They have maintained the distribution for now, but with this exposure a cut can't be ruled out.

This isn't likely to be the case forever, JRS could be a potential way to play such a rebound.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) might be the best way to play a potential rebound in the beaten-down sector of REITs. Not only are REITs beaten down with the SPDR Real Estate ETF (XLRE) still negative for the year - but JRS specifically has heavier exposure to retail, office and residential. These industries are all under even more pressure due to Covid-19 induced lockdowns earlier this year. To help offset these risks a bit, JRS holds preferred securities. Additionally, the majority of these are rated above junk status (BBB or above.)

JRS has an investment objective of "high current income and capital appreciation." They intend to meet this objective by investing "primarily in income-producing common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks and debt securities issued by real estate companies." They emphasize higher credit quality holdings with; "at least 75% of the Fund's Managed assets will be in securities rated investment grade."

JRS has total managed assets of around $364 million. The fund utilizes leverage of around 27% currently. This is currently around $104,500,000 million, a drop from their previous amount of $131,500,000 as they delevered through March's lows. That being the case, it is unlikely that this fund will ever regain its former NAV levels as that could mean permanent capital losses. Additionally, at the end of June 30th, 2020 they had $99 million. So since then, they have added back some of their borrowings.

They have an expense ratio of 1.31%, when including leverage expenses this climbs to 2.1%. This doesn't seem excessive in my opinion and puts the fund around average.

JRS is held in our more aggressive Tactical Income- 100 portfolio.

(Source - Linkedin)

Performance

As mentioned, REITs have done particularly poor this year. More so even in the areas that JRS invests in. This saw their portfolio hit particularly hard. On a YTD basis, they are far from getting back to even.

Data by YCharts

What has happened is that the share price has been materially worse off than the NAV per share return. That has created a discount widening that can be key for CEF investors to take notice. The current discount is a wide 12.31%. Deeper than its 1-year average of 9.85%. This leads to a 1-year z-score of -0.59. Additionally, this is significantly wider than its longer-term 5-year average discount of 6.59%.

It might also be hard to imagine, but this fund had previously traded at premium levels quite consistently before 2014.

(Source - CEFConnect)

As this fund has been around since 2001 - they have also "survived" the financial collapse that impacted real estate severely of 2008/09. Using survived loosely here as the fund NAV fell back to back in 2007 to 2008. In 2007 the NAV had a total return of -29.45%. As the economy was still torn from the financial mess in 2008, the fund produced another total NAV return of -55.49% that year.

Data by YCharts

Investing any time during that 2008/09 period saw some fairly attractive returns though. That's why this fund might have some appeal to investors now. However, it could take several years for the economy to get back on track. Possibly even longer for JRS's underlying positions to stabilize.

Distribution

JRS currently pays a quarterly distribution of $0.19. This works out to a high 9.44% distribution rate. Due to the fund's deep discount, it comes to a bit more of a reasonable NAV distribution rate of 8.28%.

While the fund maintained this rate for the last quarter, it wouldn't come as a huge surprise should they trim the distribution. This would be primarily because the fund relies fairly heavily on capital gains to continue to fund this distribution. This isn't out of the ordinary for an equity/preferred hybrid fund. However, when you're underlying holdings aren't appreciating or likely to appreciate over the short-term - that can be a problem.

They certainly can maintain the current rate though if they aren't worried about using return of capital. This would be considered destructive ROC, which over a longer time can erode assets. With each subsequent erosion of assets creating a harder goal to reach as the distribution rate would tick higher.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

As we can see above, NII didn't take too large of a hit. That is positive. It still only provides for coverage of around 35% though. The remainder needing to be made up through capital appreciation/ROC. Currently, the fund is sitting on some undistributed net long-term capital gains that they can also utilize as well. That comes to $13,339,678. Additionally, they have net unrealized appreciation on the books too of around $12,282,714.

With that being said, I just wanted to highlight the potential risk for a cut. I wouldn't use the word "safe" in this fund's distribution. They also aren't shy about cutting the distribution as they have previously and in a short time around 2018. That doesn't completely make it not worth owning though.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Holdings

Jumping into the positives on the fund, they hold around 38% in preferred stock. This preferred stock is also on the higher credit quality side. Those can be relatively safer than equity positions as they are prioritized in the capital stack. Plus, the higher quality means they are expected to continue to be able to make their dividend payments and return par.

Though, on the downside, preferred stock has less trading volume. This means that during March, we experienced a liquidity issue with more investors wanting to get out than get in. This can create sharp drops in the share price in short periods. A longer-term holder shouldn't worry about this though as they have the time to wait for the market to become rational again. Additionally, since they are higher quality in JRS's case, they are anticipated to pay back par even in the unfortunate event the company declares bankruptcy.

(Source - Fund Website)

I believe the greatest risk, but also the great potential is the industries that they invest in.

(Source - Fund Website)

Investing in this area of the REIT market certainly has its risks at the moment. Residential REITs are housing individuals who may have lost their job in the lockdowns previously. This could be temporarily or permanently in some cases.

Office REITs will probably play a smaller role in the future. As the "work from home" culture has been sped up. Companies will be able to lower their costs if an office space just isn't critical to continue operating. It can be a perk for employees too that enjoy not having to commute and live where they want.

