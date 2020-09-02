The stock has been promoted up to a market cap of $500M recently, but massive losses and debt loads suggests to me that the equity is virtually worthless.

ComSovereign Holding Corp. (OTCQB:COMS) is a very peculiar telecom stock that recently traded up to a $500M market cap. They bill themselves as having:

assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies whose combined capabilities enable connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, ComSovereign has become a US-based pure-play communications provider, ready and able to provide LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions.

The stock price has flown to the moon starting in August, increasing ~200% in a number of days:

The surge began with a press release from ComSovereign announcing that their Virtual NetCom subsidiary will introduce the

"world's first AI-enabled, virtualized, micro-Computing 5G core system" and that this "is the first in a series of groundbreaking 'made in the USA' technologies we are bringing to market over the next 18 months that we believe will redefine the future of wireless networks around the world."

ComSovereign's Genesis

It certainly sounds like there are big things going on at this company, which entered the equity market out of left field eight months ago. It will be helpful to look into ComSovereign's history and how it became a public company.

This HoldCo was established and then immediately began consolidating a hodgepodge of companies that were mostly sitting on a fairly large amount of liabilities.

Source: Compiled by author from 10-Q

ComSovereign became a public company with the completion of the reverse merger of Drone Aviation Holding in Q4 2019. What we are left with by the end of 2019 is a precarious looking balance sheet with only $812k in cash and $6.8M in working capital assets versus $15M in current liabilities.

Things do not seem to have been going well before or since. As of the end of Q2 2020, ComSovereign is reporting a YTD net loss of $(14.5)M versus only $5.5M in revenues. Interest expense itself is coming in at $2.3M, or an unconscionable 41% of revenues. The balance sheet has further deteriorated to $24.4M in current liabilities versus $369k in cash and $6.3M in working capital assets. Keep in mind that all of these acquired companies have been in operation for years. This is not a startup:

Source: Compiled by author from 10-Qs.

Source: June 10-Q

The man at the helm: CEO Daniel Hodges' previous involvement in penny stock collapses

CEO Daniel Hodges has a very diverse professional history. He lists that he had a long career with the US Air Force from 1996 to 2014, but it seems that during this same time frame Mr. Hodges had his hands in a large variety of business endeavors. According to this bio, Mr. Hodges has "more than 20 years of experience in public markets as an underwriter for more than 200 publicly traded entities".

Our first record of Mr. Hodges' experience as an underwriter in public markets comes from this 10-K in 1997 from a defunct shell company that held flywheel technology patents: Famous Sam's Group, Inc. (FSGI), formerly known as U.S. Flywheel Systems, Inc. The document states that Mr. Hodges brokered an agreement for an investor to sell their business to FSGI along with a simultaneous injection of $2M in equity capital. In exchange for his services, Mr. Hodges obtained shares in the company which he subsequently liquidated. The only problem is that the $2M never showed up and it seems that Mr. Hodges never had any ability or intent to arrange this financing:

Source: FSGI 10-K

Fidelis Energy

We next follow Mr. Hodges to Fidelis Energy. Fidelis was actually started in Nov 2000 as an internet company, but oddly pivoted to oil and gas acquisitions and development in 2003. Then in 2004, Mr. Hodges takes the reins of the company from former CEO Scott Marshall and is supported by CFO Sterling Klein:

On September 24, 2004, Fidelis announced the election of Mr. Dan Hodges to the position of President and CEO. Mr. Hodges replaced Mr. Frank Anjakos, who remained on the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Hodges has been involved for more than 10 years in the formation and operation of public companies and was formerly a consultant and spokesman for the Company. The Board of Directors also appointed Mr. Hodges to the position of Board Chairman on the same date.

Source: Fidelis 10-K

Mr. Hodges is now a large shareholder via his shares held in TMC Capital Trust and his personal holdings:

But then 8 months later, Mr. Hodges is abruptly out as CEO and the company welcomes a new CEO, William Marshall.

Source: Fidelis 2006 10-K

New CEO William Marshall and former CEO Scott Marshall are in fact the same person, William Scott Marshall. Fidelis' 2006 10-K also suggests that Mr. Hodges has liquidated his shares and that he is no longer the Trustee of TMC.

