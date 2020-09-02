Renewable Energy Is Set For Exponential Growth In The Years Ahead

Today, renewables are cheaper, more efficient, and more profitable than ever before, and that trend of lower costs and greater efficiency isn't stopping.

Investment Thesis

It isn't your grandfather's energy landscape anymore. You know, the environment in which almost all energy consumption comes from fossil fuels like coal, petroleum, and natural gas, and any power generated by renewable sources had to be heavily subsidized by the government. That environment — in which renewables were expensive, inefficient, unprofitable, and only embraced by environmentalists — is gone.

The world has changed.

Today, renewables are the fastest growing source of energy both in the United States and globally. These include solar arrays, distributed (rooftop) solar, onshore and offshore wind turbines, hydropower, geothermal, and biomass fuels. Hydro, wind, and solar make up the vast majority of renewable energy generation.

Utility companies are hopping on the green train en masse — not because they've all selflessly decided to "go green" but because renewables produce power cheaper than fossil fuels. This creates an opportunity for discerning investors. Publicly listed renewable energy producers and utility companies that intelligently navigate the clean energy revolution are well-positioned to richly reward their shareholders from this decades-long mega-trend.

Mind-Blowing Growth

Renewable energy has been growing rapidly for two decades now, and industry projections show growth accelerating from here. From 2000 to 2018, renewable power production doubled. In 2019, renewables grew another 12.2% year-over-year. From 2009 to 2019, renewable energy consumption quadrupled, from 8.2 exajoules to 29.0 exajoules. (An exajoule is equal to about 278,000 gigawatt hours (GWh). That amounts to an average annual growth rate of consumption of 13.7% over the past decade.

Source: Robert Rapier via Forbes

Hydropower represents the largest individual share of renewable electricity consumption at 6.4% of the world's energy usage in 2019, but other renewables are growing much faster than hydro. Its growth rate (for consumption) in the last decade has averaged 1.9% per year. Though other renewables made up only 5.0% of consumption in 2019, collectively, they are expected to surpass hydropower within five years.

From 2017 to 2018, hydro capacity grew only 1.8%, whereas wind grew 9.4% and solar grew 24.7%.

Source: Center For Climate And Energy Solutions

Renewable energy sources accounted for two-thirds of all new power generation capacity added across the globe in 2019, with most of that in solar. Worldwide, solar now ranks fourth for total power generation, behind coal, natural gas, and hydro. Renewables accounted for an impressive 41% of the increase in global energy consumption last year, with natural gas coming in second place at 36%.

Nevertheless, it's useful to remember that renewables' growth is off of a small base. In 2019, 84% of global energy consumption still came from fossil fuels:

Source: Robert Rapier via Forbes

When it comes to both power generation and power consumption, renewables now make up a larger share of the total than nuclear.

In the United States, among the non-hydro renewables, wind remained the largest at the end of 2019, boasting roughly double the capacity of solar, which was the second largest. However, solar panel technology is rapidly advancing, which drives a growth rate of solar capacity roughly double that of wind. Experts expect US solar generation to overtake wind sometime in the next decade.

Indeed, just looking at the speed with which photovoltaic ("PV") panels have decreased in price over the last decade makes the case for solar better than almost anything. Notice in the right-hand image below that PV panels have fallen in price by over 85% since 2008:

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

By 2025, wind and solar will be the two cheapest sources of electricity, even considering the phaseout of tax subsidies.

With the cost of production falling that quickly, it's no wonder non-hydro renewable adaption has been so rapid. Including distributed (rooftop), solar is forecast to soar from 11% of US renewable generation to 48% by 2050. Here's a chart from the beginning of the year, showing how the EIA expected renewables to surpass both coal and nuclear in the US in 2020:

Source: EIA

Sure enough, renewables now generate more electricity than coal — a major milestone for the energy industry, as it once relied almost exclusively on coal.

Source: EIA

This marks a four decade low for coal consumption, with no floor in sight for the carbon-based rock.

At the beginning of this year, the EIA forecast that non-hydropower renewable capacity would grow by 15% in 2020, compared to 1.3% for natural gas and -13% for coal. These trends should continue into 2021. Next year, non-hydro renewables should grow 17%, compared to a 2.3% decline for natural gas generation and a 3.2% decline for coal.

To be fair, the primary replacement for retired coal plants is not renewables but natural gas. Since 2011, over 100 coal-fired plants (95 GW) have been replaced by or converted into natural gas. That explains why the only two sources of power generation to grow year-over-year in the first half of 2020 were natural gas and renewables:

Source: EIA

Together, natural gas and renewables continue to eat into coal's market share. A recent trend among operators of coal-fired plants is to switch to seasonal operation only, but this may simply be a stepping stone toward eventual full shutdown, as two plants that made this shift in recent years went on to permanently retire within a year.

What about battery storage? The biggest issue facing renewable energy production is how to store excess power for later use. This is especially pertinent for solar electricity generation, as power production falls off in the evenings, right as electricity demand spikes. This creates the need for fossil fuel peaker plants that complement renewables by producing the extra power needed during peak usage times.

