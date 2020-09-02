Over the past four months, we've written several articles about WidePoint (WYY) — a leading provider of technology-based management solutions — and outlined why we believe the company is undervalued and provided an in-depth look at why the company, as the incumbent, should re-win a $500 million contract from the U.S. Government this fall.

Since we started digging into the details and sharing our insights over the past several months, shares of WYY had soared more than 60% heading into Q2 earnings and closed at the highest level ($0.9278) in nearly five years. We also wrote about how an acquisition was likely on the way — of which management has publicly acknowledged — and also wrote about the company's raised full-year guidance and why we believe the future has never been brighter.

Yet, despite being spot on with our analysis, the one thing we didn't call was the massive overreaction to Q2 earnings, which has caused shares to fall more than 40% over the past two weeks. We've been in the market for a long time and the Q2 earnings selloff was perhaps one of the most irrational things we've ever seen. This article takes a look at what happened, takeaways from the second quarter, analyzing institutional ownership, the recent reverse stock split decision and why we are doubling down on WYY.

Takeaways — Q2 Earnings

In our earnings preview, we noted that WidePoint was likely going to deliver blowout earnings, and the company did just that, easily beating on both the top and bottom lines.

For the second consecutive quarter, the company posted record-breaking revenues as the company saw its top line surge to $54.8 million, an increase of 148% year-over-year ($22.1M). We were projecting revenues to come in around $46-$47 million, with analysts expecting $42.7 million.

WYY Revenue History Aug Q2 May Q1 March Q4 Nov. Q3 Actual Revenue $54.8M $39.7M $28.1M $29.6M Revenue Estimates $42.7M $25.8M $20.9M $23.0M Difference + $12.1M + $13.9M + $7.2M + $6.6M

*Information taken from WYY's earning reports

We also expected the company to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the second consecutive quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.00. Like we figured, EPS came in at $0.01 which represented another major milestone for the company with consecutive quarters of positive EPS. This comes after years of breakeven or negative EPS.

Source: WYY presentation at LD Micro 500

The Fall

With seemingly solid results, why did shares drop 40% over the past two weeks? While we don't have all the answers, we believe the selloff was caused by several things, which created the perfect storm and massive overreaction.

1) With shares rising 60% in the quarter, no matter what the company was going to report, there was going to be some profit taking going on. In fact, shares jumped 20% in the week leading into earnings which made Q2 earnings a classic "sell the news" event. On top of profit taking, day traders who jumped in, which helped fuel the pre-earnings rally, were looking for a big earnings pop. So when shares started to fall, traders bailed and combined with profit taking, the fallout ensued.

2) The company reiterated its revenue guidance of $185 million to $195 million and also reiterated its EBITDA guidance of $3.0 million to $3.4 million for the full year.

So how could reiterating guidance be interpreted as bad news? With the company having crushed quarterly expectations the past two quarters, investors were likely expecting the company to raise the outlook for the rest of the year. Through the first two quarters, WYY posted revenues of $94.4M and EBITDA of $2.2 million. With revenue ($190 million) and EBITDA ($3.0 to $3.4 million) guidance staying the same, the disappointment likely played a role in the selloff as well.

However, as we've noted before, management is very cautious and loves to under promise so that they can over deliver.

This is evident by the fact that the company just posted another blowout quarter. The trend is obvious and when connecting all the dots, we believe our estimates will be met. We see revenues coming in around $195-$205 million this year ($200 million midpoint), and believe EBITDA ($4 million) will come in higher as well. We've been spot on with our estimates and feel confident in our updated projections.

3) During the conference call, management also noted that they were being cautious with their full-year outlook for 2020 because the company was going to bump up their spending throughout the remainder of the year due to an increase in headcount (salaries), as well as upgrades for computer hardware and software to improve the business.

As the saying goes, "you gotta spend money to make money" and that is exactly what the company is doing as it looks to enhance its products to expand more into the commercial space and drive margins higher.

Hearing the words "an increase in spending" on the call likely scared some investors as well which only added to the selling pressure. You can look at it either way, however, we believe the addition of headcount is a positive sign for the company, especially after Q2 saw the company bring in nearly $45 million in new contracts, contract renewals, exercised option periods as well as contract extensions. So far administration costs ($7.2 million) are up 7% compared to last year ($6.7 million) but it is a small price to pay in our opinion to keep the company growing.

4) Another addition to the perfect storm was the timing of stock options under the Company's Stock Incentive Plan. Management has been granted stock grants over the years, which is nothing new, yet it seems investors misread the filing thinking that WidePoint CEO Jin Kang, and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Jason Holloway sold right before earnings and made out with "big bucks."

Source: Company SEC filings

No, there was nothing illegal going on. The truth of the matter is that because the performance criteria was met, which is laid out well ahead of time, vesting was accelerated and both Jin and Jason decided to buy (exercise price) at $0.65 and $0.70. They did so using existing shares they owned to cover the transaction costs. This is evident by codes M and F which are defined by the SEC below.

Source: SEC

Again, this was not an outright sell and dumping of shares as some people are trying to make it out to be. Jin has made several insider purchases over the years, on the open market, and he was using some of those shares to cover the costs of the new shares.

