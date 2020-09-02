Tesla (TSLA) is well-known for its grand electric vehicle vision. Investors and analysts have endlessly scrutinized Tesla's electric vehicle business from practically every angle imaginable. Given that the vast majority of Tesla's business still revolves around its electric vehicles, this hyperfocus is definitely warranted.

What is less talked about is Tesla's solar ambitions, which is understandable given the relatively small size of Tesla Solar. Despite this, Tesla Solar will likely be a significant component of Tesla's overall business in the long term. The potential of solar and the sheer size of the electricity market make Tesla Solar extremely compelling.

Tesla is starting to put far more focus on its solar business now that its electric vehicle business is booming.

Source: Tesla

Making Large Moves in Solar

Tesla recently made big news by announcing a solar panel offering that is ~30% less expensive than the industry average. Tesla's $1.49/watt price point (after Federal Tax incentives) will make the company's rooftop solar products far more competitive than those of other major rooftop solar companies.

Rooftop solar customers primarily care about price, which means that offering cheaper rooftop solar products is key in capturing more market share. Tesla's ability to drive costs down will differentiate the company from other large rooftop solar competitors like Sunrun (RUN) or Vivint Solar (VSLR).

Given how promising the rooftop solar market is, cementing a strong foothold this early on will be incredibly beneficial over the long term. Solar technology has advanced at a remarkable pace over the past few decades, leading to an exponential growth curve similar to those of other semiconductor technologies. In fact, solar capacity has doubled every 2-3 years as a result of consistent price declines.

The observation that solar capacity has approximately doubled for every 20% price decline has actually been named Swanson's Law. This level of growth suggests the solar PV will play a huge role in the future energy landscape. Although the graph below ends at the year 2017, this trend still continues to this day.

Source: BNEF

Extrapolating this type of growth into the future translates into far more solar capacity than most expect. Whichever company can profitably capture this growth will see a great deal of upside. So far, Tesla appears to be a prime candidate to dominate the rooftop solar industry in the long term.

Tesla's Major Advantage

Solar panel costs have plummeted to such a point that hardware only account for a fraction of total rooftop solar costs. Soft costs, which include sales, marketing, administrative, permitting, and labor costs, are starting to dwarf hardware costs. In fact, sales and marketing costs alone account for nearly half of total costs among leading rooftop solar companies like Vivint Solar.

To make matters worse for rooftop solar companies, sales and marketing costs have actually increased over the past few years as the market of solar enthusiasts has largely been picked clean. It takes very little effort to convince those who were already interested in solar to buy rooftop solar products. Customer acquisition at this stage requires far more time, money, and resources.

To add some context to just how large sales and marketing costs are for leading rooftop solar companies, sales and marketing costs accounted for $1.42/watt out of the total $3.87/watt of Vivint Solar's cost structure in Q2. To make matters worse for these companies, their sales and marketing costs have consistently increased over the past few years. In Q2 of 2018, Vivint Solar's sales and marketing costs only came in at $0.96/watt.

The graph below depicts Vivint Solar's cost structure over the past few years.

Source: Vivint Solar

Tesla will clearly have a huge edge on the sales and marketing front. In fact, Tesla will have to do very little sales and marketing on the solar front given the company's overall brand recognition. The fact that Tesla manufactures the world's most popular electric vehicles and is helmed by one of the most famous CEOs in the world does not hurt.

Even the smallest moves made by Tesla can make headline news. Tesla's massive brand and almost fanatic following give the company an invaluable edge over other leading rooftop solar companies like Sunrun and Vivint Solar. By largely removing the sales and marketing costs associated with traditional rooftop solar companies, Tesla should be able to maintain a sizable advantage moving forward.

Tesla's Larger Energy Vision Is Coming Together

There has long been a debate about whether Tesla should be categorized as a car company or a technology company. At this point, it is safe to say that Tesla is far more than just a car company. In fact, Tesla could very well become an energy giant with its massive investments into lithium batteries and growing involvement in solar.

Cheap batteries are arguably key to the company's entire operation, from its electric vehicles to its solar products. Cost-effective batteries are a vital component to rooftop solar's long-term success given the fact that solar cannot provide baseload power. It just so happens that Tesla manufactures some of the cheapest lithium batteries in the industry and is building out an unprecedented battery infrastructure.

Access to relatively cheap batteries is now giving Tesla a major edge on the solar front. There are no other solar companies that have a battery infrastructure even close to that of Tesla. Tesla was able to decrease its battery cost from above $200/kWh to close to $100/kWh over the past four years alone by some estimates. Even if Tesla's solar products themselves do not gain the type of traction the company wants, other solar companies will likely be forced to buy Tesla's batteries if the company retains its battery advantage.

Massive Risks Lie Ahead

Tesla's ability to maintain a cost edge on the battery front is by no means a foregone conclusion. Tesla's success is incentivizing competitors to build out out their own massive battery infrastructures. In fact, GM (GM) is partnering with LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) to build out its own gigafactory with 30 GWh of capacity.

It is impossible to tell how Tesla will fare as more competitors start to mimic the company. Tesla could all but see its battery advantage evaporate in the coming years as competitors pile on. On the other hand, Tesla could continue to outpace competitors and build an insurmountable lead in the coming years. The unprecedented nature and scale of Tesla's operations make it almost impossible to predict how the battery landscape will play out.

The company's willingness to invest billions of dollars into relatively unproven concepts has played out well so far. This render of Tesla's planned Gigafactory Berlin is further proof that Tesla is willing to take huge risks to fulfill its vision.

Source: Tesla

Conclusion

The synergistic interactions between Tesla's electric vehicle, battery, and solar businesses are a key part of the company's bull case. Tesla is building a giant clean energy ecosystem unlike anything that has ever been seen before. Although Tesla Solar is still a minuscule part of Tesla's overall business, it is a key component to the company's long-term vision.

By any traditional means of valuation, Tesla appears to be wildly overvalued at its current market capitalization of ~$417 billion and forward P/E ratio of 242. However, if Tesla can come anywhere close to fulfilling its clean energy ambitions, the company's valuation is more than justified. Tesla is still a solid investment at this point, albeit an incredibly risky one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.