When utility companies (or government regulations) try to go too heavily into renewables without those peaker plants, it can lead to energy shortfalls and ultimately blackouts. This partially explains the rolling blackouts seen in California recently. When energy demand overwhelms whatever supply is available in the batteries, and utility operators are not able to buy power on the spot market from other areas or states, the result is a blackout.

But battery storage technology is improving rapidly as well, and it is projected to steadily replace peaker plants in the coming decades. This is primarily due to storage cost declines, which will make batteries increasingly competitive. Utility-scale battery storage capacity has already grown substantially over the previous decade, registering exponential growth:

Source: EIA

What's more, just between 2015 and 2017, installation costs more than halved:

Source: EIA

In a number of cases, currently available battery storage capacity (typically in 4-hour modules) could already replace gas peakers. When 6-hour and 8-hour batteries are ready for commercial use, they will be able to handle most peak power periods. Now, that does not mean that they will be introduced ubiquitously as soon as they are ready, but the fact that they are coming should be noted as a continuation of the decade-long trend in battery advancement.

A growing number of utility companies have pledged to decarbonize their energy production portfolio by certain dates — most frequently, 2050. Duke Energy (DUK), the largest electricity producer in the US, recently made the "net zero by 2050" pledge, as did Avista Corp (AVA), Dominion Energy (D), DTE Energy (DTE), Hawaiian Electric (OTCPK:HAWEL), Idacorp (IDA), Madison Gas & Electric (MGEE), Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG), Pinnacle West Capital (PNW), Southern Company (SO), and Xcel Energy (XEL).

Many others have instituted somewhat less ambitious decarbonization plans. Moreover, many US states have already laid out mandates toward the end of a certain percentage of clean energy generation by a certain year. Most of these are for 100% clean electricity by either 2045 or 2050, though the plans vary.

Source: World Resources Institute

This isn't even to mention Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's plan to "achieve a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035," which may or may not be realistic but would certainly accelerate the renewables timetable.

In short, regardless of politics, it appears as though the "clean energy revolution" has only just begun. The exponential growth trajectory witnessed up to this point seems poised to continue. It is difficult to project just how fast it will accelerate, but it clearly should not be underestimated.

Investment Implications

Around $2 trillion has been invested into renewable energy production assets in the last five years, but investment is projected to double, triple, or even quadruple in the next five years. One estimate put the total amount of investment in renewables over the next decade at $10 trillion. The industry is set to ramp up from 10 GW each of new solar and wind production per year from 2019 to 2022 to 12-15 GW of wind per year and 18-20 GW of solar per year between 2023 and 2030.

What we have already begun to see, as state and local governments implement mandates and private companies make long-term pledges, is that utility providers will need to take incredibly big steps to replace old, fossil fuel-based systems. In many cases, they will not be equipped or capitalized in a way that allows them to accomplish these ambitious goals on their own. They will need to rely on outside help.

That's where renewable energy YieldCos come in. These are pass-through companies that own various clean energy assets contracted to deliver electricity to utilities, governments, universities, or corporations through long-term power purchase agreements. Often, these companies are sponsored by a developer of renewable energy assets.

Brookfield Renewable (BEP, BEPC), NextEra Energy Partners (NEP), Clearway Energy (CWEN, CWEN.A), and Atlantica Yield (AY) are all North American YieldCos with large, corporate sponsors. All pay dividends to their shareholders and strive to grow their dividend per share amounts over time.

But there are also some publicly listed utilities that look well-positioned to thrive in this clean energy revolution.

One example is NextEra Energy (NEE), the sponsor of NEP and owner of Florida Power And Light and NextEra Energy Resources. Ironically, NEE is one of the few utilities that still has not set a definite emissions target. Nevertheless, they have been leading on the development of renewable energy assets for a long time and have established themselves at the forefront of this trend. However, at over 30x forward earnings, it's safe to say that the market is well aware of NEE's prospects and has priced them in.

I'll just mention one other utility that seems well-positioned for a long-term shift to renewables: Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW). (See my May 1st article on PNW for the full pitch.) This Arizona-based utility is one of the companies that has set a target of net-zero emissions by 2050. One non-related reason is demographics: the state is projected to add 2.8 million net new residents over the next 30 years, doubling the population growth rate of the country as a whole. Pertaining to renewables, the rapid rise of solar's efficiency and cost-effectiveness bodes well for the sunny state.

The state is very, very sunny, with the highest percentage of high-insolation territory of any state in the nation.

Source: Center For Climate And Energy Solutions

In other words, solar radiation is dense and powerful there, making it the perfect place to build solar arrays or put PV panels on rooftops.

There will be other winners and losers to come from this tectonic shift in the power production industry. But it seems safe to assert that the exponential growth of renewables isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PNW, BEP, BEPC, CWEN, CWEN.A, NEP, DUK, D, DTE, SO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.