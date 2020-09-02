Even with net margin at ~31%, shares are still trading at a high forward P/E premium, but a more reasonable 26% or 17% net margin has a more dire outlook.

Net margin forecast at ~31% for FY21 is likely to be unsustainable as ZM scales costs and operations to meet demand.

Customer mix shifted more in favor of small customers who are billing monthly instead of annually and likely to contribute to higher churn rates.

Revenue for 2H is only expected to be marginally better than Q2, so ZM is facing decelerating revenue on a QoQ basis.

As all can see, Zoom (ZM) posted outstanding earnings beats and forecasts that made estimates look quite puny in comparison; shares soared up to nearly $480 in early-morning trading on Tuesday. Yet the mania within Zoom has created it an impossible valuation to achieve for investors willing to buy at current levels, unless it can justifiably trade at over a 140x P/E ratio for the coming years. The momentum associated with the post-earnings leg higher is reminiscent of the dot-com bubble, as other tech names soared simply because of Zoom's earnings - the main one being DocuSign (DOCU), but also extending to Zscaler (ZS), CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), MongoDB (MDB) and Slack (WORK) to a degree. The risk to buying Zoom now is undeniably large as sustaining this valuation is nearly impossible to achieve even with hyper-growth assumptions as net margin is likely to decelerate.

Zoom has arguably been one of the strongest beneficiaries of the remote-work and distance-learning dynamic, and its results do show that to be the case. Q2 revenues hit $663.5 million - this 355% YoY growth "enabled [Zoom] to increase [its] revenue outlook to approximately $2.37 billion to $2.39 billion for FY21, or 281% to 284% increase year-over-year" as it guides Q3 revenues to come in higher at around $688 million. Consensus revenue estimates were far below at around $1.8 billion, while EPS forecasts also dwarfed estimates, now coming in at $2.40-$2.47 against $1.29.

Quarterly revenue streams had grown prior to the pandemic, albeit at a slowing rate. Q1 reflected some of the positive pandemic effects and a pull-forward of future growth, which Q2 reflected in both its earnings and forecasts for Q3 and the fiscal year.

Customers are also in a frenzy to join Zoom, with 458% YoY growth in customers with more than 10 employees (370,200), and 112% YoY growth in employees contributing over $100,000 in TTM revenue (988). With that growth is growth in remaining performance obligations, or deferred/unbilled revenues under contract. Zoom "expect[s] to recognize approximately 72% or $1 billion dollars of the total RPO as revenue over the next 12 months." So Zoom still has large streams of deferred revenues through contractual obligations that it will continue to translate into revenues in the upcoming quarters.

But to sustain an overly lofty valuation at its ~$125 billion market cap within the next three years (fiscal year 2024), Zoom would have to put itself on a path of growth that it simply can't achieve assuming multiples fall from sky-high levels to more reasonably stretched, values.

As a hyper-growth tech company in its infancy steps (only since revenue growth just now spiked due to the pandemic), it's likely that Zoom will not pay a dividend to shareholders, so the risk to buy and hold shares now will not be offset by any payouts.

With that in mind, Zoom's main form of providing value to investors will be through growth of its EPS in order to support the quintupling of value YTD.

The company is expecting 2H revenue to be "'only modestly higher' than Q2, indicating a decline in quarter-over-quarter growth," so its largest quarter of YoY growth could already be over. Zoom's 1H net margin is 33.6%, but using Zoom's forecasts for the fiscal year, net margin is expected to be ~31% due to deceleration in 2H.

Zoom's lofty TTM P/E of ~550x based on a TTM earnings of $0.78 is quite outrageous, but Zoom's forward P/E using its forecast of $2.47 for the fiscal year has it trading at an over 180x multiple. But valuations are getting stretched extremely high across the board, with names like Bandwidth (BAND) trading at over 600x forward earnings of $0.20.

Growth at that trajectory of forward earnings is not unreasonable, but hardly sustainable.

Assuming Zoom can sustain its >180x forward earnings multiples under BofA's model for Zoom "to reach $3.1B in revenue in FY22" (far ahead of hyper-growth and base case forecasts), a net margin of ~31% as forecast would have net income around $961 million. With 300 million shares outstanding, that points to EPS of $3.20, giving Zoom a forward earnings multiple of 135x with the current share price. So that means Zoom's shares would have to stagnate in the $430-$440 range in order to trade at over 130x times estimated forward earnings under a $3.1 billion FY22 revenue model, which is ~15% higher than the overall consensus of $2.78 billion.

By FY2024, Zoom is expected to produce revenue streams near $4 billion. Again, working off of a 31% net margin, that puts net income just over $1.2 billion, for an expected EPS of $4.13 - that puts forward P/E at about 110x for FY2024, without even discounting earnings. That's still quite an outrageous multiple - if we assume a more standard 40x multiple, Zoom is valued at barely $165, but a more reasonable 85x multiple due to 'growth' still only puts Zoom at ~$350, far below the current share price.

