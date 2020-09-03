Mr. Grave Dancer, I’m now a partner with you in the REIT known as Equity Residential.

He once sai,d “He who dances closest to the graves always has to be careful he doesn't fall in."

Sam Zell was once nicknamed "the grave dancer" for his strategy of profiting from distressed real estate after bubbles burst.

Most everyone who understands real estate knows who Sam Zell is. He’s worth an estimated $4.7 billion, which ranks him at #349 on the Forbes World’s Billionaires list.

Much of Zell's net worth was created in commercial real estate – specifically in portfolios that include healthcare, hospitality, energy, finance, and communications holdings.

In 2007, he sold Equity Office Properties Trust to Blackstone Group (BX) for $39 billion. At the time, that was history’s largest LBO (leverage buyout).

As it turned out, his timing was practically impeccable considering how most of those properties were underwater by early 2009.

Keep in mind that Zell isn’t known for being a developer. Instead, it’s his ability to capitalize on real estate cycles that made him famous.

Those are good words to live by. And my regular readers know what I think of excess risk.

However, the stars seem to have lined up beautifully for some grave dancing on multi-family REIT Equity Residential (EQR).

Equity Residential: Too Low Not to Go “Hmmm…”

As you can see below, shares of Equity Residential have fallen by around 29% since the beginning of COVID-19.

And, just for comparison, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is down 18.4% during the same period:

Of course, “cheap” isn’t a good enough label to buy into a company. So consider that Sam Zell is EQR’s founder and chairman.

For the record, he’s also:

Chairman of Equity Group Investments, the private entrepreneurial investment firm he founded 50 years ago.

Founder of Equity International, a private investment firm focused on real estate-related companies outside the U.S.

Chairman of Anixter International Inc. (AXE), Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA), Equity Commonwealth (EQC), and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS).

His entire achievements are too long to list in this article, but you can click here to learn more.

Zell has a chunk of his liquid net worth tied up in his public vehicles, including EQR. According to the latest filings shown below, Zell owns or is the beneficiary of 4.955 million shares of EQR. At last check, they were valued at around $281 million.

On Feb. 20, that was $431 million.

As such, Zell has been dancing with the zombies for months, at least when it comes to EQR.

Though, to be fair, he appears to be adequately diversified. His shares in ELS, for instance, have practically bounced back to pre COVID-19 levels. The position he owns or is beneficiary of was worth $666.94 million as of Aug. 1.

The Business Model

Equity Residential’s portfolio consists of 309 properties with 79,962 units primarily located in urban and high-density suburban U.S. areas. The company described itself as follows in its 2019 Annual Report:

“The knowledge-based economy is driving much of the growth in our country. And we have focused our portfolio in the heart of this economy in urban and high density suburban locations in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., southern California, San Francisco, Seattle, and now Denver.”

Published in April 2020, it acknowledged that the shutdowns have fundamentally altered renter dynamics. Hence its depressed share price today. However:

“Notwithstanding today’s pandemic, overtime, these places will continue to grow, creating high-wage jobs that attract large segments of the population opting for high-quality, well-located rental housing. These are also the markets that feature the highest-cost of single-family home ownership making rental housing a cost-attractive option. “There are permanent populations of affluent renters in these places that are attracted to a lifestyle where they can complete their errands by walking or have easy access to public transportation. By focusing our business in these markets, we have attracted high-quality customers. “Our resident base works in the highest earning sectors of the economy and is not rent burdened – which creates an ability to raise rents more readily in good economic times and lower bad debt exposure and more resiliency during economic downturns.”

Sound good to you? Because we’re not objecting to that assessment.

Equity Residential’s Growth Strategies Are Worth Noting

One of EQR’s primary growth strategies is to recycle older properties into newer ones. Since the beginning of 2015, its sold approximately 36,000 apartment units for $9.5 billion.

That’s generated an 11.5% unlevered internal rate of return (IRR) and allowed for $4.2 billion to shareholders in special dividends.

For example, in Q4-19, Equity Residential sold the 48-year old Skyline Towers in Falls Church, Virginia for $254 million – $270,501 per unit – at a 5% disposition yield.

Alternatively, EQR acquired three-year old Axis at Shady Grove in Rockville, Maryland. That one was for $103.5 million ($282,787/unit) at a 5.3% capitalization rate and a projected 7.8% IRR.

