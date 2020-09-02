But it can't catch a bid, as it plunges lower and lower.

Huntington Ingalls is the largest producer of US Navy ships, and a great dividend stock.

"A good Navy is not a provocation to war, it is the surest guarantee of peace." - Theodore Roosevelt.

Introduction

In our latest update of our All Weather Dividends model portfolio, we included Huntington Ingalls (HII), a stock which has been hated by the market recently.

Huntington Ingalls has a dividend yield of 2.72% & trades around $150.52. Based on our MAD Scores, HII has a Dividend Strength score of 74 and a Stock Strength score of 71.

In this article, I will demonstrate why I believe that dividend investors should invest in Huntington Ingalls.

I will make the case for HII's competitive moat, before analyzing the stock's dividend profile and potential for capital appreciation, before drawing conclusions.

HII's Competitive moat

Politico recently run a piece titled "What happens if China gets the COVID-19 vaccine first?", where it considered the geopolitical outcomes if China were to announce a safe vaccine first.

Health and national security experts envision, in that case, the future unfolding like a kind of 'choose your own nightmare' narrative, each potential pathway leading to geopolitical quagmires and thorny scientific traps. What if China refuses to give a safe vaccine to the United States, instead using it as a bargaining chip to combat U.S. power? What if the Trump administration, or a Biden administration, refuses to accept it? What if a Chinese 'victory' pressures the U.S. or Europe to cut corners in their vaccine development or approval process.

Either way, geopolitical uncertainty is in the air, somewhat reminiscent of the cold war. The parallels are uncanny, with the vaccine race resembling the space race in many ways. We know this, China knows this, and Russia sure as hell knew it when it renamed its vaccine "Sputnik V".

What has this got to do with Huntington Ingalls?

Well the company builds ships for the US Navy. Only 4% of its revenue comes from commercial contracts. We can ignore this meager amount, and confidently say that the company's revenues depend on the defense budget.

And in a recent article, in which Defenseone interviewed some top ranking military and political officials, to get an idea of the budget in the case of a Biden or Trump administration. The key idea is that the budget would largely be flat.

Robert Hale, a senior fellow at the Center of a New American Security suggested that:

The budget is heavily influenced by threats to security.

Robert Work, the former deputy defense secretary for Obama therefore suggested that:

I don't see a Biden administration making big, big cuts to defense.

As geopolitical pressures threaten a shift in world power from the USA to China, it seems highly unlikely that the US will significantly cut its defense budget.

This is good news for HII. The company, which was spun off from Northrop Grumman (NOC) in 2011, has very little competition when it comes to building the navy's ships. It isn't likely that we will soon live in a world in which the US significantly reduces shipbuilding.

Like Theodore Roosevelt said, in December 1902 in an annual message to Congress:

A good Navy is not a provocation to war, it is the surest guarantee of peace.

This is why the US wants more ships. The goal is to get to a 355 ship fleet. The Navy plans to build an extra 42 ships between 2021 and 2025, as highlighted in a recent brief from the Congressional Research Service.

This is lower than the 55 that was initially planned. Nonetheless the will and the need to grow the fleet is strong.

Huntington Ingalls has built more than 70% of the Navy's fleet of warships. It has a current backlog of 46bn dollars, or more or less 5 years of revenue.

I believe, as the largest provider of ships to the Navy, HII has a moat, with a clear pipeline of business for the next 20 years.

Dividend Strength

While client concentration can be a threat, I believe it is less of one when the buyer is the US government. But let's move on to HII's dividend profile. Our concept of dividend strength implies that a stock's dividend is both safe and has significant potential (which is to say its combination of dividend yield and future dividend growth is attractive).

Dividend Safety

Huntington Ingalls pays out 31% of earnings as dividends. This is better than 70% of dividend stocks.

HII pays 13% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 75% of dividend stocks.

24% of Huntington Ingalls's free cash flow is paid out as dividends, putting it ahead of 67% of dividend stocks.

30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 Dividends $1.9000 $2.3000 $2.7600 $3.3000 $3.9500 Net Income $9.04 $12.24 $13.57 $16.13 $12.87 Payout Ratio 22% 19% 21% 21% 31% Cash From Operations $18.69 $19.27 $20.06 $12.51 $29.43 Payout Ratio 11% 12% 14% 27% 14% Free Cash Flow $11.32 $10.34 $8.53 $-1.43 $16.58 Payout Ratio 17% 23% 33% -230% 24%

The dividend has more than doubled in 5 years, a rate of growth which has outpaced earnings and cash flows. Yet with such low levels of payout ratios, the dividend looks very secure.

Furthermore, HII makes enough to cover its interest payments 9 times, putting it ahead of 77% of stocks.

HII is in an attractive position where neither its dividend or interest payments eat up a large portion of the company's cash flow. This gives it great dividend safety.

Dividend Potential

Huntington Ingalls' dividend yield of 2.72% is higher than 47% of US dividend paying stocks. Simply put, the stock has never yielded this much, since it initiated its dividend in 2013. Over that period the stock has traded at a median yield of 1.26%. During 99% of the trading days, HII closed with a yield lower than 2.5%. This yield is unusually high for HII.

Last year, the dividend grew 20% which is in line with the company's 5 year CAGR of 21%.

