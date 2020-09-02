Silver Pops On Early September Deliveries, Gold Too

We will see how much paper trading occurs the rest of the month to help us determine overall price direction.

Silver open interest has largely shifted to December, but there is still some trading going on this month.

Silver got a nice little pop on over 6,500 contracts for September delivery. There isn't a whole lot of open interest left on COMEX for silver, but we could see more standing for delivery as the month rolls on.

I don't expect this to be a huge month like July, but it could be a nice one that keeps silver around $29-$30. Gold had some nice delivery early on in September as well, but not to the extent silver did. We could challenge $2,000 again, but will have to look at the change in short positions for early September coming this Thursday.

The COT data will not be available until tomorrow. October has some interesting potential for gold, and we could see it punch through and stay above $2,000 an ounce then. Of course, if we have a black swan economic event at any point in the last few months of the year, all bets are off on what gold price could look like.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own physical gold and silver.