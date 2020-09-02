CONE is currently providing a dividend yield of 2.47%, which has served as a strong point of resistance over the last five years.

The last time I wrote about CyrusOne (CONE) was back in mid-October 2019 when the stock price was pushed into the overvalued range and we went ahead and sold some shares.

I have long been bullish on CONE and so have many of the SeekingAlpha authors who cover the stock. Data centers as a whole have performed quite well and I have begun using Charles Schwab (SCHW) Stock Slices to purchase shares on a regular basis (at least when the opportunity presents itself. I am currently long Equinix (EQIX), Digital Realty (DLR.PK), and CyrusOne (CONE). My "clients" that I write regular articles about are also long DLR and CONE, however, we recently sold 25% of their CONE holdings given the recent run-up in the share price.

This article is intended to focus on CONE's Q2-2020 earnings report and look at the reasons why the stock has reached new highs. While I appreciate the increase in share value, I am concerned that we are looking at another situation similar to last October when acquisition rumors pushed share prices to a 52-week-high. I plan to remain long on CONE but will likely avoid adding additional shares until I see the share price come down to a more reasonable level (I will establish what a reasonable level looks like later in the article).

Performance Since My Last Article

The image below shows how CONE has performed since my last article and my call was pretty on-point given that we also sold shares from my "clients" portfolio and purchased additional shares back in the low $60's.

Although we were not able to add to the position during the pandemic lows (low $50/share range) we can see that the stock price still experienced a major drop into the low $60/share range.

I have also included the trades that took place during this time as well.

The images above are not intended to show how amazing my trading prowess is but rather that I actually sell shares when something is overvalued and buy shares when it is undervalued. For example, my clients have a core position of around 100 shares that have an extremely low-cost basis and can fluctuate anywhere from this level all the way to around 200 shares depending on the price at that point in time. After the most recent sale on July 30, 2020, my clients have a remaining position of 150 shares. The key to how I approach CONE is that the number of shares expands and contracts based on how overvalued or undervalued the stock is at that point in time.

Bruce Duncan Tapped As President And CEO

CONE recently tapped Bruce Duncan to serve as president and CEO effective July 6, 2020, and the Q2-2020 earnings call was the first earnings report delivered by him. Bruce has a massive amount of industry experience having "served as the CEO and director of several public companies, including Cadillac Fairview, Equity Residential, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, and First Industrial Realty Trust, where he currently serves as chair." Although Duncan has a significant amount of experience with running other real estate investment trusts (REITs), is worth noting that she has no formal experience with data centers.

"Duncan succeeds Tesh Durvasula, who has served as interim President and CEO since Feb. 20, 2020." Durvasula was brought in after the abrupt exit of former CEO Gary Wojtaszek after speculation that his departure was related to "top-down issues within the company regarding culture and execution." Cowen analyst Colby Synesael believes the change represents one of two things:

The company is more likely to sell itself. Improvement in corporate culture will lead to improved execution.

Colocation And Interconnection Services

For those of you who are like me and understand the purpose/benefit of the data center model but have very little knowledge about the specialized functions/services they provide, I have included the following section to help make sense of what it means to see growth in the areas of colocation and interconnection.

Colocation is when companies house privately-owned servers and networking equipment in a third-party data center. The benefit of this model is that companies share a space with other companies that have similar needs and share the costs that come with operating a data center. This is attractive to businesses because it provides access to services that would otherwise require them to develop and build their own data centers and allows them to scale up without requiring massive upfront investment that comes from building their own data center. This is different than utilizing the public cloud because a company uses its own personnel to maintain its own equipment whereas the cloud provider has its own employees that are responsible for maintaining equipment and services. In short, colocation requires companies to maintain their own servers and equipment with its own employees which means more upfront capital expenditures but give a greater degree of control to the business and can result in less expensive contracts as the amount of data being generated increases.

Interconnection services can be described as "the physical connections between those companies that enable this exchange of data" (Coresite). One of the most important concepts to understand when it comes to interconnection is that distance can greatly impact response times meaning that the exchange of data with business partners needs to be running as efficiently as possible to maximize the flow of data.