Source: Fidelis 10-K

Strange times at Fidelis. You might be wondering what happened to the share price of Fidelis equity between Mr. Hodges taking the reins in Sept 2004 to his departure in Sept 2005.

Source: S&P Cap IQ

The stock price nearly tripled from $0.50 cents to $1.50 in a matter of weeks all before giving the entire move back and ultimately going no-bid. Is this just a strange coincidence? Maybe we will get a better idea if we take a closer look at the other individuals involved in Fidelis, specifically CEO William Scott Marshall, CFO Sterling Klein, and large shareholder Sak Narwal.

Conveniently for us, this post from back in 2010 links all of our parties together as part of one group:

Source: investorshub

The SEC brought formal charges against Sak Narwal in 2011 for fraudulent stock promotion and pump-and-dump schemes. Scott Marshall's Silver Star Energy was probed by Canada's RCMP in 2004 for "pump and dump" stock fraud, however charges were never filed by the authorities.

iWorld Projects & Systems

Then there is the likes of business development company iWorld Projects & Systems where Mr. Hodges served as chairman of the board in 2004. This one doesn't look like it ever really got off the ground.

Source: S&P Cap IQ

All this is quite the track record leading up to the founding of Medusa Science, which led to TM Technologies, which led to ComSovereign, where we are today.

RedDiamond enters the scene with a track record of high cost loans to questionable companies

On April 29th, ComSovereign issued convertible notes and warrants, with the notes maturing in 9 months, in exchange for $500k. These securities were issued to RedDiamond Partners, LLC and the documents were executed by John DeNobile. A firm controlled by DeNobile (RDW Capital) was involved in a former penny stock pump-and-dump, XLI Technologies.

XLI received extensive promotion from Traders-Choice.com, which touted the company as a revolutionary technology. It reached a $100M market cap with virtually no assets, but ultimately crashed and burned after their former CEO doled out 25 million free-trading shares to forty unnamed individuals. Sound familiar? This is how XLI's new CEO described the situation with TradersChoice and RDW:

XLI is currently preparing to file a formal complaint to the SEC regarding two parties in which they believe to be found causing financial damages, droit moral and affecting XLI’s value in the marketplace. This caused the company not to be in current reporting status as well as having to extend the timeframe of all projections including, but not limited to, the theater rollout installations. These two parties are as follows: party #1, Traders-Choice (traders-choice.com). James Schramm stated “I, XLI and/or any/all related affiliates has never entertained, considered and/or conducted any business of any kind with Traders Choice.” Party #2 is RDW Capital, LLC / John DeNobile. James Schramm commented, “RDW Capital, LLC and John DeNobile provided a convertible note to XLI in the beginning, positioning as to support the success of XLI. Their undermining and unimaginable plan caught me by surprise. I confronted John DeNobile on the phone with my findings and suspicions. I feel that his reaction was unprofessional to say the least. I feel that John threatened me, my family, XLI and the shareholders as his behavior and verbiage seemed as if he was a loanshark.”

Another firm controlled by DeNobile (Redwood Fund II) makes an appearance in this piece: "The Seedy World of Microcap Stock Advisors." DeNobile's Redwood Fund II raised money for CodeSmart via short-term Securities Purchase Agreements (SPAs) while CodeSmart's management team was desperate for cash shortly before the CEO's arrest. CodeSmart also entered equity markets via a reverse merger and RedDiamond's loans to ComSovereign are also via SPAs.

So what kind of return is RedDiamond sitting on? No less than a +420% mark to market return after just 4 months due to the stock's massive run-up.

Source: Compiled by author from SEC disclosures

Even more people involved in penny stock pump-and-dumps...

Unfortunately our CEO and RedDiamond are not the only players in ComSovereign that seemingly have ties to penny stock pump-and-dumps. Major shareholder Dr. Philip Frost, who holds 13.6M shares personally and through Frost, LLC (10% of the float), has had his own run-in with the law. According to this press release from the SEC in 2018:

According to the SEC’s complaint, from 2013 to 2018, a group of prolific South Florida-based microcap fraudsters led by Barry Honig manipulated the share price of the stock of three companies in classic pump-and-dump schemes. Miami biotech billionaire Phillip Frost allegedly participated in two of these three schemes. Honig allegedly orchestrated the acquisition of large quantities of the issuer’s stock at steep discounts, and after securing a substantial ownership interest in the companies, Honig and his associates engaged in illegal promotional activity and manipulative trading to artificially boost each issuer’s stock price and to give the stock the appearance of active trading volume. According to the SEC’s complaint, Honig and his associates then dumped their shares into the inflated market, reaping millions of dollars at the expense of unsuspecting investors.

