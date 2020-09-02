C“When distant and unfamiliar and complex things are communicated to great masses of people, the truth suffers a considerable and often a radical distortion. The complex is made over into the simple, the hypothetical into the dogmatic, and the relative into an absolute.” - Walter Lippmann

While taking a look at the change of narrative coming from the Fed, finally embracing an inflation “overshoot” which is already happening for “asset prices inflation”, when it came to selecting our title analogy and in continuation to the theme of cognitive bias, we decided to go for “The Law of the Instrument”. The law of the instrument, law of the hammer, Maslow's hammer (or gavel), or golden hammer is a cognitive bias that involves an over-reliance on a familiar tool. As Abraham Maslow said in 1966, "I suppose it is tempting, if the only tool you have is a hammer, to treat everything as if it were a nail." The concept is attributed both to Maslow and to Abraham Kaplan, although the hammer and nail line may not be original to either of them. The over-reliance from the Fed on their familiar tool namely QE is we think indicative of a cognitive bias from the institution and their “wealth effect” policies resulting in rapidly rising inequality, with rich people getting richer being prime owner of financial assets. The issue is that every problem is unique and requires a different "tool" (or method). The growing hysteresis following the COVID crisis will lead to unemployment to remain elevated as many low wages jobs in various industries will simply not return.

In this week’s conversation, we would like to look at rising dispersions and credit availability which is starting to bite the CCCs rating bucket in US High Yield. As well, we would like to look at the raging inflation debate.

Macro and Credit – Credit availability is a growing headwind for US CCCs.

With US banks tightening business lending standards at the fastest pace since the last crisis, even though the Fed has taken unprecedented actions to make money cheap to borrow, things are starting to bite for the weakest links in US High Yield namely the CCC rating bucket:

- graph source Sober Look - Twitter

What we are seeing is indeed rising “distorsions”, with large investment grade companies getting cheap funding in size via bond issuance, while small businesses are starting to struggle to get funding and weaker credit players such as CCCs are starting to be “shut down” from credit markets. Of course this process is happening in slow motion and some players continue to reach out for yield and therefore adding “credit risk”. The issue with this illiquid part of the credit market is that we expect volatility to surge as we move towards the uncertain US election, making this “credit proposal” from a risk/reward perspective a “poor proposal” from a medium term holding perspective. The US High-Yield bonds rated CCC or lower (aka the worse of junk) have a default rate over 41% (meaning: nearly 1-of-2 will miss bond payments). This is the highest level since 2008 and there’s still a huge amount of firms at the cusp of being downgraded further into junk. So know what you are buying. Just saying.

“Credit availability” and this chart from Bank of America which shows the percentage of CCC issuers accessing primary markets:

graph source Bank of America.



The additional yield above US government debt on corporate bonds with a triple C rating or lower has fallen more than 1 percentage point to 12.38 percentage points over the past month, pushing the price of the bonds higher, according to Ice Data Services and as reported by the Financial Times. market, have come roaring back since then, courtesy the Fed, to around 12.40% now, compared to the 11.75% level at start of the year. Guggenheim US Q3 outlook :"BB-rated corporate bond spreads are 124 basis points wider than January levels, and B-rated corporate bonds are 130 basis points wider.”

This is a very high beta play, and can turn out to be a highly illiquid proposal in the case of “risk-off” resuming into the fall with impeding US elections which will trigger volatility thanks the most likely disputed outcome.

While spreads on CCC rated High Yields bonds are below 1,000 bps for 1st time in 3 weeks, implying that lowest rated U.S. companies aren't distressed, after the Fed reaching out once again for the “Law of the Instrument, with Fed-backed credit feeding frenzy and good bargains gone, investors are forced to chase yield lower down ratings scale, despite default risk significantly rising:

- graph source Bloomberg

This is akin to picking up pennies in front of a steamroller and we do not think it is a good value proposal.

As displayed by Bloomberg, riskiest companies are struggling more and more in raising funds given credit availability is disappearing for the weakest links:

graph source Bloomberg



As well, banks are cutting credit card limits at fastest rate for those who rely most on credit cards. This doesn’t bode well for households in precarious financial situations, especially if additional government benefits stop flowing. So all in all watch credit availability because it is an essential feature in the credit cycle:

- graph source Bloomberg

As a reminder from our previous conversation, corporate credit investors actually seem to care a lot about one thing: current (i.e. trailing 12-month) default rates. In general, the SLOOs does a much better job at estimating defaults when they are driven by a systemic factor. The most predictive variable for default rates remains “credit availability”.

On top of our concerns is the potential change in the inflation expectations narrative given that to trigger another vicious sell-off, you need an inflation scare. This is leading us to our next bullet point about the inflation debate.

