My thesis is that Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) is poised for major growth over the coming years. The short-term factors that I believe will drive the company's value creation over the next 4-8 quarters are the following. First, 0356T rebates of physician procedure, the newest addition to the pipeline, OTX-DED, and Dextense sales increase over the coming quarters.

OTX-DED

On the Q2 conference call, the company announced its newest clinical candidate, OTX-DED, where Antony Mattessich, CEO, said this:

"...and we have added OTX-DED, a product candidate designed to treat episodic dry eye disease. With the addition of OTX-DED, along with OTX-CSI, we now have 2 potentially transformative products, one to treat chronic forms of the disease and the other to treat acute disease, thereby effectively covering the broad spectrum of the approximate $5 billion dry eye disease market."

Michael Goldstein, Chief Medical Officer, added the following on the same call:

"Our newest product candidate, OTX-DED, is a low dose intracanalicular insert of dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with episodic dry eye disease. While it incorporates the same active drug as DEXTENZA, this is a new product candidate with a lower dose and smaller insert size. Many of these dry eye patients experience episodic flares of their signs and symptoms, which we believe are likely related to inflammation. Currently available topical steroids are used off-label for dry eye patients and have preservatives, which can result in ocular surface toxicity. This may also lead to adverse events such as elevated -- they may also lead to adverse events such as elevated IOP or cataracts if used chronically. OTX-DED potentially offers these patients the opportunity to be treated with a non-abusable physician-administered, preservative-free and hands-free steroid therapy. Because OTX-DED has a lower concentration of dexamethasone compared with DEXTENZA, we are able to leverage the DEXTENZA safety package generated to date. We plan to file it in an investigative new drug application with the U.S. FDA, evaluating OTX-DED in dry eye disease by the end of 2020 with the plan to move directly into Phase II clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease."

A little more detail on the program itself here:

As pointed out by Mr. Goldstein and the slide above, OTX-DED is similar to Dextenza, but it has a lower concentration of dexamethasone compared to Dextenza. The safety data that is already available can be leveraged. With that in mind, the management is aiming to start Phase II trials late 2020 assuming the Investigative New Drug Application is approved by the FDA.

Later on in the call, Michael Goldstein mentions this gem:

"The target there would be to have a product that lasts less than a month, and it would not be chronic dosing. So as Antony mentioned, although the DED program will be second in terms of work when we start the trials, it should rapidly take up -- get ahead of CSI. And there, we don't need to do long-term dosing, meaning dosing for over a year. So the ability to get to market is going to be much quicker with the DED program."

As such, we are talking about a program that could theoretically finish Phase II easily by the middle of 2021 and move on to Phase III in quick succession, assuming a positive result from that trial.

0356T

As the company announced on July 15th, there is now an agreement with Novitas, one of the seven Medicare Administrative Contractors (MAC), on payment for the administration of Dextenza. On July 23rd, Ocular announced the same for the second of the seven. Combined, those two MACs cover about 30% of all Medicare members. It is likely the other 5 will follow on during 2020 and early 2021, reaching 100% coverage of Medicare patients over the coming months.

With those agreements, the doctors administering Dextenza get a fee of roughly $100 when dealing with Medicare patients. That is an additional source of margin for them which may drive up revenue and margins for the practices administering Dextenza to patients.

The same code is also available to any other indication approved for Dextenza later on, leading to faster ramps in growth there. That is important to note as the company is aiming to file sNDA for allergic conjunctivitis before the end of 2020.

Dextenza sales and near term milestones

With 0356T coming online with more MACs and COVID becoming less of a factor the further we go along, sales of Dextenza should start picking up even faster. The management was unwilling to commit to guidance for revenues due to the uncertainty. The CEO made a great comment during the Q2 earnings call:

"Adding to our confidence in DEXTENZA sales are 2 potential accelerators as we head into the second half of the year: first, we initiated a new rebate program that is being well received, especially by the large, typically private equity-backed ASC consolidators that now dominate the cataract space"

What I think is noteworthy is how much of the cataract market is backed by private equity. There any extra margin is welcome and may influence clinical decisions to the benefit of Dextenza.

That other factor that could push Dextenza sales higher is the approval for allergic conjunctivitis next year, assuming the sNDA is filed on time to the FDA.

Also, as the management does not tire of repeating, Dextenza is one innovative insert vs. eye drops that need regular administration with oft complicated dosing regimes.

Near-term milestones

The picture above is the list of near-term milestones for the company and is a handy source to see how much is going on and how much is happening over the coming 6-12 months. Purely for your enjoyment.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I think that with the addition of OTX-DED as a quick to Phase II trial and possibly the fastest pipeline candidate to market is great news for the short-term value creation for the company. The possibly quick growth in sales for Dextenza and additional indications over the coming quarters and years should push the sales up quickly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCUL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.