At-The-Market Offering

While investors have likely heard of secondary offerings, an at-the-market (ATM) offering is a different type of offering in which publicly traded companies use in order to raise capital over time.

During its annual shareholder meeting in June, management noted that the company was looking to raise up to $25 million to use for a potential acquisition. On August 18th, the company changed it up a bit when they announced that it would raise up to $24 million through an ATM offering. Yet despite telling shareholders in June that the company was looking to raise cash, the market reacted as if it was something new, which of course, added to the downward slide in share price.

Let us be clear. The offering is dilutive to existing shareholders at the moment. Investors need to remember that it is just for the time being. When used right, acquiring a company or assets that will be accretive, benefits a company more than the dilutive effect. Just look at all the top companies today and how they got there. Disney (NYSE:DIS) acquired Pixar, LucasFilm and Marvel, while Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) continue to do a lot of M&A activity to continue to expand and grow.

Shareholders should also be confident that management has made it clear that if they go ahead with an acquisition, that they will only do so if it makes sense, and if it's immediately accretive. Here's what Jin had to say on the Q2 earnings call:

"Since 2017, we have been focused on growing the business organically. I won't get into specifics of what our appetite for M&A looks like on this call, but I can share that we are actively considering options that would, of course, be strategically complementary and bring new customers to WidePoint. We are being very selective and will only consider opportunities that will be accretive immediately or shortly after acquisition." — Jin Kang

It took some time for the market to digest the news when management noted that it was looking to raise capital back in June, however, by mid July, shares started climbing higher before running more than 40% into Q2 earnings. For whatever reason, the market acted as if the ATM offering was something new, which it is not, and shows just how big of an overreaction the fall has been.

Lastly, doing an ATM offering has several advantages for the company in that they can quickly raise capital by selling newly issued shares with the flow of the market over time. This allows shares to trickle into the market compared to traditional capital raises which is usually done in one big batch. In fact, Tesla (TSLA) just announced a $5 billion ATM offering yesterday. ATMs are flexible and they cost less than traditional offerings which is a great benefit for the company.

Reverse Split Decision

During the annual shareholders meeting in June, the company announced it was raising its full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance for 2020. But that wasn't the only thing that was announced as management also reported that it would be looking to raise capital for a possible acquisition, and that it was looking at doing a reverse split in order to maximize and broaden its pool of investors.

The results of the reverse split proposal were announced during a special shareholder meeting on August 24, with management informing shareholders of the voting results. In total, 47.98 million votes were in favor of a reverse split, while 13.68 million were against the move. With the proposal passing, the Board of Directors will now meet and make a final decision about whether or not to go ahead with a reverse split. If the board does decide to go ahead with the reverse split, they will then determine the range, which will between 1-for-5 and 1-for-15.

When asked about it during the conference call, here is what Jin had to say about potentially doing a reverse split.

"Certain institutional investors have internal policies, preventing the purchase of low priced stock, and a variety of brokers discourage firms from dealing with low-priced stock. By potentially doing a reverse split and getting our stock price above $1, or sometimes $5, we can remove that barrier for these institutional investors." — Jin Kang

Jin also mentioned that because commissions are higher for institutions on lower-priced stocks, this results in the unwillingness of some institutions to purchase common stock of WYY at the moment.

We expected shares would fall leading up to the announcement of the reverse split proposal just because of the fact that reverse splits have a bad connotation in the market. For the most part, a reverse split signals a company is in distress. However, it must be clear that WYY is only looking to do a reverse split for one reason, and one reason only: to broaden the company's pool of investors and to get more institutional support.

Again, there are no delisting or compliance issues, the company is is debt free and cash flow positive and is arguably in the strongest position that it has ever been. If a reverse split does take place, it would also give WYY a better opportunity to get picked up by ETFs as well, like what happened in 2015 when HACK, the first ETF on the market that focused on cybersecurity, added WYY to its portfolio. This caused a sudden surge in the share price in which shares of the company climbed 50% to more than $2 per share. However, as we noted in an article, a perfect storm (global meltdown in stocks, etc.) led the ETF to dump its holdings in WYY.

As we noted, the approval of a reverse split was already priced in by the market. This is evident by the fact that shares closed the day higher and in positive territory after the announcement that the proposal had passed. Because of this, and with WYY having a market cap of just $43 million, we believe downside is very limited, and upside potential being very high.

Also, a reverse split can work if done for the right reasons. We've seen it a number of times and WYY certainly fits the criteria. Trading as a penny stock has limited WYY in getting more institution and investor support as evident with how undervalued the company is at the moment with a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.23. This is despite all the positive news, orders and partnership announcements that have come over the past year.

Lastly, investors need to understand that if a reverse split does takes place, WYY's market cap does not change. The only thing that changes is the amount of shares that investors own. The overall value of the position remains the same because those shares are now worth more after the split.

Institutional Ownership

Despite what investors see initially, institutional ownership is looking pretty good. Yes, institutional ownership dropped from 20.3% to 19.6% in Q2, however, investors must remember one important thing. Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. has been WYY's top shareholder for several years now and recently reduced its position from 12.7 million shares, to 6.7 million. This is a decrease of 47% in Q2.

