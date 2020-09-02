With or without the product or the competition, Quidel's future appears bright. It's a rapidly-growing, low debt, highly-profitable company.

One of its products, a COVID-19 diagnostic tool, is facing new competition from a low-priced offering from Abbott Labs. Management indicates that this competitive product should not affect Quidel's profitability.

Business Description

Quidel Corporation (QDEL), produces rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, including, among many other tests, tests for COVID-19.

Investment Thesis

Many potential investments present a single, major question that's likely to determine ultimate investor returns. In the case of Quidel, the question:

What impact will the FDA’s approval of Abbott Labs’ quick COVID-19 test, (announced Aug. 27) a competitive product, have on profitability?

The market appears to have concluded that the impact will be significant and negative. Management has indicated marginal to no impact.

Company press release, Aug. 27: “Another entrant into the segment doesn’t change our plans to develop or manufacture any of the products in our pipeline, doesn’t change our marketing plans, and has no impact on our financial forecast at this time.” Company announcement Sept. 1: “The board of directors of Quidel has authorized an increase of an additional $150M to its stock repurchase program and extended it through Aug. 28, 2022. The company had ~$8M of share repurchase authorization remaining under the previous program."

More on management’s thoughts on the Abbott Labs product announcement here, including a link to a conference call on the subject.

Quidel has a number of diagnostic products unrelated to COVID-19. The company experienced rapid growth prior to the advent of COVID-19, and is well positioned to participate in the diagnostic market regardless of the success of its Covid diagnostic products.

The second, related issue, is price. Assuming management is correct in their assessment, at what price should the stock be accumulated?

The probability software we developed and use currently indicates a buy price below $122.27 (that buy price changes daily due to changes in market volatility and the stock’s simple moving average) vs. the current market price of $161.67. It traded as low as $135 last week. At one point yesterday, the stock was down $20. We took an initial position at $144 which we will increase at prices below the indicated current buy level.

Introduction: Investing In The 20 Highest-Quality, Most Profitable Public Companies In America

To summarize our approach in a few words, on weakness we accumulate long-term positions in the highest-quality, most profitable public companies in America.

Each quarter, software we’ve developed combs through the financial statements of all non-utility public companies with market caps of over $5 million. It runs thousands of credit risk analysis ratios, and then ranks each company by quality. The software is focused on free cash flow rather than reported earnings, on rolling four quarter results as opposed to latest quarter vs. a year ago, and on balance sheet trends.

The primary financial statement trends and characteristics the software is designed to recognize:

High return on assets by free cash flow.

High growth, particularly revenue and free cash flow. As part of this analysis we also consider gross profit growth, operating income growth, and earnings per share.

Strong balance sheet, favorable balance sheet trends (debt, liquidity).

High yield backed by more than adequate dividend coverage by free cash flow, and strong financial statement trends.

This process identifies the twenty highest-quality, most profitable public companies in America. Then we wait for advantageous pricing.

Market Volatility

Much of the our internal decision making on when to be aggressive and when to be cautious is related to the market’s internal volatility. This is a two-step process:

Our company-specific software determines attractive pricing in part based on that particular stock’s volatility. The higher the volatility, the more our bid drops. Our overall market assessment of volatility determines whether we take advantage of any particular opportunity. Volatility often increases before significant market drops, and falls to a low level before rebounds. We measure the volatility of the S&P 500, and the ETFs XLF, QQQ and IWM to make this assessment.

While the calculations involved are somewhat complex, the following illustrates the principles behind this analysis.

The S&P bottomed March 23.The VIX peaked March 18.The VXX peaked March 18.The VVIX peaked March 16.

The current assessment is neutral. Volatility is increasing while the market simultaneously rallies. This combination is unlikely to last. Roughly three out of four times the signal generated by the volatility measures prevail.

It's a good time to be cautious.

Pricing Analysis

Intrinsic Value: While we estimate intrinsic value for each of the companies we follow, based largely on free cash flow growth and stability, it's of secondary importance when it comes to making buy/sell decisions. This is because many of the most consistently profitable public companies trade at a premium to our estimate of intrinsic value almost all the time. Eliminating them from our portfolio would have a major adverse impact on performance.

