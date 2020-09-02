Ethical Alternatives To Buying SPY

I will review several ETFs that investors can consider. Each has a different ESG or Social Value focus.

While there are hundreds of ESG and Social Value ETFs, I have found only few with a history of not giving up return in exchange.

Wouldn't it be great to beat the market and invest based on your personal values?

Introduction

Last week, I did an article on some ETFs that resulted in investors sacrificing return as their focused approached failed to reward their owners (Article). With all the ETFs available, I searched for ETFs that both beat SPY, considered the "gold standard" for LC ETFs, and would allow an investor to "feel good" about where their wealth was invested.

ESG versus Social Investing

It is important to remind readers that ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) and Social Values investing are not the same strategies, but many companies could meet both styles. At a high level, ESG is concerned about how the corporation runs and manages their impact on people and the world. Social Values investing focuses on what the company makes first and might consider ESG factors as a secondary screen. For both, there is not one definition that every manager follows - they all have their own 'twists'. Here is a link that explains ESG investing in great detail: Article.

Comparing ETFs Against SPY

Unlike my original two comparison articles, I decided against one overall table because the funds used have very different starting dates. Each ETF will be reviewed using the same criteria so readers will get a consistent analysis. For those new to ETF investing, a brief description of SPY:

The S&P 500® Index is composed of five hundred (500) selected stocks, all of which are listed on national stock exchanges and spans over approximately 24 separate industry groups. The underlying index is one of the best known around the world. SPY (PDF) has nearly $300b in assets, with the index used by funds totaling $4.6b in assets.

Source: Seeking Alpha modified

For each ETF, I will use PortfolioVisualizer for performance and risk analysis. I will use ETFRC.com to compare sector exposure differences. That is important information as most ETF replacements differ in what they hold versus SPY.

NACP: Impact Shares Trust I - Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF

It invests in stocks of companies that are deemed socially conscious in their business dealings and directly promote environmental responsibility. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Morningstar Minority Empowerment Index (index). This ETF launched in July 2018 so history is limited.

Source: Seeking Alpha modified

NACP has an expense ratio of .75%, yields about 1.15%, and has $8m AUM.

Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com

NACP has outpaced SPY since inception 16.55% to 13.08% with almost identical StdDev, resulting in a superior Sharpe ratio of .77 versus .63 for SPY. It makes me wonder, considering how minority-owned small corporations have done since the spring overall, if that explains the widening performance gap since the rally started. Let's see if the holdings help explain the recent move.

Source: ETFRC.com

As you can see, sector differences abound between NACP and SPY. NACP has more TECH than SPY, interesting with Tech's weight in SPY but not so much when you consider the other drifts. The one thing the SPY's overweights have in common are they are concentrated in old mainline, capital intensive industries.

Source: ETFRC.com

The greatest weight differences by company reveal a mixed picture though NACP has more weights in several companies that depend heavily on technology (Visa (NYSE:V), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Mastercard (NYSE:MA)) though some underweights fit the same description (Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)). A deeper look at their employee profile and Board makeup I'm sure explains this oddity.

To answer my question, viewing the top holdings doesn't help as stocks that have done well since March appear in both lists.

WOMN: Impact Shares Trust I - Impact Shares YWCA Women's Empowerment ETF

It invests in stocks of companies that are deemed socially conscious in their business dealings and directly promote environmental responsibility. It seeks to track the performance of the Morningstar Women's Empowerment Index (index). This ETF launched in August 2018 so history is limited.

Source: Seeking Alpha modified

WOMN has an expense ratio of .75%, yields about 1.23%, and has $9m AUM.

Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com

WOMN also outperformed SPY since inception, 17.64% versus 11.89%, with only slightly more risk, resulting in a superior Sharpe ratio of .79 versus .57. Their worst year and max-drawdown are also better. Like NACP, the performance gap widens with the rally off the March bottom.

Source: ETFRC.com

Not surprising to me is the sector drifts align with those seen in NACP. Also, only 10% of the companies fall outside SPY's universe, also closely matching NACP's inclusion percentage.

Source: ETFRC.com

Many of the overweights versus SPY here are the same as NACP. That shouldn't be a surprise as companies emphasizing minority recruitment and advancement probably have the same view to hiring/promoting women employees and Board diversity.

ESG: FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund

The fund invests in stocks of companies that are deemed socially conscious in their business dealings and directly promote environmental responsibility. It seeks to track the performance of the STOXX USA ESG Impact Index (index). This ETF launched in July 2016.

