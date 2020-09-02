Tenaris Can Move Sideways

In the short term, Tenaris SA (TS) will continue to see sales decline following the pandemic-led activity drop and lower pricing in North America. In international markets, the company won a few awards and extended the contract agreements that can offset the revenue loss. I think the stock price can decline in the short term. Over the more extended period, a potential diversification into the renewable energy market can provide the necessary thrust to its growth.

Since Q1, the company has been implementing various cost-cutting measures, the effect of which can offset some of the operating losses in 2H 2020. If the crude oil price consolidates at a slightly higher price compared to the current level, the management expects a possible recovery in 2021. The company has improved its cash flows, which have gone on to increase its net cash balance in 2020 so far. Compared to some of its much-leveraged peers, its robust balance sheet may help expand its trading multiples in the coming quarters.

Explaining Near-Term Strategies And Cost Drivers

During the coronavirus-led lockdown, many wells shut-in, and hence, some operators switched their pipe purchase away from IPSCO (which TS acquired in January), which left Tenaris with a high inventory. The company's management sees the current level activity as the new normal and is re-adjusting its operations accordingly. It focuses on the digital integration of the supply chain with the customers. The company's Rig Direct portal has been useful in this regard in the US. For supply chain integration, it fields the PipeTracer tool, which provides pipe-by-pipe tracking and traceability. More recently, it has started providing services remotely to the offshore platform in the North Sea, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Asia Pacific.

The company's management anticipates Q3 to be the most challenging quarter. From operating 60 rigs at the beginning of the year, its operation has shrunk to only 15 by the end of Q2. Prices for its products and services have continued to downtrend at the start of Q3. However, it seems to have stabilized in July and may start to reverse during the quarter. The support in pricing may come from China, which is set to increase its production and consumption of steel. Currently, the price of hot-rolled coils in China is higher than in the US, indicating an international market recovery. Although there will be an impact due to the overhang of inventory, structurally, the steel market looks better than a few months ago. True, the realized price may still decline marginally in Q3 due to various other factors (including a fall in Pipe Logix), the recovery is not far.

Regarding the cost savings efforts, I discussed in my previous article that TS aims to reduce fixed costs by 25%, which would save the company $220 million annually. Up until now, it has realized ~25% of the target, which means the rate of savings may go up in 2H 2020, leading to a higher operating margin. Its EBITDA, however, may decline considerably in Q3 as the top-line contracts.

The Long-Term Drivers

On a more optimistic development, it estimates the current level of underinvestment won't be sustainable, and that the crude oil price, if sustained over $45 per barrel, will attract more investment and lead to higher activity. So, the US market recovery can happen in the medium term; some of the international markets like Argentina can see activity turning around sooner.

Over the medium-to-long-term, TS looks to diversify away from the fossil-fuel business and focus on hydrogen or renewable because of the industry's strong emergence. It will also look to participate in providing infrastructure for CCS (carbon capture and storage of CO2) in the traditional energy business. Although the business's contribution is low now, I think with digitalization, supply chain transformation, and diversification in renewable energy will change the company's portfolio in the long term.

Steel Price May Reverse

A fall in the steel and iron ore price is beneficial to TS because it uses iron ore as input for manufacturing seamless steel pipe products. From December 2019 until July 2020, the US iron and steel price index has decreased by 5.3%, according to Federal Reserve Economic Data. In the short term, the company's management expects hot roll coils prices to consolidate, which would add to the pricing pressure for the company's products.

What's The Outlook?

In North America, the company's revenues decreased by 45% in Q2 2020 compared to Q1 2020. A rapid drilling activity decline in the US and Canada led to the fall. In the US, inventories overhang, lower wells drilled, completion activities stalling, and decreased sales of oil country tubular goods (or OCTG) caused the revenue decline in Q2. Investors may remember that in Q1, the top-line looked healthier because of the added revenues from the IPSCO acquisition. Read more about the strategic changes in my previous article on Tenaris.

In Q2, TS recorded $50.3 million in net loss, which an improvement compared to $666 million of net loss in Q1. However, investors should remember that in Q1, it recorded a significant goodwill and asset impairment charges, which reflected the deterioration in the US drilling activity and lower OCTG demand.

Analyzing International Market Performance And Outlook

In the Middle East, the environment was challenging in Q2 as revenues dropped by 7% compared to a quarter earlier. However, TS's management expects drilling activity to be resilient in the near term in that region. On the other hand, the company's sales in Europe increased by 26% in Q2 compared to Q1 as it completed deliveries for the remaining wells in Cozen in the North Sea. Recently, it won an award in a rig field in Norway to supply exploration well, which can boost its near-term revenue generation in this region.

More recently, it extended its agreements with Petrobras (PBR) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) by two years. In Latin America, drilling activity in Argentina and Colombia collapsed in Q2, while Mexico continued to decelerate. During Q2, the company's revenues from South America decreased by 35% sequentially. In Asia/Pacific-Oceania, TS's Q2 revenues decreased by ~8% compared to a quarter earlier. The OCTG sales in these countries fell following the Rig Direct model. Read more on Rig Direct services, other premium technologies, and how these contracts benefit Tenaris in my earlier article here.

Cash Flows And Net Debt

TS's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $963 million in 1H 2020, which was 8% higher compared to a year ago. Despite a revenue fall during this period, a reduction in working capital requirement led to the cash flow increase. Capex declined in 1H 2020, leading to a 20% higher free cash flow in the past year.

TS's net debt was negative $670 million as of June 30 as a result of cash & cash equivalents balance (includes investments) exceeding total debt. A negative net debt will be a definite advantage when the financial risks in the energy industry are rising. Also, in FY2020, it plans to reduce capex and R&D expenses by $150 million, which again will boost FCF.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, rig count, the US Producer Price Index for iron & steel, and TS's reported revenues for the past five years and the previous four-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to decrease in the next two years. It can recover in 2023 and will continue to grow in the year after that.

In the Monte Carlo simulation, after 10,000 iterations, I find that the maximum frequency ranges between $7.9 billion and $13.3 billion, which is higher than the trailing-12-month (or TTM) revenue. Investors, however, should note that this is only an academic exercise.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to decline sharply in the next two years. The model suggests it can rebound sharply in 2023 and may stabilize in 2024.

I have calculated the EV using TS's past and forward EV/EBITDA multiple. Returns potential using the past average multiple (14.4x since FY2015) is relatively high (22% downside) compared to returns potential using the forward multiple (35% downside). The sell-side analysts expect much higher returns (34% upside) from the stock. But I think the stock has a negative bias in the short-term.

What's The Take On TS?

Without sufficient growth catalysts in sight, Tenaris suffered the fate most of the oilfield services companies did in Q2. It lost much of its top-line in North America as the pandemic-led activity drop and lower pricing belted its fundamentals. In the short-term, the situation is unlikely to change, but I think it would be fair to anticipate a consolidation of industry activity during 2H 2020, and a possible reactivation in 2021.

In international markets, the company won a few awards and extended the contract period of a few key agreements that can offset the revenue loss. It has also taken significant steps in reducing its cost structure. Plus, the operational and cost synergies from the IPSCO acquisition will start flowing in the second half of the year. Tenaris has a substantially positive net cash balance. It can also further improve its cash flows, which is a big plus for a company of this size. A potential diversification into the renewable energy market can bolster its business in the medium-to-long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.