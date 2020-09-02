Natural Gas Market: Consumption Is Projected To Remain Largely Below Last Year's Level

Consumption is projected to decline by -3.7% over the next 7 days (from 75.9 bcf/d today to 73.1 bcf/d on September 9) and is projected to remain largely below last year's level.

However, the storage "surplus" relative to 5-year average is projected to shrink by only 17 bcf over the same period.

We anticipate to see a build of 28 bcf, which is 49 bcf smaller than a year ago and 38 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average.

This Thursday, we expect the EIA to report 3,448 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending August 28.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending August 28), the number of cooling degree days (CDDs) increased by 10.7% w-o-w (from 90 to 100). We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was as much as 29.5% above last year's level and 29.1% above the 30-year average.

This week

This week (ending September 4), the weather conditions have cooled down substantially across the contiguous United States. We estimate that the number of nationwide CDDs will plunge by 21.7% w-o-w (from 100 to 78). Total average daily consumption of natural gas (in the contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 73.5 bcf/d and 75.5 bcf/d. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should remain above the norm (+9.2%) but should decline in annual terms (-6.3%).

Next week

Next week (ending September 11), the weather conditions are expected to warm up but only slightly. The number of CDDs is currently projected to increase by 1.6% w-o-w (from 78 to 79). Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should edge down by 0.6% y-o-y. However, the deviation from the norm will remain positive and should actually increase from +9.2% to +18.0 (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that, over the next 15 days, TDDs should remain largely above the norm (on average) - see the chart below. However, projected TDDs are generally trending down - mostly due to seasonal factors.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

Furthermore, there is a major disagreement between the models in terms of scale: the latest GFS model (00z run) is projecting 65.0 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average, over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 66.4 bcf/d over the same period. The latest extended-range ECMWF model was bearish vs. previous update (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, over the next 15-day period, total natural gas demand (consumption + exports) is expected to average 83.6 bcf/d (adjusted for probability). Consumption (7-day average) is projected to decline by -3.7% over the next 7 days (from 75.9 bcf/d today to 73.1 bcf/d on September 9) and is projected to remain largely below last year's level.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Supply

Latest dry gas production estimate (for contiguous United States): 86.8 bcf/d. Early morning pipeline nominations (a proxy for production) decreased today, but yesterday's nominations were revised higher. 0.7 bcf/d of production is temporarily shut-in due to hurricane Laura.

We currently expect dry gas production in contiguous United States to average 86.33 bcf/d over the next three months (September-October-November).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see an injection of 28 bcf (4 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 49 bcf smaller than a year ago and 38 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by 98 bcf by October 2. However, the storage "surplus" relative to 5-year average is projected to shrink by only 17 bcf over the same period.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

