultural goods. This makes Invesco's DBA one of the best "short dollar" ETFs.

It may be too early to say with certainty, but I believe the U.S dollar is likely to continue to depreciate against foreign currencies. The Federal Reserve's Q.E program has been significantly more aggressive than other countries' and U.S real-rates are declining at a rapid pace compared to peers. Inflation is on the rise and may rise endogenously as higher food prices and zero-bound rates promote a "wage-price spiral". This is a significant bullish factor for DBA.

The Bigger Picture Surrounding Food Prices

Investors should not expect the agricultural commodity ETF DBA to outperform a short-dollar ETF like (UDN) over a long period of time unless the global food shortage continues to grow. According to the UN, the world may be facing the worst food crisis in at least 50 years. In my opinion, this is possible but it is far too early to say with certainty. For now, this issue has largely been isolated to developing countries but it may be beginning to spread as supply-chains slowdown.

Still, it is a fact that agricultural commodities are historically cheap even when the U.S dollar is accounted for. This is demonstrated in the chart below which represents the global prices of raw agricultural goods controlled for the dollar:

(Federal Reserve)

As you can see, there was a large spike from 2009-2011 which is generally associated with causing the Arab Spring wave of civil unrest. Since then, real agricultural good prices have been much lower and have actually declined since last year due to a large initial drop when the COVID-19 crisis began.

Even if the UN's food shortage forecast is lower than expected it would still likely mean prices will enter another bull-market akin to that of 2009-2011. Since everyone needs food even a slight shortage can spur such bull markets. Regardless, the bearish U.S dollar is enough of a reason to look to gain exposure to this market.

DBA Is the Best Bet on Agricultural Commodities

There are numerous agricultural commodity ETFs available, but I believe the highly liquid basket fund DBA is the best bet. The fund is run by Invesco, and holds futures in cocoa, cotton, corn, wheat, sugar, soybeans, lean hogs, live cattle, wheat, coffee, and feeder cattle. This limits its exposure to idiosyncrasies in individual commodities that can cause tremendous short-term volatility.

According to Portfolio visualizer, DBA has a low correlation to the S&P 500 of 0.33 and a correlation to gold of about 0.23. Quite frankly, my bullish outlook on DBA is very similar to that of gold as it seems likely U.S inflation will continue to rise and the U.S dollar will depreciate. That said, DBA may actually have more upside potential from here considering it is still at a depressed historical level while gold is not. This is shown below using the gold ETF (GLD):

Data by YCharts

I've also included the Soybean ETF (SOYB) which has risen at a slightly faster pace than has DBA. This is because soybeans are a major import from China, so a rise in the Yuan is likely to cause outsized returns for soybeans. If you're looking for more alpha, I believe SOYB is a better option than DBA, but the latter is a safer bet.

Another possible single-commodity opportunities are Cocoa (NIB) and Coffee (JO) which have both seen very strong rallies since July due to their high exposure to views that COVID will significantly impact African production next season. See below:

Data by YCharts

Risks and Rewards

I have been long DBA during the recent rally and plan to continue to hold it indefinitely. While I like the fund, it has a few downsides that are important for investors to be aware of. Firstly, agricultural commodities have higher storage costs and thus the futures contracts are prone to significant contango (wherein commodity futures prices rise with longer expiration dates).

This is most problematic during times of surplus, which is not a major factor today so this risk is slightly mitigated. Still, DBA's performance is likely to have a 2-4% annual drag against spot agricultural commodity prices. DBA also has a slightly higher expense ratio just below 1% which adds to this drag.

There is also the more important short-term risk of a pull-back in agricultural commodities perhaps due to a bounce in the U.S dollar. If this occurs it could bring DBA 5-10% lower which I would take as a buying opportunity.

Risks aside, I believe DBA is headed at least 15-40% higher from here over the coming year. Agricultural commodity prices in U.S dollars have been in a depression since 2012 and, despite moderate gains, remain below historical norms. This comes as COVID and climate factors spur one of the largest potential food shortages in decades and the U.S dollar shows signs of entering a long bear market. In my opinion, this has created a goldilocks environment for agricultural commodities which is still largely unknown by the wider investment community.

I'll be keeping a close eye on agricultural commodity prices over the coming months. They're important not only as a trade idea, but also because they have such a large impact on the global economy and society. If you'd like to stay in the loop, feel free to "follow" my account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.