It's important to remember that Nokomis reduced its position because of internal changes within the fund, and wanting to rebalance their portfolio, combined with needing some capital at the moment.

Source: NASDAQ

Yet despite seeing the SC 13D filings in May, which showed Nokomis unloading a chunk of its position, big money continued to increase their positions in WYY despite knowing that Nokomis was selling. If we took out the selling portion of Nokomis, institutional ownership would have jumped from 20.3% to 26.5% in Q2. In fact, two of the top 3 shareholders (Renaissance Technologies LLC and Vanguard Group Inc) increased their positions by 121% and 53% respectively, and several new funds started positions in WYY too.

Conclusion

To sum up, we believe a perfect storm has lead to one of the most irrational selloffs that we've seen in the market and believe investors are missing the bigger picture.

The reverse split proposal and shelf offering news are nothing new. It was all announced back in June during the annual shareholder meeting. The only things that have changed since shares closed at a five-year high ($0.927) two weeks ago, was the company reporting better than expected Q2 numbers, reiterated its full-year guidance, announced that the reverse split proposal had passed and we are closer to the company possibly using the shelf offering.

A 40% drop in share price is usually caused by major announcements (bad) combined with disappointing earnings and quarterly outlook. For WYY, Q2 didn't bring any of those things.

Source: Stocktwits

As we've noted in this article, there were several things that contributed to a perfect storm which has lead to a massive overreaction/selloff in share price. Some of it was simply misinformation and misunderstanding by investors which we hope to have cleared up.

Shareholders should also note that there are several catalysts this upcoming quarter that should give shares a boost, including the $500 million government contract (CWMS) that WYY, the incumbent and frontrunner, is expected to re-win again. Based on its current market cap, the market is not even factoring this award in, which the company should easily win based on the requirements. This is just one of many reasons why we are doubling down on WYY. In our opinion, with the bad news all but priced in, on top of a profitable company that is currently valued at just $43 million and has a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.23, shares will certainly rebound, it's just a matter of when, not if.

Lastly, it was great to see an insider purchase on the open market. In a filing on Tuesday, Kim Kellie, WYY's Chief Financial Officer, purchased nearly 90K shares. We believe we will continue to see more insider purchases over the coming days which should give shares a boost. Shares are currently sitting in a solid support range, as well as its 200-day moving average.

Source: SEC filings

The 2020 Census project is both good and bad. The downside to the project is that although it is bringing in more revenue for WYY, it is also severely dragging down the compay's margins because it is such a small margin project. The brightside is that the project creates a tremendous selling point for WYY and all of its future deals going forward. Who else can say that they worked on the largest managed mobility services contract in the country. On top of that, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, WYY scaled quickly (700,000 devices and 10,000 locations), and did not have any hiccups. We believe this is going to catch a lot of companies' attention going forward which should result in the company getting more high-margin contracts in the near future.

Because the census project is providing a boost in revenues this year, some investors are worried about what the company can do to keep the growth going once that revenue is gone. We believe investor should focus on two things. First, losing census revenue is not a big deal because of its minimal margins which have dragged on the company's margins. Second, much of the focus should be on the company's high-margin business which brought in $9.8 million during the second quarter. This represented an increase of 22% year-over-year, with margins on these contracts sitting closer to 50%. During the Q2 conference call, management revealed that they have a big pipeline and will backfill some of the census revenue that is on the managed services side. In fact, when asked about managed services growth for next year, with the census project completed, Jin noted that they still expect to see revenue growth next year on the managed services side.

Lastly, on the conference call, management noted that they've seen commercial behavior change in Q2. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it made a lot of companies become price-sensitive. However, that has now changed as companies now see the need to invest more in a remote workforce as the world has transitioned from working from home being a temporary thing, to now becoming the new normal. It also helps that WYY manages more devices for the federal government than any other company. Having information secure is a must these days, especially with remote work becoming the new normal, and WYY is poised to continue to benefit. And with the company already serving the Department of Homeland Security, you can bet other companies will want employees having that same level of security to protect their sensitive data, projects and information.

Source: WYY presentation at LD Micro 500

The bottom line: A perfect storm created a massive overreaction/selloff despite WYY crushing analyst expectations. We believe WYY is a no-brainer —minimal downside/very high upside at current levels — and reiterate our buy rating on shares.

Risk Factors

With a market cap of $43 million, WYY currently falls into the nano-cap sector. Companies in this range come with a higher degree of risk compared to more well known and established companies.

Because WYY competes in a competitive market and against both private and public companies, some competitors are able to offer more scale, which can enable them to significantly discount their services in order to maintain market share. If WYY has to resort to deals with lower margins, profitability would suffer. Lastly, WYY's revenue from government contracts is quite large. A change in the spending policies, budget priorities, or a government shutdown could cause the company to lose revenues. The loss of gain of any contract has big implications for the company.

Also, if management does end up going through with an acquisition, depending on the deal, it could be accretive, or end up being dilutive for existing shareholders if the acquired company isn't profitable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.