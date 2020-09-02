The upcoming event will decide whether the drug can be used to treat allergic conjunctivitis, a promising market opportunity.

Introduction

Allergy has become a rising problem in the 21st century. While this might be caused by our rapid change to live in more crowded and larger cities, the real factors are still in research. However, the numbers are steadily increasing, and shockingly, 50% of school children have been found sensitive to allergies.

Here, Aldeyra (ALDX) offers a new and unique solution for this growing market. Its product, Reproxalap, has a new mechanism that could eliminate unsolved issues linked to allergic reactions. The product already managed to produce positive results in a large phase 3 trial. Now, with another phase 3 pivotal approaching, it is very worth doing in-depth research about Reproxalap. The drug might enter the market after the successful phase 3 trial INVIGORATE, which will be published in H1 2021. The market potential for Reproxalap is great and could lift share prices in case of positive results.

Allergic conjunctivitis

Allergic conjunctivitis (AC) is a common ocular inflammatory manifestation of allergen exposure in sensitized individuals. The most consistent symptoms are redness and itching. Signs and symptoms of AC can decrease quality of life, interfere with productivity, and lead to a considerable economic burden. AC affects up to 40% of the population in the United States but only about 10% of individuals seek medical attention. This patient population is often underdiagnosed and managed with over-the-counter medications and complementary non-pharmacological remedies.

Figure 1: Classification of Allergic conjunctivitis.

The most common treatment options for AC consist of topical ophthalmic formulations intended to reduce inflammation and provide symptomatic relief. These medications require multiple daily doses, which can be inconvenient and may reduce treatment compliance.

Figure 2: Allergic conjunctivitis treatment

Reproxalap (Aldeyra Therapeutics) is an immune-modulating reactive aldehyde species (RASP) inhibitor that works by covalently binding to free aldehydes and diminishing excessive RASP levels, which are generally elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease. It offers a new mechanism for reducing ocular inflammation in allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye disease, and anterior uveitis, which provides clear benefits on the treatment of AC.

With uncheck growing disease burden and limited options beyond OTC/Rx antihistamines, Reproxalap is poised to potentially be the next novel entrant in the allergic conjunctivitis and dry eye market.

Competition

The most common treatment options for AC consist of topical ophthalmic formulations intended to reduce inflammation and provide symptomatic relief.

There are no FDA-approved therapies indicated to treat both dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. In comparison, several independent studies showed that Reproxalap provides better outcomes and safety with fewer adverse drug reactions for the immune system. Therefore, Reproxalap might be able to target a large market with unmet needs.

Figure 3: Pharmacologic treatments for allergic conjunctivitis.

Targeted immunotherapy is an interesting option. However, this treatment approach is not used by most patients. Results of the Allergies, Immunotherapy and Rhino-conjunctivitis study indicate that this may be because of treatment inconvenience, cost, or ineffectiveness.

Another option is topical antihistamines, which are widely available without a prescription. Antihistamines competitively block histamine receptors (e.g., H 1 or H 4 ) on nerve endings and blood vessels of the mucosal surface, thereby reducing itchiness and conjunctival hyperemia. However, they are not recommended for long-term use because of reduced effectiveness over time and a potential rebound effect that can produce persistent red eye on discontinuation.

Furthermore, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) prevent the formation of pro-inflammatory mediators and disrupt the inflammatory cascade that contributes to itching in AC. However, NSAIDs require dosing four times daily, and their efficacy in managing AC is limited because they inhibit the production of only one type of inflammatory mediator (i.e., prostaglandins).

Corticosteroids prevent the production of multiple classes of late-phase response mediators, including prostaglandins, leukotrienes, histamine, and some cytokines. The numerous points of intervention in the inflammatory cascade make glucocorticoids an effective pharmacologic therapy for AC, but long-term topical use can lead to serious adverse effects, including increased intraocular pressure and corneal abnormalities.

Scientific aspects and clinical results

By inhibiting RASP, Reproxalap represents a novel mechanism for diminishing ocular inflammation in allergic conjunctivitis.

Figure 4: Mechanism of Reproxalap.

Empiric results for Reproxalap success are documented by scientific publications and clinical trials. In the latest US Phase 3 trial, the product showed favorable outcomes when compared to the recent standard of care.

Figure 5: Phase 3 results showed that Reproxalap reduced itching and Redness in late-stage clinical Trials for Allergic Conjunctivitis.

However, there are two issues, which need to be addressed. First, Reproxalap initially missed the primary endpoint in its phase IIb trial. And secondly, the dosing concentration of 0.5% produce slightly worse results than the 0.25% dose, which is counterintuitive. However, it might come from the fact that the difference between these two doses was not statistically significant. Therefore, the upcoming trial will be a major catalyst, which will determine Reproxalap’s future.

Market potential

Aldeyra estimates that Reproxalap could address around 30 million patients with allergic conjunctivitis – primarily those dissatisfied with the current standard of care, antihistamines – and around 20 million with dry eye disease.

It noted that around 10 million patients had both disorders and that Reproxalap could become a new option in this population. However, patients who also had dry eye disease were excluded from the ALLEVIATE trial. Dry eye accounts for the bigger chunk of the project’s forecast, according to EvaluatePharma.

Figure 8: Reproxalap’s sale forecasts.

Risks

Aldeyra’s fate is linked to the success of the development of Reproxalap. Any drawback in terms of development could hurt the share price. Furthermore, there are some inconclusive data linked to Aldeyra’s results, which need to be flawless in the next trial to produce a convincing market perspective for the drug.

Financial and Valuation

With the results expected in H1 2021, it usually takes one year for the FDA to review the drug, and it might hit the market in H1 2022. Evaluate Pharma expects $185 million for allergic conjunctivitis, while sell side consensus is over $273 million for 2024. Both projecting peak sales at least over $500 million. To evaluate the possible upside for the company, we estimate the peak sales in 3 scenarios as follow:

Scenario Low Mid High Expected peak sales ($, million) 250 375 500

Then, using the data model from this paper, we estimate the revenues for Aldeyra from selling Reproxalap in the upcoming years:

Year 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Percentage of peak sales (%) 5 20 35 50 65 75 85 90 95 99 100 Expected peak sales ($, million) Low 12.5 50 87.5 125 162.5 187.5 212.5 225 237.5 247.5 250 Mid 18.75 75 131.25 187.50 243.75 281.25 318.75 337.50 356.25 371.25 375 High 25 100 175 250 325 375 425 450 475 495 500 After subtracting sales margin 65% ($, million) Low 8.13 32.50 56.88 81.25 105.63 121.88 138.13 146.25 154.38 160.88 162.50 Mid 12.19 48.75 85.31 121.88 158.44 182.81 207.19 219.38 231.56 241.31 243.75 High 16.25 65 113.75 162.50 211.25 243.75 276.25 292.50 308.75 321.75 325.00

From the revenue after subtracting sales margin, we can calculate the NPV of the drug on each scenario:

Scenario Low Mid High Drug net present value (11% discount rate) 555.20 832.81 1110.41

Compared to the current market value of $262.71 million, the NPV of Reproxalap could potentially raise the company’s value to a much higher level even in the case of low peak sales.

Conclusion

Aldeyra has multiple attractive drug candidates that might hit the market in the future. Reproxalap’s success alone might bring huge potential gain for the company. Another major event to observe is the development of ADX-2191, which will be published in H2 2020. With two major pivotal events upcoming, we think that Aldeyra is a very attractive candidate to watch out for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.