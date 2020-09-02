The last thing Cemex (CX) needed as it was trying to get its operational house in order and reduce its debt burden was a global recession, and yet that’s what the 2020 dance card gave them. To management’s credit, the business has held up surprising well given the circumstances, but this downturn does still push out the expected (or perhaps “hoped for”) improvements out a little further.

Back in mid-April, just a bit after the markets had passed the point of peak panic, I wrote that, while I thought Cemex was undervalued, investors were also “spoiled for choice” among other beaten-down stories. Cemex shares are up almost 50% since then, and although Ternium (TX) and Gerdau (GGB) have done even better, Cemex has been a standout performer among the infrastructure names I was looking at at that point. While the shares do still offer some upside from here, I believe that upside is now more dependent on drivers outside of management’s control, including a recovery in Mexico and an infrastructure bill in the U.S..

Aggressive Restructuring Leads To Actual Margin Improvement

Cemex didn’t just beat EBITDA expectations this quarter (though they did, by almost 25%), they actually delivered a year-over-year improvement in EBITDA margin. While many (most?) companies have managed to leverage cost-cutting to drive better-than-expected profits this quarter, not many actually showed a year-over-year improvement.

Revenue fell more than 14% this quarter, with Cemex hit by a 10% overall decline in company-wide cement volumes and an 18% decline in ready-mix volumes. Pricing wasn’t great, clearly, but it also wasn’t too bad – I believe most market participants realized that cutting prices was not likely to move much volume and would only hamstring the eventual recovery.

Gross margin declined 160bp basis points from the prior year and improved 70bp sequentially. EBITDA fell 14% yoy and rose 4%, while operating income fell 45% yoy and improved 20% qoq.

The United States and Mexico collectively account for about two-thirds of Cemex’s EBITDA, and the results in both countries were not bad. Revenue in the U.S. was up 1%, with cement volume up 6% on better underlying residential construction activity and still-healthy infrastructure work. EBITDA rose 16%, with margin up 240bp as the company realized benefits from both more recent COVID-19-driven cost-cutting, but also past restructuring activities.

In Mexico, revenue 25%, with a 7% decline in cement and a 16% decline in cement prices. EBITDA fell 25%, with margin declining 20bp, but this was still a solid result relative to expectations.

Waiting For Mexico To Recover … And For The United States To Reinvest

Conditions in Mexico remain very challenging. While Cemex benefited from healthy demand in the informal construction sector (bagged cement), ready-mix volumes declined 44% on very weak formal construction activity. All told, the value of construction put in place in the second quarter in Mexico declined by about a third. Granted, shutdowns hit the sector hard, but it does also reflect a weak current economic situation where private entities are very reluctant to invest and where the government seems disinclined to do much of substance.

The situation in the United States is certainly better, as Cemex benefited from a stronger-than-expected continuation of new housing activity, as well as strong road-building activity. The key concern I have for Cemex in the U.S. now is the near-term outlook for infrastructure spending. The strong activity seen in the first half of 2020 was largely in projects that were being completed, and the outlook for the second half isn’t as strong.

What’s more, a lot of road and highway construction comes from state and municipal budgets, and those budgets are now under serious strain. Infrastructure is certainly a local business, but highway lettings in Cemex’s core states have been decidedly mixed on a year-to-date basis; down 31% in California, up 24% in Florida, up 4% in Texas, and down 1% in Arizona. Although there has been talk of a meaningful multiyear infrastructure stimulus/funding bill, it would seem that any movement on such a thing is unlikely until after the election. With that, there could be an “air pocket” of construction activity starting in 2H’20 and lasting through 2021.

The Outlook

In most respects, the core Cemex story hasn’t changed all that much at this point in the pandemic, and that’s actually a good thing. There were definitely doubts as to whether management could respond effectively to the sudden shifts in demand and activity levels, and I believe they’ve done a good job so far. Looking ahead, there’s still work to do – the company still has a collection of assets that doesn’t make obvious strategic sense, and the company still needs to clean up its balance sheet and improve its long-term cash generation capabilities.

While I always expected the COVID-19 impact to be temporary (I didn’t lower my long-term numbers that much), the better-than-expected near-term margins are certainly welcome. On a long-term basis, I’m still modeling revenue estimates that work out to a roughly 3% long-term growth rate, with some upside towards 4% if macro recoveries and company-specific strategic decisions work out a little better for the company. I’m also expecting FCF margins to improve over time into the mid-single-digits and then into the high single-digits, but given the state of industry capacity and competition, I believe it will be difficult for Cemex to regain its historical double-digit average FCF margins.

The Bottom Line

I still see the potential for high single-digit annualized returns here, and maybe closer to double-digits if Mexico recovers more than I expect and if the U.S. gets moving on infrastructure reinvestment. Either way, in a market that doesn’t offer many bargains anymore, Cemex shares are at least worth a look and I wouldn’t be in a big hurry to sell, even though I do have some concerns about near-term demand in its two largest markets.