This sounds uncomfortably similar to our 5G darling, ComSovereign. Microcap? Check. Large discounted stock giveaways? Check. Heavy, flamboyant promotional activity? Check. Indeed, the only thing we don't have visibility into is the trading activity that coincides with the recent share price surge. Dr. Frost ultimately settled with the SEC.

Redefining the future of wireless networks around the world

With this many red flags, I would already consider ComSovereign to be uninvestable, but it is still worth taking a closer look at these individual companies to see if we can understand how these strategic combinations position ComSovereign to redefine wireless networks around the world.

1. DragonWave

While we don't know too much about the revenues and income of these companies, DragonWave looks to be the largest business strictly based on the consideration given to the acquisition. DragonWave was actually a public company at one point but failed as a business and was ultimately taken into receivership by their creditors in 2017. We can see from their previous financials that being a leader in the microwave radio backhaul equipment business was not very lucrative:

Source: SEC EDGAR

DragonWave was acquired in receivership by Transform-X, a company that was founded by ComSovereign's Founder/CEO. Their technology has been around for about 10 years and they list five products on their website. And just to drive the point home that there is no secret sauce at DragonWave, they don't even make their own products. They purchase them from a 3rd party manufacturer (as disclosed in their Q1 10-Q under Cost of Goods Sold).

It also becomes clear that DragonWave, and by extension, ComSovereign founder/CEO's Transform-X was in dire financial straits per some disclosures in their latest 10-Q. It seems they were struggling to pay their vendors as early as the end of 2018 and were limping along throughout 2019:

Arrow alleged that in November and December 2018, DragonWave took delivery of merchandise from Arrow worth approximately $124,000 and ordered additional merchandise from Arrow worth approximately $520,000, but that DragonWave defaulted in December 2018 on its obligations to pay Arrow. Arrow further alleged that in November 2019, Arrow, DragonWave entered into a forbearance agreement acknowledging indebtedness to Arrow of approximately $124,000, plus an additional commitment to purchase inventory of $520,000 plus fees of $10,000, to be paid in certain installments. On June 12, 2020, Arrow and DragonWave entered into a settlement agreement whereby DragonWave is obligated to pay Arrow $503,500 on or before August 15, 2020.

DragonWave, like many of these acquired companies, also has some extremely strange debt transactions. In Nov of 2019, immediately before ComSovereign's reverse merger, an unnamed individual loaned $2M to DragonWave/ComSovereign. As part of generously making this loan, the unnamed individual also received 1,050,000 shares of stock, resulting in DragonWave recognizing a $4.7M debt issuance cost. You read that correctly, ComSovereign's books show they gave out $4.7M in equity in exchange for taking on $2M in debt which they will be paying back with 9% interest (page 23, paragraph 4 in June 10-Q). Who made this loan?

2. Lextrum

Lextrum is another acquisition that came from the CEO's company, Transform-X. Things get a little confusing here at Lextrum. The about us portion of their website describes them as being founded in 2015 at the University of California, Irvine and ultimately emerging from UC Irvine's Technology Incubator in 2019 before being acquired by ComSovereign. However, it seems Transform-X fully acquired the company back in 2017... it is hard to emerge from a university when you are already a corporate subsidiary. Given this language about emerging in 2019, it is unclear if Lextrum has actually begun to generate any revenues, but the business that they purport to be in of tackling full-duplex wireless technology is a legitimate advancement in telecom. It has however been in the process of being tackled for some time, as highlighted in this article from 2014.

3. Drone Aviation

Drone is the only other company that looks to have been public at one point and unfortunately, it does not look to have been crushing it as a business:

Source: S&P Cap IQ

But that might not come as a surprise if you go to their website and actually look at their product:

Source: droneaviationcorp.com

What's more is that their products appear to be almost exclusively developed for the military with product descriptions outlining these drones' "benefits to the warfighter." I'm at a loss as to what this has to do with telecom and 5G.

