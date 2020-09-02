RIT Capital Partners (OTCPK:RITPF) offers investors to partner up with finance royalty, the Rothschilds. It not only invests in public securities, but also in private companies and commodities. This gives an individual a good way to get exposure to these asset classes. Currently, this investment trust (a closed-end fund) is trading at a discount to its NAV. So, given the discount and the quality, it's a buy.

Fund overview

RIT traces its origins back to the Rothschild family bank, N. M. Rothschild & Sons. Here, in the early seventies, Jacob Rothschild took on the role of chairman of the Rothschild Investment Trust and started growing the asset base. In 1980, it split out of the family bank. The current form originates from 1988 when the company split into two listed entities: St. James's Place (OTCPK:STJPF) and RIT Capital Partners.

Since 1988, the returns have been excellent. If you've had 10,000 GBP invested in RIT at its IPO, it would have grown to 313,000 GBP at the 30th of June of this year with dividends reinvested.

As can be seen at the end of the graph, there currently is a significant discount to the NAV. Which is something that hasn't occurred since 2014, and the current discount of a bit over 6.5% is rather larger.

The experts over at Morningstar also have a high opinion of the fund:

Five stars is the highest category, and it's easy to see why. The fund produces above-average returns at below-average risk. Or a low beta for alpha, if you wish. This is demonstrated by the fact that RIT has participated in the market upside for 73% of the time and only joined in a market decline for 38% of the time.

Something to consider is that buying the OTC-listing is difficult since there is hardly any liquidity. The listing on the London Stock Exchange provides ample liquidity. In London, RIT is also included in the FTSE 250, the main midcap index, and the broader FTSE 350, which is a combination of the aforementioned FTSE 250 and the more widely known FTSE 100.

In the title, I call RIT a family office. This is because of its origin, but it has other reasons too. First, the Rothschilds still own a sizable chunk of it:

Personally, I consider this to be a good thing. Aligning interest makes for a beneficial policy for all parties if all can lose or win somewhat equally.

The second reason I call it a family office is that RIT's investment setup makes it so. For most rich families that start a family office, the wealth mostly originates from a specific source such as a business. This is a certain risk element, and the family office is often a low-beta stabilizer. It resembles Warren Buffett saying: "Rule No.1: Never lose money. Rule No.2: Never forget rule No.1." Key is that there is a long investment horizon and that the members are not in need of distributions for their daily needs and can financially handle risk. The last thing is rather different from something like a pension fund. This all is excellently captured in RIT's corporate objective and investment policy.

Corporate Objective To deliver long-term capital growth, while preserving shareholders’ capital; to invest without the constraints of a formal benchmark, but to deliver for shareholders increases in capital value in excess of the relevant indices over time. Investment Policy To invest in a widely diversified, international portfolio across a range of asset classes, both quoted and unquoted; to allocate part of the portfolio to exceptional managers in order to ensure access to the best external talent available.

Fund Holdings

As stated in the investment policy, the holdings of RIT are across the global and across a variety of asset classes. Currently, it produces the following charts as of the end of July:

First, to cover the currency exposure. This looks to be heavily reliant on the British pound with 59% of NAV. However, this is not really an issue. This is because it only shows the denomination of the investments, such as at fund unit level. Therefore, the fact that RIT uses primarily the GBP is not much of an issue. The third pie, the geographical exposure, is proof of it.

It doesn't come as a surprise that regarding the geographical exposure North America has the highest percentage. With roughly a quarter invested in emerging markets, RIT should profit from the rise of these new global powerhouses such as China. Something that does stand out is the fact that the exposure to the United Kingdom is higher than the entire markets of continental Europe. This could hint at some form of home equity bias at RIT, especially since the UK equity market represents about 5% of the global financial market. This relatively large exposure could come from the fact that RIT has Spencer House, a large mansion in London, and some other properties in the surrounding St. James area on the books. So, having their HQ included in the calculations does skew the percentages a bit. Another reason could be that the UK scores rather well on several value ratios compared to the rest of Europe.

The first chart shows the asset allocation, but it might be better to take a closer look:

With over half of the fund invested in quoted equities, it's clearly the most important asset class for RIT. About 20% of this is invested in stocks, mostly on the American exchanges. To highlight a few things: Acorn is not a listed entity itself, but a vehicle of JAB Holding Company. This holding company serves as the investment arm of one of the richest dynasties in the world, Reimann family of Germany. Acorn holds the interests in Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and JDE PEET'S (OTCPK:JDEPF), which listed this spring on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

The same can be said for 3G, the private equity firm run by billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann. This PE firm was a driving force in creating Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) and also teamed up with Warren Buffett in combining Kraft and Heinz to form The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC).

The other 80% of quoted equities consist of funds. These are either traditional long-only or hedge funds. Both types of funds cover several flavours and provide additional diversification. Exposure to these hedge funds is not always possible as an individual investor, so having these in the mix is nice.

The derivatives are mainly there as additional hedging instruments.

The private investments consist of a third direct investments and two-thirds via funds. The direct investments have a heavy focus on the tech sector. Coupang, for example, is South Korea's largest e-commerce company and can count besides RIT also Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Sequoia as its backers.

The fund section is divided between private equity and venture capital funds. This gives a broad exposure into alternatives, even if the focus lies on US-based managers. It is, however, a bit more difficult to value these holdings. Usually, fund managers update the NAVs only once a quarter, and in these times, it's hard to put a price on it as an outsider. Especially since not many private companies have their shares traded on alternative platforms such as SharesPost and EquityZen.

The final major group of holdings are funds that focus on credit and absolute returns. So, again, some hedge funds such as Elliott of billionaire Paul Singer. The credit funds mainly shy away from the typical government bonds, but are more aggressive. Given that the safest bonds offer negative returns, the pockets in which alpha can be found fall outside that scope. As said, RIT can take more risk than something like a pension fund, so it's good to see this direction in the credit markets. For most retail investors, this section of the markets is also too hard to operate in, so having it in a CEF such as RIT is a nice to have.

I've already written about the real estate, but the position in gold is worth mentioning. Historically, RIT has made bets on gold. For a large diversified fund, it can be interesting to do so. Primarily because most of the time gold can act counter-cyclical. So, to some extent, it's another hedge.

Finally, the liquidity. This seems to be good enough. With so much illiquid investments, it's important to have a decent buffer. So, that's in place with almost 400m GBP.

Conclusion

RIT Capital Partners is an excellent fund, which behaves like a family office. You get to partner with one of the biggest names in financial history. Not only that, but via the holding you get exposure to big names in the business such as Elliott's Paul Singer. Much of the investments RIT made are not open to the average retail investor, so an investment in RIT is one of the few ways to profit from the upside in these asset classes. The fund is taking on some of the more riskier investments, but these are well managed and hedged. In a similar way in which Michael Milken observed that bundling several risky fallen angels reduces the overall risk and boosts returns, RIT somewhat applies this across its portfolio. Given the excellent historical returns, the financial connections, broad portfolio and rare discount to NAV, I rate RIT a buy.