The inflation debate rages on

We are definitely paying attention to inflation expectations and the fact that they are continuously rising as per the below chart from Sober Look on Twitter:

graph source Sober Look



Are we going to see a tectonic shift and enter a new reflation regime as posited by Charles Goodhart in his recent paper “After Coronavirus: Deflation or Inflation?”:

“We are, of course, currently in a context where the velocity of broad money is dropping just about as fast as its overall supply is being expanded. This arises from a combination of massive involuntary saving (people cannot go on holiday, attend theatres, buy new clothes, etc., etc.), equivalent falls in the incomes of those supplying such services, (offset by various forms of fiscal expansion, such as paid furloughs), and precautionary savings. Yes, indeed, but that will not last. Sometime in the foreseeable future shops, hotels, even theatres, will reopen, and the related workers will be rehired. At this point, velocity could revert back towards normality. And what then?

The second qualification is that Central Banks could then try to reverse the current monetary expansion, for example by allowing some of their current bloated holdings of government debt to run off. But that would put pressure on debt markets, at a time when debt ratios everywhere will be historically high and still rising fast. Even if official short-term rates were held down to present extraordinarily low levels, longer-term rates would, probably, be forced upwards. Central Banks could come under political pressure not to reverse course too abruptly.

There are other grounds for expecting higher inflation. The reversal of globalisation, and greater national protection, will disrupt supply chains, shift production to more expensive sites and strengthen labour (Trades Union) bargaining power in each country. Worsening debt burdens, in a state of high uncertainty, could lead business to seek higher profit margins, rather than competitive expansion. Nevertheless, the key determinant, on this view, of the likely resurgence in inflation is the monetary (and fiscal) policies adopted to counter the pandemic.

So What Will Happen?

At this point in time, there are, therefore, two strongly held, but contrasting, views about the likely future path of inflation, following a proper recovery from the pandemic. The mainstream position is that the continuing dislocations in, and weakness of, the real economy will preclude any recovery in inflationary pressures for the foreseeable future, say the next three to five years, ‘lower for longer’.

The contrary view is that, once the recovery has got underway, the expansionary monetary, and fiscal, measures already adopted will generate a resurgence in inflation, partly because an early reversal of such policies would just then be too painful for our economies to bear. In addition longer term trends, away from globalisation and with a slower growing workforce, will underpin inflation.

Apart from the important practical implications of finding out which of these positions is more nearly correct, it will affect macroeconomic theory and teaching, perhaps forever.

We shall see.” – Charles Goodhart

But given the U.S. core inflation rate just had its biggest one-month jump in nearly 30 years, one would be wise to take into account Charles Goodhart views on the risk for the return of inflation:

- source Dan Weiskopf – Twitter / BLS chart

As well, inflation expectations have risen accordingly to the increase in broad baskets of commodities:

- source Eric Basmajian - Twitter

Originally, the CPI was determined by comparing the price of a fixed basket of goods and services spanning two different periods. In this case, the CPI was a cost of goods index (OTCQX:COGI). The U.S. Congress embraced the view that the CPI should reflect changes in the cost to maintain a constant standard of living. Consequently, the CPI has evolved into a cost of living index (COLI). Also, the CPI is a lagging indicator of inflation and is not a good indicator of current inflation. Increases in the price of commodities are a better indicator of current inflation because inflation initially affects commodity prices.

With nearly 50% of the world's commodities (ex-precious metals) are producing positive YoY gains. Industrial metals and grains/softs leading the charge. Decisive break above 50% makes the global reflation story compelling and boost the inflation narrative we also think:

- graph source Arbor Research - Twitter

Furthermore, in terms of Gibson Paradox (aka real rates and gold relationship) the highest correlation is with 5year Forward TIPS not long dated ones. Gold tracks the 5-year TIPS yield with 85% accuracy. That’s because both gold and TIPS function as a hedge against unexpected inflation:

"The conventional way of looking at real yields ignores the way markets treat risk. Government debt (and particularly the government debt of the United States) is not just a gauge of economic activity, but a kind of insurance. If the world comes crashing down, you want to own safe assets. Investors hold Treasuries in their portfolios not just for the income, but as an insurance against disaster. And TIPS offer a double form of insurance: If economic crisis takes the form of a big rise in the inflation rate, TIPS investors will be paid a correspondingly higher amount of principal when their bond matures. That explains why TIPS yields sometimes are negative: investors will accept a negative rate of return at the present expected inflation rate in return for a hedge against an unexpected rise in the inflation rate." - David P Goldman

Also, a very interesting 2015 paper by the Bank of Israel (Sussman, N and O Zohar 2015, “Oil prices, inflation expectations, and monetary policy”, Bank of Israel DP092015.) indicates that since the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008, a 10% change in oil prices moves 5Y5Y expected inflation by nearly 0.1% in the US and 0.05% in the Euro area.

When it comes to our stance between the United States and Europe, we think Europe is still mired into deflation and that the United States will fare better in terms of growth and inflation. So far, the Fed has proven that the ECB is no match when it comes to “The Law of the Instrument” but, we ramble again…

“I think the greatest illusion we have is that denial protects us. It's actually the biggest distortion and lie. In fact, staying asleep is what's killing us.” - Eve Ensler