But there's another problem with those valuations, and that lies within net margin. Zoom won't be able to scale itself to meet demand while consistently keeping a 30% net margin - the executives are well aware of that fact. In the prepared remarks published alongside earnings slides, executives "expect operating margins to decrease from the peak in Q2 over the balance of this year as our hiring and spending catch up with the much greater scale of our business. It is prudent to expect margins to normalize to lower levels over the next several quarters."

So those assumptions mentioned previously that show Zoom still trading at over 100 times forward earnings with EPS over $4 aren't even taking into account the fact that margins are unlikely to remain there in the future. So let's rethink a valuation for Zoom, now understanding that net margin isn't likely to be 30% in the future.

While net margin for 1H FY21 sat around 33.6%, net margin for 1H FY 2020 sat around 12.3%, a stark divide. Expected net margin for FY 2020 is about 31%, as previously mentioned, so the band that will be used will range from 12.3% to 31.1%, with 21.7% as the midpoint.

Now, assuming Zoom's turbocharged pandemic growth can sustain margins in the higher end of that range due to rapid adoption and continued use of services, let's re-evaluate based on a net margin of 26.4%, the mid-point of the upper band.

Net income for FY22, again using $3.1 billion in revenues, would now be ~$818 million, correlating to EPS of $2.73. That puts Zoom above a 160x forward earnings multiple, almost in line with where it trades now, simply because EPS growth is marginal - only 10.5% from the $2.47 forecast. FY24 net income would fall to ~$1.05 billion, correlating to EPS of $3.5 - solid growth, but still a nearly 130x forward earnings multiple.

Zoom is building out its business, and connecting cross-platform with "Amazon Echo Show, Portal from Facebook, and Google Nest Hub Max," it's not immune to potential deceleration. Zoom has already been under fire earlier in 2020 for security concerns and recently had a widespread outage, which still remain as potential issues going forward. The inter-platform connectivity would be one of the drivers behind continued customer adoption and a driver of revenues, which would translate to net margin sustainability in the upper band.

But most importantly for Zoom is churn, and where Zoom could face issues in sustaining net margin as it scales up costs to meet demand - this leads to the lower band of net margin. High churn due to a higher proportion of customers on monthly subscriptions is possible, especially since the share of monthly subscriptions has shifted to a smaller business size. Zoom "experience[d] a significantly higher level of overall churn in Q2 as compared to historical rates. [and] as customers with 10 or fewer employees have increased to 36% of our revenue, [Zoom is] assuming a higher rate of churn due to this mix shift."

Smaller businesses tend to be more cost-sensitive, hence why the proportion of new customers added shifting to smaller customers instead of enterprise raises some warnings. These customers "generally pay monthly, rather than annually." With a higher proportion of revenues stemming from smaller customers, churn rates rising could pressure revenues due to lack of deferred revenue and annual obligations as well as margins.

Now, assuming that churn rate and the proportion of small customers rising to 36% of revenues pressures margins, and forces Zoom's expectations of normalized margins to fall to the lower band, let's re-evaluate based on a net margin of 17%, the midpoint of the lower band.

Net income for FY22 would be only $527 million, a sharp decline from expected FY21 net income; however, it's not likely that net margin would fall that fast by then; assuming though that net margin for FY24 declines steadily to 17%, net income would be ~$680 million, still below current FY forecasts. That would put EPS at $2.26 and forward earnings about 200x, as that degree of deceleration in net margin would be disastrous from a valuation sustaining standpoint.

Even attacking this from the other side of things points to an unreasonable amount of earnings needed to be generated. As a 'hyper-growth' stock, let's assume that an investor wants a minimum of 20% annual return, and again let's focus on the three-year horizon.

In that case, Zoom would be worth about $225 billion. Now, attaching a still generous P/E of 90x would need Zoom to generate $2.5 billion in earnings. With a net margin likely normalizing near 20%, Zoom would have to be generating $12.5 billion in revenues - a six-fold growth from the current fiscal year. That's quite nearly impossible.

Even assuming a 120x multiple would need Zoom to see $1.88 billion in net income, and a 20% margin would mean it needs $9 billion in revenues. A 30% margin would require $6 billion. Again, that is likely impossible for Zoom to triple its annual revenues in a three-year time horizon.

If the assumption drops to a 15% annual return, Zoom would be worth just shy of $200 billion. 90x earnings multiple would equal ~$2.20 billion in net income, needing revenues north of $7.3 billion at 30% net margin. It's hard to justify that lofty revenue growth over that time horizon, as well as the execution needed to generate that level of earnings, as net margin at 30% will be very difficult if not impossible to maintain at scale.

Overall, Zoom is probably the most-widely named winner of the pandemic-related shifts that have occurred. But continuing those rapid growth rates is not all too possible, as quarter-over-quarter deceleration is expecting going into 2H. Zoom has catalysts ahead with long-term remote work shifts as well as remote education, but faces potential higher churn rates due to a change in customer mix to favor monthly subscribing smaller customers.

Zoom is barely generating enough earnings to sustain its extremely high valuation, as FY24 target EPS only sits at ~$4.1 in a best-case scenario, while a worst-case scenario has FY24 earnings ~8% below FY21 earnings. Zoom is pricing in practically impossible growth at current prices, and a decelerating net margin will be at the forefront of the overvaluation thesis in the upcoming fiscal years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.