Or consider the current development known as 4885 Edgemoor Lane in Bethesda, Maryland. fOR a cost of $75.3 million ($488,773/unit), it’s expected to generate an IRR of 9.3%.

On the company’s recent second quarter earnings call, CEO Mark Parrell explained:

“For the last few years, we've been actively pruning our exposure in some urban locations, including Manhattan, and buying more dense suburban assets. “Our current portfolio mix stands at about 55% urban and 45% suburban. We will continue to build and buy apartments in locations, both urban and dense suburban, where affluent renters wish to live and in markets where we feel long-term returns will be maximized. “We believe that our strategy is sufficiently flexible to retain high-quality urban properties, while adding some breath of the portfolio over time so we can continue to produce a reliable and growing stream of income for our shareholders.”

(As of 12-31-19)

The Latest Earnings Scoop

In Q2-20, Equity Residential’s collection rate remained strong at a little over 97%. It achieved renewal rate increases of 70 basis points but does expect “this number to trend lower as negotiations become more challenging.”

Fortunately, the occupancy impact should be “the most pronounced in the second quarter, setting a new base” though at 95%. It’s portfolio is broken down as follows:

Suburban assets (45% of the company's portfolio) were 96.6% occupied at Q2 2020.

Urban assets in Boston, Cambridge, Manhattan, Brooklyn, and downtown San Francisco (about 25% of the portfolio) were 91% occupied.

Urban assets in Washington, D.C., Seattle, and southern California (30% of the portfolio) were 95.2% occupied.

After a decline in Q4 2019, EQR’s occupancy recovered to 96.5% and shows signs of continuing strength. And demand continues to aid in the absorption of new supply in the core markets:

Parrell said he was “pleased with the financial strength of the customer base, with an average annual household income of $164,000.”

And he added:

“Data suggests that only 4% of workers making more than $150,000 a year have recently lost their jobs compared to the low-teens for lower-income categories. We have collected about 97% of our residential rents during the second quarter and attribute this to a customer base that remains well-employed and capable of meeting their obligations. July is trending similarly.”

(Source: IREIT on Alpha)

Here’s a snapshot of Q2-20 earnings:

As shown, funds from operations per share is 7.5% year-over-year. Yet analysts are forecasting 2020 FFO growth of -4%.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

EQR, which closed on over $1.5 billion in 2019, and withdrew its guidance of $1.25 billion in acquisitions for 2020. It hasn’t made any such purchases this year, but management says it’s ready to pounce should a worthwhile opportunity present itself.

The Fortress Balance Sheet

Equity Residential’s CEO says the company has a strong balance sheet, and he’s not wrong:

(Source)

The company entered the pandemic from a position of strength. And it’s gone on to further enhance that through refinancing activities and incremental debt reduction from dispositions.

It has limited near-term maturities, modest development spending, and very strong access to capital.

With a $2.5 billion revolving line of credit, its war chest of liquidity and large pool of high-quality unencumbered assets looks good too. That – and its 71% FFO payout ratio – is part of why our all-new iREIT IQ gives it an 87.9 out of 100 quality rating.

Valuation… Invest Like A Grave Dancer

EQR is trading at $56.78 with a 16.7x p/FFO. During the Great Recession’s darkest days, it was down at 8.1x. Just before COVID-19, it was 25.7x.

EQR did cut its dividend in 2008 from $1.93 to $1.35, then began raising it in 2013, only to cut it again in 2016.

Since then, the payout has grown an average 6% per year:

Clearly, that’s not the most impressive multi-family sector record. That award goes to Essex Property Trust (ESS):

EQR’s historical average p/FFO is 20.9x, which it’s clearly below now. And the consensus forecast from 17 analysts is for -2% in 2021.

Our target 2021 multiple is 20.1x p/FFO, which translates into a 20% total annualized return:

EQR is one of just four multi-family REITs on our Buy list:

And while we prefer AvalonBay (AVB) and MidAmerica’s (MAA) lower-risk profiles. We like that we’re investing alongside the “Grave Dancer,” Mr. Zell, who has some serious skin in the game.

You don’t create a $4.7 billion net worth by being Mr. Nice Guy, which gives us confidence about EQR. We’re talking about a tough management team that’s disciplined at capital allocation and can drive shareholder value at all costs.

So, Mr. Grave Dancer, let’s get this party started…

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGR, ESS, AVB, CLPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.