4. InduraPower

I do not have to comment too much on InduraPower. The first sentence you see on their website should suffice:

InduraPower Intelligent Battery Series, is a recognized leader in manufacturing advanced intelligent Lithium ion batteries for autos, motorcycles and boats.

Source: indurapower.com

So now ComSovereign has acquired a competitor to Duralast. I'm again at a complete loss on the logic for this one. InduraPower does however come with several separate debt obligations, some of which are not only in default, but are also guaranteed by certain officers of InduraPower. Why did ComSovereign acquire an insolvent car battery maker and take on these liabilities and even hand InduraPower insiders 800k shares of stock for their troubles?

5. Silver Bullet Technologies

It is also challenging to figure out what SBT actually makes. Their website is pretty vague and simply states that they are a "small team of senior engineers with broad experience building consumer, industrial, medical and defense products" and that they "focus on embedded computing, consumer electronics and communications systems." This is followed by long lists of hardware and software that they can work with, but we do not see any products that they've actually developed.

We eventually come to what seems to be a few examples of products that SBT has developed on an ad hoc basis for the U.S. military:

A Software Defined Radio

An unattended ground sensor system (essentially a surveillance camera you put on the ground, something like this)

A peer-to-peer radio

SBT seems to be a small group of engineers that can create ad hoc radio-centric hardware and associated software that largely targets projects for the military. In other words, it is a small group of individuals with no proprietary technology.

6. Virtual Network Communications Inc.

VNC specializes in telecom hardware that allows for establishing a remote LTE wireless network. Their featured product is a military-oriented tactical backpack:

Source: virtualnetcom.com

They list four other hardware products on their website, one of which is meant to be fixed onto drones. If we revisit the press release shared at the beginning of this article, we see that

The 5GC's small form factor allows it be embedded into fixed or portable/mobile solutions, providing superior performance for mission critical applications such as industrial IoT, autonomous everything (vehicles, drones, etc.), and secure private networks for enterprise, healthcare, public safety, government and defense applications.

It seems that ComSovereign wants to attach 5G portable cell networks to drones and sell them to the military? This is what will "redefine the future of wireless networks around the world"?

7. VEO

VEO is another firm that doesn't seem to actually make or sell anything. They are:

Developing processes that will significantly advance the state-of-the-art in Silicon Photonic devices for use in advanced data interconnects, communication networks, and computing systems.

Source: v-e-o.com

This is essentially a technology that would replace copper wiring with silicon photonic chips in order to support faster connections between data centers. This technology has been in the works for decades in the telecom/tech community, but for several reasons has not achieved widespread use and success. For anyone interested in the technical side, I'd recommend the below articles. For ComSovereign's purposes, we have no reason to think this business will provide an economic benefit anytime soon.

Feb 2020 - Two Myths About Silicon Photonic Chips: The need for data center optics is real, but silicon photonic chips may not provide the answer.

Aug 2018 - Silicon Photonics Stumbles at the Last Meter: We have fiber to the home, but fiber to the processor is still a problem

8. Spring Creek Manufacturing, Inc./Fast Plastic Parts

Fast Plastic Parts is an injection molding plastics company that also makes tooling. This is the process of melting down small plastic pellets and injecting them into pre-cast molds (the tooling) which are shaped to create everything from plastic forks, plastic toys, bottle caps, etc., and in ComSovereign's case, presumably plastic covers for wireless backhaul equipment. The theme also continues here of bailing out companies that appear to be approaching the end of their rope. At the time of the acquisition, Fast Plastic was reporting $1.3M in current debt maturities versus no cash or A/R and $168k in inventory.

Injection molding machines are huge pieces of capital equipment. Fast Plastic lists 13 separate models of molding machines on their website along with a large amount of peripheral equipment meant to support a business that mass produces plastic components. Why does ComSovereign need all this for the limited number of SKUs that they actually sell? Why didn't they just buy one new or used molding machine?

