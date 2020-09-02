Bank OZK does not make the cut as a long-term investment, but investors can consider it as a trading play.

However, the Fed’s loose monetary policy will force investors to chase risky assets. Yeah, the stock market bubble is set to inflate some more.

A low interest rate regime is likely to do a hit job on Bank OZK’s commercial loan portfolio and impact its income potential.

"A system of capitalism presumes sound money, not fiat money manipulated by a central bank. Capitalism cherishes voluntary contracts and interest rates that are determined by savings, not credit creation by a central bank." − Ron Paul

In Q2 2020, Bank OZK (OZK) surprised the Street by acing EPS estimates by $0.04 and revenues by $6.51 million. The bullish thing about Q2 2020 was that the bank beat estimates after aggressively providing for credit losses – OZK’s provisions totaled $72 million for Q2 2020 and $190 million for H1 2020 as compared to $6.7 million and $13.45 million for the same periods in 2019.

Image Source: OZK’s Quarterly SEC Filing

However, investors must understand how the company’s loan portfolio can perform in an era of low interest rates and uncertainty. They also must know that U.S. banks have solidly underperformed the major benchmark indices year over year.

Image Source: Twitter

With that said, let us check OZK’s assets and income-earning potential:

OZK’s Loan Book

As of Q2 2020, OZK’s loan book works up to $19.3 billion, of which it may not be able to recover $306 million (allowance for loan losses).

Image Source: OZK’s Quarterly SEC Filing

OZK’s main income driver is its RESG (Real Estate Specialties Group) loan book. The RESG division makes and manages commercial real estate loans (hotels, multifamily properties, commercial properties, etc.). Typically, the bank lends 50% of the project’s cost, and it funds only 85% of the loan. Therefore, its Loan-To-Value (LTV) works up to about 43%. As of June 30, OZK’s RESG loans represented 59% (fully senior secured) of its non-purchased loans and the LTV was 41.8%.

As you already know, the current COVID-19 disruption, the fall in GDP, and the rising unemployment numbers have cast an ominous shadow over commercial activity. Like other banks, OZK too has been impacted and it has disclosed to the SEC that its operations have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic; in its Q2 2020 SEC filing, the company disclosed it couldn’t predict the ultimate impact of the pandemic on its business.

At this point, investors may find this little historical tidbit very interesting: On January 16, 2020, way before the pandemic struck our economy, George Gleason, the bank’s CEO, informed shareholders that OZK would experience pain in 2020 and advised them to be patient. At that time, the bank was struggling because of a wave of payoffs. Today, it is staring at the possibility of loan defaults and another wave of payoffs.

Impact of Low Interest Rates on OZK’s Profitability

The Fed has pledged to keep interest rates low even after the economy recovers and inflation crosses 2%. Low interest rates for a prolonged period will boost the stock market and commodity prices, depreciate the dollar, and help businesses, home buyers, etc. But low rates will harm banks’ profitability, especially at a time when the virus is playing havoc with the economy and increasing the chances of defaults.

OZK may experience another wave of payoffs and its yields will start hurting. It doesn’t matter how much yield OZK is earning as of Q2 2020 – all that is in the past – investors can now focus on how the future yields will shape up. Right now, OZK’s future yields are not looking good so long as the Fed holds its interest rates to near zero.

The high unemployment rate, dull economy, and election-related uncertainty are likely to keep new projects in check, thereby curtailing OZK’s revenue generation prospects. The bank has acknowledged these risks in its Q2 2020 SEC filing.

OZK’s Charts

Image Source: Investing.com

After OZK’s CEO asked investors to be patient on January 16, 2020, the stock reacted from about $30.75 to $23.75. Then the COVID-19 disruption hit the market and OZK fell to a low of about $15.5. It has since crawled back to $23.56 as of August 28, 2020.

The Fed’s loose monetary policy is likely to inflate the stock market bubble some more and investors may start chasing stocks in the near term. If this happens, OZK may bounce up to its January 16, 2020 high of $30.75, where it is likely to encounter stiff resistance.

Summing Up

I wouldn’t buy OZK for the long term because the era of near-zero-percent interest rate is going to last a few years. The virus has the potential to infect and re-infect OZK’s loan book until it is contained. For the same reasons, I would not consider OZK as a dividend play (currently yielding 4.65%).

However, I would consider OZK as a trading play. The Fed’s ultra-loose monetary stance is likely to boost the stock market and make investors chase stocks some more. OZK also may find favor and it has the potential to bounce up to its January 2020 high of $30.75. I would watch its charts from here on and enter as per my trading setup.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!



Subscribers told of melt-up March 31. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.