Since the company started paying a dividend in 2013, the dividend has grown at a massive 39% CAGR.

It is not unusual for companies to ramp up their dividend policy, starting small and increasing it gradually, creating a climate of trust with investors. In December, I expect the company to once again increase its dividend generously.

However, over the next 5-10 years, I do expect the growth rate to slow down. I believe a 15% CAGR can be achieved over the next 5 years. This will edge the FCF payout closer to 50%. From there, the dividend will likely reduce to a high single digit to low double digit growth rate.

Nonetheless, this is very attractive for a stock which yields 2.7%.

HII has great dividend potential.

Dividend Summary

HII has a dividend strength score of 74 / 100. The 7 year streak of dividend growth still has some way to go before investors recognize HII as a consistent dividend payer, but given the low payout ratios, high cash flow generating business, low chance of competitors, and history of high dividend growth, it seems extremely likely that HII will become a consistent dividend payer. If the company follows in the footsteps of its previous parent company, NOC, which has been growing its dividend every year for 17 years, HII could become a dividend favorite in upcoming years.

Stock Strength

HII has a great business model, with a durable moat. Its current yield is super attractive relative to likely future growth and its dividend is fantastically covered. But there is no secret, the stock has done really poorly this year. Let's look at the company's valuation, momentum and quality factors, to determine what's likely to happen.

Value

HII has a P/E of 11.77x

P/S of 0.69x

P/CFO of 5.15x

Dividend yield of 2.72%

Buyback yield of 2.40%

Shareholder yield of 5.12%.

These values would suggest that HII is more undervalued than 97% of stocks, which is very encouraging, as over time, the most undervalued stocks tend to perform very well.

As James O'Shaughnessy suggested in his book What Works on Wall Street, the Price/Sales ratio is the ultimate popularity ratio, as all companies have at least some sales, while not all have earnings. HII's P/S ratio is lower than the sector median of 0.85x, and lower than 78% of all stocks listed in the US.

Furthermore, HII has historically traded at multiples between 12.7x and 15.9x earnings. Anything outside of that range would have been considered either overvalued or undervalued.

Its current P/E ratio is extremely low in that respect. Same for its P/CFO of only 5x.

Finally, while the company has suspended buybacks, as have most companies this year, the prospect for a good shareholder yield when the repurchase program is reintroduced is extremely appealing with the higher than usual dividend yield.

Value Score: 97 / 100

Momentum

But if there is one thing we know about value, is that it doesn't get realized without a clear catalyst, which is then recognized by the market, and bid up to close the gap.

This isn't happening for HII yet.

Huntington Ingalls' price has declined by -24.20% these last 3 months, -26.28% these last 6 months & -27.50% these last 12 months. It now currently trades at $150.52.

It has better momentum than only 10% of stocks, which is extremely worrying. Just look at the chart above which compares it to the S&P 500 (SPY) this year.

While the S&P 500 has soared to new highs, HII has continued to severely underperform. Not many stocks trade below their March troughs. HII does.

The stock can't seem to catch a bid. It is now trading lower than it was at its trough in March. It popped under the $150 mark during a recent trading day, before closing just above. This price will be a strong test of any support for HII.

The stock can't seem to find a bid. It keeps going lower, and if it goes through the $150 mark, it could do significantly worse.

Stocks with the worst momentum tend to continue doing bad for the next 3, 6, 12 months.

There is a reason why they call it "catching a falling knife", it is because you most likely will get cut.

The numbers tend to show that HII will go down more. Investors want to be extremely cautious purchasing the stock now.

Momentum score: 10 / 100

Quality

HII has a gearing ratio of 3.9, putting it ahead of 25% of stocks. Liabilities have increased by 17% during the last 12 months. Operating cash flow can cover 18.3% of liabilities, an extremely impressive figure. The company's asset turnover of 1.1x is better than 80% of US stocks, proving operational effectiveness. Each year the company depreciates about 52.9% of Capital Expenditure, which is worse than 80% of US stocks. Yet, Huntington Ingalls' Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -17.7% is a positive signal, as is its 9x interest coverage and return on equity of 31%. The combination makes HII's quality better than 78% of stocks. HII is a cash generating machine, and this puts it in a strong financial position.

Year 2020 hasn't been without challenges for the company, which was inclined to give flexible leave to its employees during the pandemic, but broadly the company is exceptionally well equipped to deal with any situation.

Quality Score: 78 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 71 / 100 which is encouraging. The stock seems to be trading at a super cheap valuation, yet the market is not appreciating it. The perception of political risk, that a Biden election would be bad for the company, is misplaced.

While the worst might be over for HII, if it finds support at $150, the stock is being murdered and could dip significantly lower. It is at this inflection point, where either the suffering stops, or the stock spirals even lower. It is a time where an investment could result in quick capital losses, if the market continues to dump HII.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 74 & a stock strength of 71, Huntington Ingalls looks like a good choice for dividend investors, but it seems nobody else in this market agrees. It has an all weather business, yet this isn't appreciated. Because of the awful momentum, I'd advise investors to be cautious. A price of $150 could be the bottom, but it could be a lot lower if the stock doesn't find support here.

I purchased a 1/5th position, giving me ample time to purchase more as the situation evolves. Between $150 and $165 HII is a very good buy. Below $150, it would be a total bargain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HII. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.