Data center growth was lead by SmartNICs, but the relatively new ACAP (Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform) product could be a winner going forward.

Xilinx (XLNX) is the inventor of the field-programmable gate-array ("FPGA") and programmable System-on-a-Chip ("SoC") solutions. What these products have in common is that they are highly-flexible and programmable silicon chips that enable engineers to rapidly build prototypes, easily fix-bugs, and optimize functionality using a suite of advanced software tools. These products can be found across many industries - from consumer to cars to the cloud - but data centers appear to be Xilinx's biggest growth catalyst.

Unsurprisingly, XLNX was negatively affected by COVID-19 during its Q1FY21 quarter (for the 3 months ending June 27, 2020):

Source: Q1FY21 EPS Report

As can be seen by the graphic above, EPS was down -42% sequentially and -60% yoy. However, the company was still able to deliver $0.38/share of net income and $230 million in free cash flow (32% of revenue). During the quarter, XLNX returned $146 million to stockholders through dividends ($0.38/share) and share repurchases totalling 0.7 million shares of common stock at an average price of $78.38. The stock closed today at $105.31.

Segment Results

The interesting observation from the quarterly segment breakdown was that the Data Center Group ("DCG") was the only segment showing growth both sequentially (+10%) and year-over-year (+104%):

Source: Q1FY21 Presentation

The bad news is that DCG only represented 12% of overall revenue. The company's biggest segment, AIT, which composes the Aerospace & Defense/Industrial/Test, Measurement, Emulation businesses (45% of revenue) hung in there pretty well and was only down 2% yoy. But the Wired and Wireless segment (WWG), the second-largest segment with 32% of revenue, took a big hit and was down 33% yoy.

From the Q1 conference call, the DCG group's growth was driven by its SmartNIC product (a network interface controller) and compute AI chips:

Specifically, data center group revenue grew 10% quarter-over-quarter and 104% year-over-year, driven by accelerating adoption of our SmartNIC solutions, cloud service provider deployment of compute AI solutions, and continued strong revenue contribution from the Solarflare acquisition.

Going Forward

Guidance was for Q2 revenue in the range of $730-780 million. The midpoint of that guidance - $755 million - would be up ~4% sequentially but down 9.4% yoy. Data center group sales are expected to be relatively flat from the record quarter in Q1 as "customers digest SmartNIC deployments."

The company's relatively new Versal ACAP engine could be a positive growth catalyst going forward:

Source: Versal ACAP

ACAP stands for Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform. This is a powerful high-end product. It is a flexible and software-programmable SoC compute platform that combines two ARM scalar processing engines, "Adaptable Engines", and "Intelligent Engines" to achieve dramatic performance improvements of up to 20x over today's fastest FPGA implementations. Xilinx says for some specific applications, the ACAP platform could achieve over 100X the performance over today's fastest CPU implementations. That level of performance makes the Versal ACAP ideal for Data Centers, wired networks, 5G wireless, and automotive driver assist applications.

The two ARM cores are common and fairly well-known industry scalar compute engines. ACAP's key advantage is that the Adaptable Engines are composed of memory cells connected to Xilinx's next generation of fast programmable logic. These structures can be customized for a specific compute task and configured and interfaced to work in conjunction with the Intelligent Engines - which are typically very long instruction word ("VLIW") and/or single instruction/multiple data ("SIMD") processors that are connected to high bandwidth memory for excellent performance. This is an ideal architecture to implement - for example - a flexible and programmable vector engine for churning through large data sets. Xilinx says these systems can improve performance by 5-10X for machine learning and digital signal processing ("DSP") applications.

The ACAP chip comes with a variety of standard network interfaces that enable it to interface seamlessly to the larger system.

The beauty of ACAP is that it can be configured and highly tuned to focus on a specific application, getting rid of any functionality that is not needed, would slow performance, and burn more power. For example: a specific application to crunch large data sets might need only a single ARM scalar processor and would likely want to optimize memory bandwidth to feed a single SIMD processor. As a result, the company has already developed a portfolio of implementations to focus on various core markets:

Source: Versal ACAP

Summary & Conclusions

Like many semiconductor companies (see my recent articles on Texas Instruments (TXN) and NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) here and here), Xilinx's Q1FY21 was significantly affected by the impact of COVID-19. Guidance for Q2 isn't that strong but could surprise on the upside. As a result, and combined with the stock's recent strong performance (the forward P/E=36 and the yield has dropped to only 1.5%), I rate the company a HOLD.

Longer term, it will be interesting to see if Xilinx's customers adopt the new and powerful ACAP product line. The architecture of ACAP is well-thought-out, and the flexibility of enabling engineers to reprogram logic and functionality would be a boon to those developing new data center applications for crunching big data. It's a high-end product, so would likely be a big boost to the top and bottom lines. Pay attention to the conference calls for any adoption news on the ACAP platform.

Source: Seeking Alpha Charting Tool

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.