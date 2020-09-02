The ETF offers you exposure to over 400 large-cap value names and is very cheap, with an expense ratio of only 0.04%.

I suppose [my life] has most resembled a blue-chip stock: fairly stable, more ups than downs, and gradually trending upward over time. A good boy, a lucky buy, and I've learned that not everyone can say that about his life. - Nicholas Sparks

Over the last few years, large swathes of the investment community have been rampant in conjuring up creative epitaphs of the value style of investing; you wouldn't hold it against them given the degree of wealth-erosion that the value cohort has enabled. That said, patrons of The Lead-Lag Report will note how I've always been guided by conditions, and the current conditions suggest that there may be some interesting opportunities in the value space. As highlighted in The Lead-Lag Report, the growth over value premium (as per the P/BV) has reached 4.5x, a level last witnessed more than two decades ago; what happened next was that we had the dot-com crash, and the premium collapsed from those stratospheric levels to drop closer to 1x.

I can appreciate that investors have been left scarred by the value segment, so I'm not exhorting anyone to go bat-shit crazy and just agglomerate value stocks from hereon. Rather, I think one could be a little more discerning and look at certain pockets within the broad value space that are relatively more resilient, such as 'large-cap value'. Your average large-cap value company tends to have a more well-rounded business model, a diversified product mix, a plethora of end-markets & geographies, greater economies of scale, a more reliable source of capital returns, and crucially, a much stronger balance sheet, which provides the base for not just fluid organic operations, but also a useful war-chest to indulge in inorganic endeavors

The Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) is one potential investment vehicle that gives you access to the large-cap U.S. stocks that exhibit value style characteristics. Compared to most of the other peers (PWV, JKF, IWX, SYV, ROUS) in this space - that offer you exposure to only c.50-160 names- SCHV opens the door to over 400 names. And crucially, it enables you to tap into this opportunity in the most inexpensive way possible, with a paltry expense ratio of just 0.04%; When it comes to costs, this is the gold-standard in this space, as other peers (PWV, JKF, IWX, SYV, ROUS) charge anything between 0.2%-0.6% to enable access. The fund attempts to track the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index.

Holdings analysis

With 416 names as part of the portfolio, the fund is well-spread out. It also doesn't feel particularly top-heavy with top-10 holdings only accounting for c.20%. For peers such as JKF, PWV, and SYV, the top-10 tend to have a more profound impact, accounting for 33-40% of the total portfolio. Besides within the top-10, just one stock has a share of greater than 3%, JNJ, with the rest of the portfolio well-spread out. On JNJ per se, the company is currently witnessing considerable buoyancy from the investment community; it is at the vanguard of developing a COVID-19 vaccine, having received $1bn from the US govt. (for the first 100 million doses, with an option to purchase another 200 million doses under a subsequent agreement), and is on the verge of commencing the largest mid-stage trials in Spain, Netherlands, and Germany across 60000 participants. JNJ has also made good use of its relatively strong balance sheet by spending $6.5bn to acquire Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc., a maker of autoimmune-disease drugs (incidentally this is the largest deal in the pharma space in 2020). Despite this significant outflow, JNJ did not discolor its stellar dividend track record and actually increased dividends by 6% in the last two quarters (0.95 to 1.01 per share). Worth noting that Divis have increased for 38 straight years!

In the introductory section I mentioned how crucial it is to not get inundated with too much of debt; I had recently shared with members of The Lead-Lag Report, the excessively high debt/EBITDA levels of American companies; many of these companies are undergoing significant operational challenges and will find it very difficult to generate comfortable operational income to cover their net interest payments. Conversely, as you can see from the table I've prepared, these top-10 large-cap value holdings of SCHV -with the exception of a couple of the communications sector names- have debt levels that are relatively well-controlled, averaging around 2x.

I also like the fund's diversified exposure by sector. The top four sectors consist of a mix of high-beta names (financials and tech) and defensives (healthcare and consumer defensives). The healthcare sector which is the most dominant sector at 17% will continue to receive sustained investor interest in a world beset with health anxiety post-COVID-19. Elective health procedures and premium therapies which had taken a backseat so far are slowly making a comeback. The financials segment - which accounts for 16% of the holdings- has underperformed this year and could potentially offer more value relative to the other sectors. Consumer defensives (14% of holdings) served as the first line of defense during the broad market carnage in March, and given how overheated the market currently feels, and how uncertain the economic future still looks, there's no telling when we'll receive a fresh round of selling; sectors such as consumer defensives may once again serve as metaphorical lifebuoys for investors' portfolios during a potential crash. Exorbitant valuations of the tech space (12% of SCHV's holdings) could burn a hole in your pocket, but one can't deny its alpha-generating historical credentials, and perhaps, this is the price one must pay. On the downside, this fund does have limited exposure to sectors that could benefit in a cyclical upswing-such as basic materials (2.54%), real estate (3.6%), and energy (5.38%). There is a school of thought that believes that once a viable & tested vaccine makes its commercial imprints, 2021 could see a strong V-shaped economic recovery, buoyed by a low-base effect; in such a scenario, it may likely be these cyclicals such as energy and real-estate that receive the most inflows.

Price action, valuation, dividends and conclusion

On the charts, SCHV has done well in recent months to recoup lost ground. In March it saw a big red candle which closed well outside the lower-boundary of the long-term ascending channel. Since then it has recovered and is now on the cusp of returning back to the old-ascending channel having recently breached the lower boundary. On the daily charts, SCHV recently crossed over the 200DMA last week, which is good for bullish sentiment.

Relative valuations are still quite attractive. The ETF currently trades at a weighted average P/E of 18.6x and a lower forward P/E of 17.6x. This compares quite favorably to DJIA, S&P 500 & NASDAQ that are all trading at exorbitant valuations of 28.6x, 37.9x, and 36.1x respectively.

You also get a decent income. The dividend yield currently is at 2.65% but over the last 4 years this has averaged between 2.85%-3% and the dividend has grown at a decent 12% CAGR over the last 5 years.

To sum up, at the current juncture, I would be looking for some exposure in the large-cap value space, and SCHV with its extremely low-cost structure, well-balanced exposure to high-beta & defensive sectors, and well-diversified holdings, appeals to me.

