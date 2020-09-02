The Economy Has Bottomed And Why That Matters

It's time to discuss the economy again. Just like the stock market, the economy has been a rollercoaster this year, going from hope in January, to devastation in April, followed by relief in the months after. In this article, I will show you the leading indicators I use to monitor the economy, and explain why I expect a strong market rotation after the election. This rotation will be comparable to 2016 and likely catch a lot of traders and investors off guard.

Source: DCSA

The Economy Has Bottomed - After A Wild Ride

Unless you are older than 100, I think I speak for all of us when I say this is the wildest economic rollercoaster we have been through. As soon as the COVID-19 panic started at the end of February, major economies prepared a quick response. In most economies, this response included nationwide lockdowns as soon as infections started to accelerate. Almost needless to say, shutting down an economy has a much worse impact than a 'normal' recession. Hence, the second-quarter GDP growth rates will be discussed in future history books. The graph below shows the seasonally adjusted annual growth rate. This number dropped to 9.1% contraction in Q2, or roughly twice as bad as the 2009 lows.

As a result of the sudden health crisis, the S&P 500 dropped from 3,400 points in February to roughly 2,200 points in March. This 35% has currently not only been erased, but the S&P 500 is more than 4% above its previous all-time high while I am writing this.

Unfortunately, we are only talking about a small number of stocks as especially big tech has been doing very well. This has also benefited the S&P 500 but has turned into a serious disadvantage for small-cap and value stocks as the graph below shows. While big tech is up 60% compared to one year ago, small-cap stocks are lagging by more than 55 points. Small-cap value is lagging more than 60 points.

Data by YCharts

I am mentioning this because we are looking at a rotation - caused by higher economic growth (expectations). In this case/article, I will use leading indicators to display economic growth as GDP growth is lagging - meaning it tells us what already has happened.

As the graph below shows, the ISM Manufacturing Index for the month of August came in at 56 (%), meaning it is 6 points above the neutral line that indicates whether US manufacturing activities are growing or contracting. In this case, we are not only witnessing growth but expectations comparable to 2018 when economic activity was strong.

Source: ISM

Unfortunately, this has been expected as the S&P 500 year-on-year return is pricing in exactly this as the graph below shows. Based on the historical correlation, it is hard to make a case that stocks are 'cheap' based on what we are currently witnessing. And in all fairness, stocks are currently at new all-time highs. So basically, expectations were high, to begin with.

However, this brings me to the performance differences I discussed at the start of this article. While the S&P 500 has priced in a lot of growth - mainly because of tech - a lot of smaller stocks are due for some serious catching up. The graph below is based on the S&P 500 graph above. However, this time, I am comparing the Russell 2000 performance to the ISM Manufacturing Index. As you can see, small-cap stocks have not priced in higher economic growth as all eyes were on tech.

This is even better visible when comparing the ratio between the Russell 2000 and the S&P 500 to the ISM Manufacturing Index. We are currently seeing one of the biggest divergences between growth expectations and the small-cap/large-cap ratio in modern history. One of the reasons why this is the case is because investors have been pricing in a 'new normal' or a 'new' economy based on the COVID-19 impact. Tech is the new normal, work from home will be the way to do business, and shopping will be done online. While I agree that certain trends have accelerated, I do not at all believe that this ratio is here to stay.

Source: TradingView

With that said, we need a trigger.

How I Am Positioned & The Trigger Needed To Get This Trend Going

First of all, I am not at all changing the way I am positioned. Right now, I am overweight cyclical in my long-term portfolio. I do not own any big-cap technology stocks and defensive have a rather conservative role in my portfolio. I expect utilities and some defensive real estate stocks to underperform while especially basic materials, industrials, and energy should do very well going forward.

In other words, I expect that my portfolio's severe underperformance (see graph below) will turn into outperformance in Q4 and beyond.

Source: Sigfig

In order for this to happen, I believe the market needs two triggers.

Higher economic growth A Trump win in November

While I try to avoid discussing politics as much as possible, I believe that in addition to a growth bottom, cyclical stocks need a Trump win in November. While Democrats have maintained the idea that the economy needs to be shut down as soon as COVID-19 strikes again, and that we are in a 'new' normal, Republicans have been pushing for a quick reopening and are generally speaking larger supporters of cyclical industries - especially basic materials.

Another reason why believe the fourth quarter will provide a trigger is the fact that there is an election (regardless of the outcome) that adds a lot of uncertainty. In the most recent ISM report, one comment from the machinery industry caught my eye.

Capital equipment new orders have slowed again. Quoting is active. Many customers waiting for the fourth quarter to make any commitments.

This is also the reason why my future capital expenditures indicator (as seen below) has been subdued this year. I expect a 2016-like surge after the election.

Once uncertainty fades, I strongly believe we are going to see outperforming small-cap stocks, industrials, basic materials, energy, and higher bond yields to price in higher inflation.

Takeaway

2020 is a weird year. First, we get one of the fastest and most severe sell-offs in history, followed by rotation into technology only precedented by the Dotcom bubble. However, the good news is increasing as economic momentum is rising.

If you are a trader, make sure to be positioned accordingly. Try not to stay overweight technology is you are. Shift some money into basic material, industrial, and energy stocks. The same goes for traders who are overweight bonds as I expect yields to rise.

I will probably write my next update a few weeks ahead of the election.