Then there are retail REITs. This industry of the REIT space can be subdivided further, as there are mall retailers with smaller shops. These were hit particularly hard as they were shut down. Then there are other retail outlets that were deemed "essential" and allowed to stay open. These were generally the larger big box stores and convenience stores. Those retailers that stayed open were obviously at a huge advantage.

Similar to office REITs that might be in a hard situation continuing to find leases, retail shops could be impacted by a similar outcome. As Covid-19 hit, online shopping became a huge part of the economy. During April online shopping surpassed the market share of general merchandise for the first time.

The question is then how many of those small shops in shopping centers can be closed and moved exclusively to online business? Even the larger chain stores can close locations down permanently if they deem that they can do just as well online. The retail apocalypse is just gaining steam in the wake of this unprecedented event.

When looking at JRS's top ten holdings, they have one of those shopping center REITs as well. Taubman Centers Inc (TCO.PK), which has been in the news for more than just their retail struggles. Simon Property (SPG) had offered to buy TCO earlier this year before CV-19 was becoming a large issue. Of course, TCO shareholders still want the deal to go through, even as SPG has backed out. These two companies will be heading to court to settle the matter.

(Source - Fund Website)

Luckily for JRS holdings, this isn't TCO the common stock, but two of their preferred offerings (TCO.PJ) and (TCO.PK). That leaves them in a better position to keep paying the same dividend. The situation also isn't so dire for TCO that we should expect a bankruptcy. Just a period of underperformance that could be relatively lengthy given the current environment.

Public Storage (PSA) as its top listed position, is a combination of all the preferred stock that PSA has issued.

Name Ticker Position % PUBLIC STORAGE PSA E 0.31 PUBLIC STORAGE PSA K 0.03 PUBLIC STORAGE PSA I 0.06 PUBLIC STORAGE PSA G 1.07 PUBLIC STORAGE PSA D 0.58 PUBLIC STORAGE PSA C 0.41 PUBLIC STORAGE H PSA H 1.27 PUBLIC STORAGE INC PSA US 2.66 PUBLIC STORAGE PUBLIC PSA B 0.33 PUBLIC STORAGE REIT PSA X 0.43 PUBLIC STORAGE SERIES W PSA W 0.98

(Source - Complete Holdings)

In this case, they certainly have their bases covered with this position. PSA is in a relatively stronger position as the impact of the pandemic is less severe on their operation.

They are a REIT "that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities." In their last report ending June 30th, their occupancy rate ticked up YoY slightly to 94.2%. Though this did come with a small drop in YoY revenue per square foot. Hinting that the company had lowered rent rates, but only a bit at a 1.8% drop from June of 2019. FFO did also drop 11.3% (core FFO 6.8% drop,) along with a 3% drop in total revenue.

Of course, that all sounds bad. However, when we mention "relatively stronger position," we can compare to TCO. A completely different industry but we can look at it in terms of percentage gains/losses. The last reported period was ending on June 30th as well.

We have U.S. comparable centers "average rent per square foot" down 5.9% YoY. 4% down on a YTD basis. Occupancy coming in at 89.8%. Which isn't too bad considering the circumstances endured in the industry.

Then we go to FFO dropping 62.8%, AFFO with a 56.4% drop. Those are the numbers that are quite unbelievable and due to the black swan event.

Things are likely to improve going forward though, for TCO and the rest of retail, office and residential. The economy will not be down forever. There will be some shaking out of the weakest and even potentially permanent losses in utilized space; companies not using as much office space or retail space etc...as they shift their focus more digitally. Once that happens, we are likely set for outperformance in these industries as their valuations are at bottoms.

Speaking of going digital. JRS's portfolio isn't all depressed assets. Digital Realty Trust, Inc (DLR.PK) is a prime example of benefitting from these shifts in operations. DLR "supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products."

Which, JRS also holds several positions comprising of their common stock and several preferred stock offerings.

Name Ticker Position % DIGITAL REALTY DLR J 0.04 DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR G 0.45 DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR US 2.61 DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR C 1.15 DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR I 0.34

(Source - Complete Holdings)

Conclusion

JRS has an attractive distribution currently, though the primary attractiveness of JRS is investing in the depressed sectors of REITs. The fund is also offering investors a chance to pick up shares at discount levels below the average for this fund. This is a bit of a double discount with the fund. However, it goes without saying that there are risks involved. It might take several years for these depressed office and retail industries to bounce back or consolidate - they are also not likely to bounce back to their former glory. The shift that has taken place in 2020 has sped up significantly what was already occurring. That being said, there are likely to be some permanent losses in the space too (office and retail space utilization.)

Additional benefits for JRS is that you are getting diversification across these industries, you don't have to be right picking the winner or losers - you can benefit from the sectors more broadly. Additionally, since the fund is obligated to pay a dividend to maintain its RIC status, a cut won't mean going to 0 dividends.

Overall, this position might not be for those that are sensitive to higher risks. If we experience another countrywide lockdown through the winter (unlikely, in my opinion) it would be detrimental. Withstanding 1 black swan event is hard enough, but 2 could bring economically catastrophic consequences.

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long JRS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.