According to Equinix's (EQIX) GXI Interconnection Report, the digital economy is growing rapidly and driving interconnection bandwidth growth which is estimated to be 51% CAGR (and is even higher in rapidly developing areas of the world like the Asia-Pacific region (56% CAGR) and Latin America (63% CAGR).

In the GXI report, they make a comparison that also helps put the demand/need for interconnection by large companies into perspective. "Using employee count as a proxy for number of users, the GXI predicts that for every 500 employees, the need to increase interconnection bandwidth almost doubles to support the interconnection of users across their digital business workflows."

Market Diversification

The overall composition of revenue generated by the geographic breakdown has not changed significantly since my last article (although there are a few exceptions detailed below).

Northern Virginia generates nearly a quarter of CONE’s revenues and increased from 21% in Q2-2019 to 23% in Q2-2020.

CONE’s international expansion has also continued to generate additional revenue and now accounts for 8% of total revenues (Q2-2020) compared with 7% of revenue (Q2-2019).

Revenues generated in Texas have continued to decrease with Houston and San Antonio now generating 7% and 8% of Q2-2020 revenues, respectively. This compares with total revenues of 8% and 9% during Q2-2019. Texas now accounts for 32% of all revenue down from 34% of revenue during the same time frame last year.

Debt and Balance Sheet

CONE has an excellent debt payment schedule with the first maturity not being due until March 2023 and maintains an average of 5.9 years to maturity (down slightly from 6.5 years as of Q2-2019). At the time of my last article on CONE, I mentioned that I was concerned about CONE's fixed/floating-rate debt composition which stood at 44% and 56% respectively (Q2-2019). Since then CONE has shifted to 65% fixed-rate and 35% floating-rate debt which is unfortunate given the benefit they would have seen in decreased interest rates on their floating-rate debt.

CONE is well prepared to manage its debt obligations over the next few years and I have no concerns about their ability to pay debts and support the current dividend payout.

The Dividend And Suggested Entry Point

The most recent dividend announcement saw an increase of $.01/quarter for an increase of 2%. This increase is slightly disappointing given the diluted FFO per share growth but I believe this has to do with CONE's growth initiatives over the course of 2020. CONE’s current payout ratio comes in at 52.6% for Q2-2020 and is a significant improvement over its payout ratio of 57% as of Q2-2019. Management has previously stated that it is targeting a payout ratio between 50-60% which is another reason why I was disappointed to see such a small increase.

The other reason that I am neutral on the stock at its current price is that shares are currently trading at a dividend yield of 2.47% which is just below the five-year resistance point of 2.50%. The image below demonstrates that CONE has been unable to push through this resistance point over the course of the last five years. At this point in time, I do not see any meaningful catalysts that would suggest why CONE would trade at a higher premium than it already is (especially because the last time the stock price was this high it was due to rumors of being acquired). Source: SeekingAlpha - CyrusOne - Dividend Yield

Investors who are interested in starting a position in CONE or adding to an existing one would be best off waiting for the price to pull back so that the dividend yield is around 3% which translates to a share price of $68. CONE’s four-year dividend yield average is 3.07% which translates to a share price of $66.50 based on the current dividend of $2.04/annually.

Data Center REITs are currently trading at record highs and the only position I have personally continued to add to over the last few months is EQIX. I would add to my client’s position in CONE in the event that the price per share was to drop below $68.

Conclusion

I believe we will continue to see CONE perform reasonably over the next several months, but I want to reiterate that I believe we have already seen the same scenario play out during the same time last year when the share price became inflated and then subsequently dropped into the mid-$60/share range (all of this happening prior to COVID). The growth prospects for Data Centers are good but the low dividend yield combined with low capital appreciation is enough to make shares a HOLD until they become more attractive.

The average P/FFO comes in at 17.69x/share which works out to be $68.46/share which is in-line with the price targets established above.

My clients' are currently long Digital Realty Preferred Series J (DLR.PJ), DLR, and CONE.

