The company has proven that, despite a sharp and short hit to revenue in Q2, that the long-term tailwinds for Zillow are very much intact.

Shares of Zillow have zoomed up ~2x since the start of the year and are trading near all-time highs.

Zillow (Z) has long been a stock that required plenty of patience. Like many other tech stocks, Zillow was commonly bashed by many investors for A) losing too much money, especially in its new home-buying segment, and B) being in a competitive space. So far this year, however, Zillow has demonstrated tremendous pandemic execution while also showcasing the fact that its platform - the premier collection of websites for consumer real estate research in the U.S. - is both durable and an unquestionable market leader.

After a strong Q2 print (well, a more accurate phrase would be "far stronger than feared"), shares of Zillow have rocketed up near new all-time highs:

Data by YCharts

Prior to the release of Zillow's Q2 results, we were in the dark as to when (and whether) Zillow's fundamentals would recover within the year. Now, we know through Zillow's guidance that the company is expecting a rebound as quickly as in Q3. There's a lot to like about Zillow exiting Q2, and we think the bullish thesis for this company is very much still intact. The key points of the bullish thesis are below:

Across Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, and Hotpads, virtually every American consumer thinking about buying or renting a home will come across one of the Zillow Group's websites. Zillow has built an ecosystem rich with real estate data that has become the forefront of online real estate for users. It's important to note that Zillow's consumer traffic reached an all-time high in Q2 of 218 million users, or +12% y/y.

Zillow has built an ecosystem rich with real estate data that has become the forefront of online real estate for users. It's important to note that Zillow's consumer traffic reached an all-time high in Q2 of 218 million users, or +12% y/y. Opportunities for additional monetization are broad. With all this traffic, Zillow's ability to generate tertiary revenue is broad. Currently, the majority of Zillow's business comes from advertising fees paid by real estate agents, but the company is also expanding into distributing mortgage products as well. In the future, Zillow could offer a full suite of "after-market" home add-ons, including house insurance, moving services, furnishing/interior decoration services, etcetera.

With all this traffic, Zillow's ability to generate tertiary revenue is broad. Currently, the majority of Zillow's business comes from advertising fees paid by real estate agents, but the company is also expanding into distributing mortgage products as well. In the future, Zillow could offer a full suite of "after-market" home add-ons, including house insurance, moving services, furnishing/interior decoration services, etcetera. Home-buying still contains abundant opportunities. Investors have brightened their opinions on Zillow Offers. While the company is still losing a small amount of money per sale, Zillow's powerful real estate data plus its sheer scale will eventually help it to improve returns per home sold.

The bottom line here: don't underestimate Zillow. Investors have flocked to many social media/e-commerce stocks for their large and growing user bases and as beneficiaries of the coronavirus, but when you look beyond the immediate term, more and more people are also ditching traditional real estate and moving their home-buying activities online. Zillow is leading the charge in that trend. Stay long here.

Q2 download

Let's now discuss Zillow's second-quarter results in greater detail, starting with the company's core IMT (internet, media, and technology) segment - which is Zillow's core segment generating revenue from real estate agents.

To frame some context around these results, we were already expecting Q2 to be bad. Zillow had noted that a sharp slowdown in real estate activity in the March-April timeframe had really impacted the Premier Agent business in April. In addition to the macro slowdown, Zillow also kicked off a program called #BetterTogether that provided billings discounts to its Premier Agent partners (effectively sharing in the pain caused by the slowdown in real estate activity, but with the hope of retaining those agents post-pandemic), and this program also had a negative impact on revenue. We were hoping, however, that the interest rate cuts that began in May would help to drive a rebound in real estate activity.

Figure 1. Zillow IMT segment results Source: Zillow Q2 shareholder letter

Zillow's total IMT revenue declined -13% y/y to $280 million; as seen in the chart above, while Premier Agent revenues (the bulk of the IMT segment) declined -17% y/y to $192 million. This was far better than Zillow's initial guidance for a -27% y/y decline - indicating that the May/June recovery period was stronger than anticipated. We find it meaningful to highlight as well the fact that moderated headcount growth and disciplined spend has led to a ~6 point increase in Adjusted EBITDA margins.

Zillow is also pointing to a much better Q3, including a return to growth. The company is forecasting $369-$384 million in revenue, representing 10-15% y/y growth, while Premier Agent is expected to be $272-$282 million, representing 13-17% y/y growth.

Figure 2. Zillow guidance update Source: Zillow Q2 shareholder letter

Note that pre-coronavirus, Zillow's Q4 Premier Agent revenue growth was only 6% y/y. This seems to suggest that Zillow is emerging from the pandemic in a stronger position than it entered.

Here's some context on the outlook from CFO Allen Parker during the Q2 earnings call:

Within the IMT segment, we expect Premier Agent revenue to be $277 million, up 15% year-over-year at the midpoint of our outlook range. The sequential improvement from Q2 is driven by expected continued strong sales and partner retention in Q3, coupled with discontinuing our Better Together partner discounts. Other IMT segment revenue growth is also expected to improve in Q3, with further acceleration in rentals revenue growth and discontinued Better discount -- Better Together discounts. Partner hit marketplaces like New York City and display are expected to improve in Q3 from year-over-year declines in Q2 but still remained somewhat down year-over-year in Q3. In light of these factors, we expect IMT EBITDA margin to take a significant step upwards to 39% in Q3 at the midpoint of our outlook range, up nearly 1,200 basis points year-over-year from 27.2% in Q3 2019."

And although this quarter's results are less meaningful due to Zillow Offers only restarting partially midway through the quarter, it's useful as well to touch on the performance of the Homes segment in Q2.

Zillow restarted purchasing homes only in May, though the company did sell homes throughout the quarter - and the 1,437 homes sold and $453.8 million in revenue came in above the company's expectations. Also important to note is that Zillow sold through 80% of the inventory that it had on hand at the beginning of Q2, proving the company's ability to move houses off the balance sheet relatively quickly.

Figure 3. Zillow Homes segment results Source: Zillow Q2 shareholder letter

The main metrics to watch for here are on the profitability side. The company's per-home profitability suffered slightly this quarter, with a loss of $2,800 per home (89bps) below last quarter's slight 4bps profit per home. The primary driver behind this, however, is the fact that Zillow paused home-buying for parts of Q1 and Q2 - meaning that Zillow's home sales mostly worked off older inventory, which carries lower returns per home. This is a headwind that should fade in Q3, with restarted purchases of new homes leading to higher margins.

Key takeaways

Real estate is one of the last industries that is ripe for transformation by technology. Zillow already has a strong pull on consumers, and the pandemic has driven more traffic to its site and gotten more people used to both researching and executing real estate transactions online. I'm particularly encouraged by Zillow's guidance of getting Premier Agent revenues to grow above pre-pandemic rates. Stay long here.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long Z. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.