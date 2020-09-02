Wabtec shares look modestly undervalued, on long-term revenue growth in the low single-digits and FCF growth in the mid-single-digits, and not many industrials look undervalued these days.

Freight traffic is still soft, and about a third of the railcar fleet is stacked, but future locomotive overhaul and foreign business can still be significant.

Wabtec did a little better than expected on revenue, but the decline was still steep; the good news was in solid decremental margins that kept segment margins in the double-digits.

It's tough to make much headway as a supplier of equipment for freight and passenger trains when about a third of North American railcars are idled and passengers either don't need to get onto trains (because they're working from home) or just don't want to. And yet, Wabtec (WAB) has managed to generate pretty good decremental margins on a sharp decline in revenue and the backlog really isn't in too bad of shape.

When I last wrote about Wabtec, I said it was "not my favorite industrial", and the shares have risen around 13% since then - less than the S&P and less than other heavy machinery names I liked better including Cummins (CMI) and Deere (DE). Operationally, it's hard not to still prefer a company like Cummins, but that's also an apples-to-grapefruits comparison where Wabtec is concerned. On its own merits, I do believe that Wabtec is undervalued, and that's an increasingly rare thing to find in this market.

On Balance, A Respectable Second Quarter, At Least On Decremental Margin

The operating backdrop for Wabtec in the second quarter was ugly, as rail traffic fell 25% yoy in April and was still down 22% in June. I'm unaware of global numbers on transit rail traffic but given stay-at-home orders and a shift to work-from-home, I have to assume transit volumes were significantly lower as well. Even so, Wabtec managed a more or less in-line quarter for revenue, with better than expected decremental margins helping to drive an earnings beat. A more bearish interpretation would note that Wabtec really didn't beat revenue much at all in a quarter where many industrials had at least mid-single-digit beats.

Revenue fell 21% in organic terms, which was worse than typical for industrial companies, but certainly better than what suppliers to the auto, truck, off-road machinery, or aero markets typically saw. Freight revenue declined more than 20%, with a 37% drop in original equipment and a 30% decline in components, partly offset by an 8% decline in service and 4% growth in electronics. Transit revenue declined more than 22%, with original equipment down 32% and aftermarket down 18%.

Gross margin actually improved by 50bp (I'm assuming positive mix shift helped), while EBITDA declined 44% (Freight down 33%, Transit down 22%), and adjusted operating income declined 18%. Segment profits declined 37%, with Freight down 40% (margin down 410bp) and Transit down 28% (margin down 40bp).

Recovery Will Be A Multiyear Story

I don't expect a quick, sharp recovery for Wabtec. Total carloads were still down 12% yoy as of the last week of August, and about a third of the North American car fleet is stacked, while new railcar orders have plunged. For Wabtec, I expect the third quarter to show relatively little sequential growth before a more meaningful improvement in the fourth quarter and then a more robust recovery in 2021 and 2022.

Keep in mind, too, that there are fundamental changes to the freight rail industry that will make this cycle different. Precision-scheduled railroading has led to fewer, larger, trains, meaning that there is less demand for locomotives than has been the case historically. Also, the ongoing decline of coal as a fuel for electricity has longer-term implications, as coal is a denser commodity, putting more strain on locomotives (more wear & tear) and railcars (requiring new wheel sets more often, etc.).

This isn't entirely bad news, though, as the strain on these locomotives is considerably greater and the company will see meaningful refurbishment/overhaul work in a few years' time. Also, there is still an ongoing opportunity over time to drive greater adoption of AC locomotives, which are both more powerful than DC locomotives and potentially more lucrative to Wabtec.

Longer term, there are still decent drivers for the business. Upgrading/modernizing international railroads (and gaining share overseas) remains a valid growth driver, and U.S. railroads are likely to continue adopting more digital and automated solutions, driving growth in that important segment.

The transit market arguably has even more near-term uncertainty than the freight market. Between questions of passenger demand (will people continue to want to use public transit, how long will work-from-home last, et al) and municipal budget pressures, there's just not much visibility on near-term orders. Longer term, I don't see much risk though. In many communities, there's really no viable alternative to commuter rail for most people, and I think the long-term trends of growing urbanization and growing attention to environmental issues (incentivizing mass transit vs. individual car usage) aren't going to really change.

The Outlook

Between reported results, management's guidance, and what I'm seeing from external sources like rail traffic, I haven't seen any need to make significant changes to my model outside of improved decremental margins. I'm still looking for five-year revenue growth in the low single-digits (in the 2%s), and long-term revenue growth likewise in the single-digits but a little higher (long-term closer to 3%). While my near-term margin assumptions have gone up a bit, the longer-term hasn't changed much, so I'm still expecting long-term FCF growth in the mid-single-digits, with FCF margins in the mid-teens.

Deleveraging has helped some, and my DCF-based fair value has improved a little. Still, the improvement has been more on pace with the uplift in the share price, and my expected total annualized return is still on the lower end of the high single-digits. Stronger near-term margins do lead to a more robust forward EV/EBITDA multiple, though, and a fair value in the mid-$70s.

The Bottom Line

Wabtec is not my favorite story in heavy machinery, as I think the recoveries in freight and transit rail will take more time. Still, with other names having surged ahead, there's a better relative value argument for Wabtec now. It's not a bad option now, with high single-digit to maybe low double-digit near-term return potential, but it's not a name that I truly love on a long-term fundamental basis.