Source: Seeking Alpha modified

ESG has an expense ratio of .32%, yields about 1.29%, and has $90m AUM.

Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com

ESG also includes two social value screens: Coal and Controversial Weapons. Since inception, ESG has outperformed with about the same risk as SPY, 15.87% versus 14.53%, resulting in a better Sharpe ratio of .95 versus .89.

Source: ETFRC.com

ESG is avoiding Industrials (weapons restriction most likely), and Health, which is a puzzlement to me. The overweights in the two Consumer sectors make sense as they can focus on companies directly benefiting consumers who make up most of the US economy.

Source: ETFRC.com

Note of the difference in the two Alphabet stock classes, which makes sense as ESG has a preference for the class with voting rights, a listed concern of ESG funds. The same would apply for Berkshire Hathaway Class B.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) has history back to 2005 that should be reviewed for those interested in ESG funds. SUSA beat SPY since inception on a price-only basis but is slightly behind on a TR basis: Price-only results.

ETHO: ETF Managers Trust - Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF

It invests in stocks of companies that are deemed socially conscious in their business dealings and directly promote environmental responsibility. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Etho Climate Leadership Index (index) and the S&P 500 Index (index). This ETF launched in November 2015.

Source: Seeking Alpha modified

ETHO has an expense ratio of .47%, yields about .8%, and has $89m AUM.

Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com

ETHO has beaten SPY, barely, but needed extra risk to do that, resulting in an inferior Sharpe ratio, .82 versus .87 for SPY. So despite the talk about climate change, either ETHO's focus is too wide or the beneficial industries are not outperforming the market as a whole by much.

Source: ETFRC.com

While ETHO's overweight in Industrials is logical due to its climate concern, i.e. focusing on companies actively addressing climate change, I find it interesting that Financials is the second highest overweight.

Source: ETFRC.com

ETHO's #1 overweight, Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA), makes sense as it currently is not in the S&P 500 index. Not sure why Aaron's (NYSE:AAN), a rental company is so high up on the list. Underweights in Tech are interesting as, in my opinion, such companies help lower energy usage by allowing telecommuting and or online shopping.

DSI: iShares KLD 400 Social Index ETF

It invests in stocks of companies that are deemed socially conscious in their business dealings and directly promote environmental responsibility. The fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (index). This ETF launched in November 2006 and is arguably the best known Socially Responsible ETF available.

Source: Seeking Alpha modified

DSI has an expense ratio of .25%, yields about 1.4%, and has $2.2b AUM.

DSI excludes nuclear power, tobacco, alcohol, gambling, military weapons, civilian firearms, GMOs and adult entertainment and companies with low ESG scores.

Source: PortfolioVisualizer.com

I admit, this one doesn't qualify but I decided to include it because of its long history and ability for Social Value investors to feel good with little forfeiture on return or extra risk. There are few widely-focused Social Value ETFs available and I thought it important to include the biggest.

Source: ETFRC.com

The sector drifts here I find interesting. While the concern about Financial Institutions I understand (who they lend to), Health being the most underweight escapes me. The two biggest overweights, Tech and Consumer Services also would prompt a deeper look at DSI's holdings.

Source: ETFRC.com

A look at the leading over/under weighted company would require explanation and probably result in a good understanding of the ETF's definition of social values. Why is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) so "liked" and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) so "hated"?

Portfolio Strategy

As you can tell by the age of the five ETFs, funds specializing in niches of the ESG & Social Values investing are exploding, especially as the Millennial and Gen Z investors are looking to put their money where their values are. Investors can search ETF.com or ETFDB.com for lists of ESG and Social Values funds.

While those covered here have done well and their expense ratios aren't outrageous, the newness and small AUMs for three bring into question their survivability. That could change as ESG funds pulled in $20.6 billion in new money in 2019, four times more than 2018. Those inflows should also help ESG/SV index-included stocks as ETFs increase their holdings; at least until this segment gets so large inflows do not change the AUM invested in such funds much.

While I do not own any of the ETFs mentioned here, most of my Donor Advised Fund is in ESG-styled funds managed by Fidelity. This makes sense since that account supports most of my charity giving. If you have a passion and want to invest in companies or policies you want to support, search for a fund that will allow you to put your investment dollars in those companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The ETFs mentioned here do not come with a buy recommendation. They are provided as a starting point for your own Due Diligence for those interests in ESG/SV investing options.