We do, however, place significant emphasis on the rate of intrinsic value change, and its consistency. By this measure, Quidel has recently experienced very significant positive change after a period of inconsistency.

Five-Year Trend:

As the following indicates, the company’s intrinsic value has grown from zero in September 2018 to the current $108.

Long-term trend:

Comment:

The company’s growth predates COVID-19, although COVID-19 has accelerated that growth.

While, as noted, we consider intrinsic value, in particular its rate and consistency of growth, specific investment decisions are based primarily on the pricing algorithm described below.

Price Probability Analysis:

Financial statement analysis identifies the 20 highest-quality, most profitable public companies in America. Then we wait for advantageous pricing. Perhaps the single characteristic that most differentiates successful professional investors from part time amateurs is that professionals follow a strategy designed to capitalize on market volatility, or volatility in excess of financial performance.

Each night, Risk Research software runs thousands of calculations on each Quality Compounder in search of the price-to-moving-average relationship that has yielded the highest return over the last nine months. It calculates the probabilities of waiting for a lower price vs. acting at the current price, and indicates accumulate only when the probabilities are most in an investor's favor. In the process of making this determination it has a machine learning or artificial intelligence element in the sense that it self corrects if it determines that it's sacrificing return by being either too aggressive or too cautious.

The Compounder Score

The concepts of quality and compounding are inextricably intertwined.

While almost all of the credit analysis techniques we use are those commonly used by credit analysts at the rating agencies, one approach that's unique to our work is the Compounder Score. It compares the rate of growth in free cash flow and intrinsic value over the last two years to the growth over the last 10 years. It also includes balance sheet stability and strength trends.

Reliability of free cash flow growth, of high and consistent return on assets, are crucial to the long-term compounding of investment value. The optimum score is achieved by companies with a high rate of compounding in both the short and long term, with the short term rate exceeding that of the long. A prime example would be Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), with a long-term score of 255, a short term score of 315 and an overall Compounder Score of 568.

According to our Compounder Scoring system, Quidel is penalized for its erratic history as a Compounder prior to 2019. Its rate of growth since then has, however, qualified it for inclusion in the group, as does its projected five year return of 18% per year, which is based on long-term free cash flow growth, intrinsic value growth, and the relationship over time of the stock price to intrinsic value.

Quidel’s recent growth, combined with its balance sheet strength, put it among the top one percent of all public companies in terms of quality growth.

Return on Assets Analysis

Comment:

Note the significant improvement in both margins and asset turnover since June 2018. That’s relatively rare – most often, where there's improvement, the improvement is in one or the other.

The result – though the improvement in return on assets is somewhat erratic, it's significant.

Balance Sheet Trends

Comment:

With improving profitability, financial strength has improved. Liquidity however has declined: Since March 2016, cash as a percent of all liabilities has declined from just over 100% to about 20%. We don't consider this reduced liquidity as meaningful given the company's free cash flow trend.

Debt represents about 2% of fixed capital, assuming our estimate of intrinsic value is correct. Interest coverage is about 18 times versus an average of 3 times for all public companies.

Quality of Growth

Comment:

This measure compares free cash flow growth to growth in debt and capital expenditures. Companies that can grow without additional capital expenditures or debt are unusual, and can be generally categorized as high quality. By this measure, Quidel can be considered a high-quality company.

Long-Term Versus Short Term Trends

Comment:

After several years of erratic performance, Quidel began a period of significant improvement in profitability, and growth in intrinsic value, in 2018.

Conclusion

Abbott Labs recent announcement of a new, inexpensive COVID-19 diagnostic tool has had a dramatically adverse impact on Quidel’s stock price. Management says the new competitive product should have little or no effect on profitability.

We follow the highest-quality public companies in America waiting for opportunity. Quidel is a quality company. The stock traded as low as $135 last week. The probability software we use currently indicates a buy price below $122.27 (that buy price changes daily due to changes in market volatility and the stock’s simple moving average) versus the current market price of $161.67. We took an initial position at $144.

We look forward to the opportunity to accumulate more below the indicated buy level, should that manifest.

An opportunist must wait. This is particularly true of an opportunist who invests in quality. An opportunist without cash is an amateur.













