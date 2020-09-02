Passive Investing: The $10,000 Portfolio For Saving Up Down Payment Before 30

Introduction

This article is written with an aim to help young adults get a low-risk steady return from the equity market to be able to afford a down payment within 10 years of investment. Although first-time buyers typically opt for an FHA loan, we stick to the traditional wisdom and choose the conventional 20% down to obtain better loan terms and avoid paying for PMI or MIP, which is a huge cost-saver in long-term. More importantly, this strategy does not require any investing nor stock-picking skills whatsoever; it is instead designed for laymen who have the discipline and psychology to follow it.

For decades, studies have shown that individual investors are notoriously bad at picking winning stocks, and 90% of the time outperformance is due to asset allocation but not stock selection. This further explains that why most actively managed funds have failed, and laymen who adhere to passive investing can beat most professional money managers. Thus, in this article I will introduce the “holy grail” to all my readers and patrons: An easy-to-build portfolio that beats the market with only two ETFs. It does not require any skills to manage the portfolio, but simply buy-and-hold and sit back and rebalance annually will do. With dividend reinvested, it will turn $10,000 into $45,000 in 10 years, which is about 20% the projected median home price in the US according to Zillow.

When novice investors pick ETFs, they are often frustrated by the plethora of options available on the market. Most of the time, they are the active investors who would attempt to pick the winning ETFs based on their fundamentals, such as focusing on a specific outperforming industry, or try to time the market to make an undervalued purchase. However, this is a strategy which relies on intuition and luck but is not statistically optimal, especially for investors who have little experience with no stock-picking abilities. Thus, this article describes a 3-step procedure to create the statistical sound ETF portfolio that is less risky than the major indexes such as the Dow Jones, S&P500 and Nasdaq but simultaneously offers a greater return.

Methodology

The procedure I am going to exposit is called the SOE method, where S stands for screening, O for optimization, and E for evaluation.

Screening is to retain those ETFs that have more than 1% monthly return. This, in effect, is discarding ETFs that underperform 12% annually. This measure safeguards that we are working with ETFs that were producing reasonable returns in the past and are expected to do so in the future.

Optimization is a statistical technique for finding a suitable mix of ETFs that meets certain criteria. Here, we aim to generate a mix of ETFs that maximizes the risk-reward ratio. Note that we are not seeking the largest return, we are merely looking for the largest risk-adjusted return.

Evaluation can be very tedious. Here I introduce the simplest one available. It involves producing a return-risk plot of the portfolio generated by optimization with the key indexes, namely the Dow Jones, S&P500 and Nasdaq. By putting them on the same plot, we can make out if our ETF portfolio behaves better or worse than the selected benchmarks.

Results

This section provides the results of the SOE method applied to a pool of 20 ETFs which engulfs the period from Sep 2011 to Dec 2019. All computations are done by Microsoft Excel. Below are the 20 ETFs with their monthly return statistics from Yahoo Finance:

Ticker Name of ETF Mean Return St Dev DEW WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund 0.6% 3.6% DLN WisdomTree U.S. Large Cap Dividend Fund 1.1% 3.0% DOO WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund 0.4% 3.8% EFG iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF 0.7% 3.7% EFV iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF 0.5% 4.2% EPS WisdomTree U.S. Earnings 500 Fund 1.2% 3.6% EES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Fund 1.0% 4.9% EZM WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund 1.1% 4.3% FSKAX Fidelity Total Market Index Fund 1.2% 3.5% FXAIX Fidelity 500 Index Fund 1.2% 3.3% IBB iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF 1.3% 6.4% IVE iShares S&P 500 Value ETF 1.1% 3.5% IWC iShares Micro-Cap ETF 1.0% 4.8% IWF iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF 1.3% 3.5% IWO iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF 1.1% 4.7% IWV iShares Russell 3000 ETF 1.2% 3.3% VBK Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF 1.2% 4.3% VDC Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF 1.0% 3.1% VTI Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF 1.2% 3.4% VUG Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF 1.3% 3.6%

Underneath is the relevant return-risk plot. The red dots are those ETFs that are to be discarded for further consideration because their monthly returns are equal to or below the required 1%. Thus, only 13 ETFs are selected for further analysis.

Optimization is carried out by Solver, which is an add-in function on Microsoft Excel. Technical details are omitted here. But interested readers can contact the author to download the file ETFR.xls for details.

Monthly Return Monthly St Dev Risk-Reward Ratio Composition Portfolio 1.21% 2.33% 0.5193 IVE(48%)+VUG(52%)

Evaluation involves calculation of the same set of statistics for the key indexes in the same period:

U S Indexes (2011-2019) Monthly Return Monthly Standard Deviation Risk-Reward Ratio Dow Jones 0.89% 3.30% 0.2697 S&P500 0.93% 3.35% 0.2776 Nasdaq 1.21% 3.96% 0.3056

As below, our ETF portfolio is well placed at a level of acceptable return. It has the smallest non-systematic risk amongst the key U S indexes.

Summary & Conclusion

Our portfolio trumps the three major indexes by having the highest return and the lowest risk possible, thus generating the best risk-reward ratio. From a statistical standpoint, this portfolio has outperformed in the past and will likely to do so in the next 10 years. From a fundamental perspective, the portfolio is a diversified mix consisting of 52% growth stocks and 48% value stocks. On the one hand, it includes many wonderful growth companies including the FAANG. On the other hand, it offers a lot of great value play potentials through investing in a broad range of undervalued businesses. More importantly, it can be replicated by simply buy-and-hold and rebalance annually. It is expected that investors who have the discipline to follow the strategy will enjoy more than 15.5% annualized return, which is more than what most mutual funds could offer nowadays. Again, passive investing is the only “free lunch” available in the financial markets. You either use it and thrive, or pick stocks yourself and be ready to underperform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.