9. Fastback Networks

Fastback looks to have one product, a backhaul radio. Wireless backhaul is not an attractive business. Industry leader Ceragon's (CRNT) revenues have been declining over the last 5 years at a CAGR of (8)%. Ceragon is typically barely break-even on a free cash flow basis in any given year. This product also overlaps with DragonWave's offerings. Ceragon provides the following breakdown of this generic and competitive market:

Source: Ceragon

Recap

So far, ComSovereign's strategic business plans remain to be a bit of a mystery. Surely, strapping a radio and a car battery to a drone doesn't qualify as being a "pure-play communications provider, ready and able to provide LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions." Why push several failing indebted companies together under one HoldCo and enter the public equity markets?

ComSovereign's incredible capital structure

Before we dive into the debt, let's briefly look at insider stock ownership. Without connecting the dots on all of the acquired firms that roll up to ComSovereign, you can think of these individuals as the major shareholders/interested parties in all of ComSovereign's companies: Source: S&P Cap IQ

There have also been shares issued to other former managers at these firms, but since they do not remain on board and they hold less than 5% of the total stock, they do not have to be reported. Note that insiders control roughly 60% of the company.

Turning to the Debt

As previously mentioned, the companies that have been combined carry an extensive amount of debt and unpaid bills. Below is the summary as of June 2020:

Source: SEC Edgar

Several of these loans are either from company insiders or are from unnamed individual lenders. Many of these loans are also at usury-level interest rates. One example being a 4-month loan made to ComSovereign by their CEO at a rate of 12% and OID (Original Issue Discount) of ~14%. The way an OID works is that while a borrower would take on debt with a face amount of $290k and agree that they will pay $290k at maturity and pay interest on this full amount, the lender would only advance cash less the discount amount, $250k in this case. Given the large discount and interest rate on a 4-month loan, this works out to a +70% APR:

Source: Compiled by author

Then there is the Feb 2020 loan with a rate of 78.99% (page 24, paragraph 1 in June 10-Q). Or there is the Nov 2019 notes that were reported to have a 133% APR due to "a single payout incentive" (page 25, paragraph 3 in June 10-Q).

We also see that there are several loans where ComSovereign is simply in default. One great example being the June 2019 note (the lender is not disclosed) where ComSovereign borrowed $200k but failed to repay the loan 30 days later at maturity in July 2019, and consequently accrues 18% default interest. So what did the undisclosed lender do? They generously lent ComSovereign an additional $200k on August 14th, 2019 with a maturity date of September 1, 2019 (page 24, paragraph 5 in June 10-Q). ComSovereign reports that as of Q2 2020 they had no less than 15 loans in default (page 22 of June 10-Q, all notes with asterisks are in default). Yet this insolvent company trades at up to a $500M market cap?

Share and warrant handouts

During ComSovereign's short existence they have already handed out millions of warrants, options, and stock units to insiders, related parties, and unnamed non-employees and consulting firms. As of Q2, they report 5M exercisable options, 406k warrants, and 10M in approved stock awards as part of management's approved 2020 long-term incentive plan. This compares against the current float of 140.8M shares.

Recap

So while ComSovereign's business seems to make no sense, hemorrhages losses, has massive liabilities, and is cash-poor, insiders and select unnamed investors are actually getting rich as the stock price surges.

Conclusion

ComSovereign's plans for addressing their giant debt load was always clear from the very beginning. And it is laid out for everyone to see in their 10-Q:

The Company intends to position itself so that it will be able to raise additional funds through the capital markets and secure lines of credit. The Company anticipates an approximate $15,000,000 offering of equity securities in the third quarter of 2020. The Company’s fiscal operating results, accumulated deficit, and negative working capital, among other factors, raise substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. Nevertheless, the Company believes the fundraising actions outlined above, and its future operating cash flows, will enable it to meet its liquidity requirements through June 2021.

On August 28th, ComSovereign submitted an S-1 registration statement as part of an attempt to raise up to $23M in new stock (preliminary number) along with $30M worth of warrants that would be used to pay off insider debt and pay for a new warehouse purchase. While the figures and pricing are still preliminary, these amounts would represent massive shareholder dilution.

Operating losses are more than 2x revenues and ComSovereign is now likely attempting to raise new funds as they lost $(14.5)M through the first 6 months in 2020 and have a mere $12M in tangible assets. Given the massive amount of losses, extreme debt levels, paltry revenues, and most importantly, a questionable group of insiders, I believe there is zero value to the equity here.

Disclosure: I am/we are short COMS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.