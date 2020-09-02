Large-Caps Make A Strong Move Higher (Technically Speaking For 9/2)

The Fed released the latest Beige Book today (emphasis added):

Economic activity increased among most Districts, but gains were generally modest and activity remained well below levels prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Manufacturing rose in most Districts, which coincided with increased activity at ports and among transportation and distribution firms. Consumer spending continued to pick up, sparked by strong vehicle sales and some improvements in tourism and retail sectors. But many Districts noted a slowing pace of growth in these areas, and total spending was still far below pre-pandemic levels. Commercial construction was down widely, and commercial real estate remained in contraction. Conversely, residential construction was a bright spot, showing growth and resilience in many Districts. Residential real estate sales were also notably higher, with prices continuing to rise along with demand and a shortage of inventory. In the banking sector, overall loan demand increased slightly, led by solid residential mortgage activity. Agricultural conditions continued to suffer from low prices, and energy activity was subdued at low levels, with little expectation of near-term improvement for either sector. While the overall outlook among contacts was modestly optimistic, a few Districts noted some pessimism. Continued uncertainty and volatility related to the pandemic, and its negative effect on consumer and business activity, was a theme echoed across the country.

It looks like the initial bounce is beginning to end.

Markit Economics released the latest round of PMI reports. Both Asia and Europe are now expanding; the ASEAN PMI declined modestly from 54-53.6 while the European PMI was unchanged at 51.7. Only two of seven Asian countries are expanding. But since one is China -- whose PMI rose .3 to 53.1 -- the overall index was up. Across the region, production and new orders are generally increasing, but exports and employment are still declining. Japan, however, is still soft. The underlying EU data is similar; production and new orders are still rising but employment and exports are weak. Italy's report commented that some customers are now at full capacity, which implies that the quick post-lockdown increase was partially due to pent-up demand.

Friday, the BLS releases the next employment report. Let's take stock of the current situation.

U6 -- a broader measure of unemployment -- is 16.5%

U3 -- the traditionally reported unemployment rate -- is 10.2%.

The service sector has replaced 49% of its lost jobs

The manufacturing sector has replaced 44% of its lost jobs

The percentage of the labor force that is participating in the labor market is still weak: The employment/population ratio (left) is just now reaching levels from the 1960s while the labor force participation rate (right) is at levels from the 1970s. The biggest problem is that the number of people filing unemployment claims is still at some of the highest levels reported. The 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims (above) is still over 1,000,000/week.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables. Today it was all about the large caps. The Dow led the market higher, gaining, 1.68%. That was followed by the S&P 500 and the S&P 100. The long end of the bond market also rose. For the first time in some time, the Nasdaq was in the middle of the pack. Thanks to declining interest rates, utilities were the top-performing sector. The XLB was the second-best performer thanks to the PMI data. Health care was up due to the news about the fast-tracking of two vaccines. Once again, energy lost some ground.

Before looking at the large-cap indexes, let's take a look at the treasury market. One of the key developments in August was the modest sell-off in the treasury market. Today, the TLT broke through short-term resistance, printing a strong bar higher. Notice that the MACD is about to give a buy signal. The IEF also sold-off a bit during August. But now it appears poised to move modestly higher.

The August sell-off in the treasury market was one of the most bullish developments for equities. If that trend reverses it would be a net negative for equities.

Now, let's turn to the strong moves in the larger-cap indexes. The Dow gapped higher today and printed a very strong bar that closed just shy of a new high. The SPY also gapped higher and printed a strong bar.

However, smaller-caps are still languishing:

The mid-caps (left) made a move higher today but are still below key levels. The other indexes are still weak.

If the bond market starts to rally a bit, it would mean that traders have opted for a more conservative view of growth for the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.