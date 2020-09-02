There is a chance it breaks and the price drop could be ~50%.

The spread remains very wide while the situation should resolve within the next few months.

Tiffany (TIF) is the subject of a bid by Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMHF). Tiffany is the best known U.S. jeweler. The company has stores in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Louis Vuitton is known for its namesake brand but is actually a luxury conglomerate that regularly acquires luxury names. The company is chaired by Bernard Arnault who pursued this roll-up strategy since the early 90's. Brands it owns include the following names in the jewelry and watches space (relevant due to anti-competitive concerns)

Bulgari

Chaumet

FRED

Hublot

TAG Heuer

Zenith

The company generates about half of its sales overseas.

Tiffany trades at a substantial spread to the offer of 8.77% (I've included a $0.58 announced dividend in that). Keep in mind, the offer was first made on 11/25/2019. That means the pandemic was not taken into account when the agreement was struck.

The reason it is trading at a substantial discount is that the pandemic has significantly impacted Tiffany, as well as LVMH's, results in a negative sense. In addition, rumors surfaced that LVMH wanted to renegotiate or even out of the deal.

The deal with LVMH was cleared in Russia, China and Mexico, and the debt covenant expansion that Tiffany negotiated with creditors is also permitted under the merger agreement.

August 24, the deal closing has been pushed back to November.

There are three concerns here, and why it is still trading at a huge discount to the bid. 1) The possibility that LVMH tries to get out of the deal. 2) Possibility that LVMH leverages a credit event or sales decrease to leverage a renegotiation. 3) European Commission initiates a second-stage review which opens up the possibility of the parties walking away.

If the deal breaks Tiffany could fall far. The lowest it traded at in the months before the deal has been $75. The lowest it traded at in the last few years has been $60. Many retail businesses have gone down in value given the effects of the pandemic. It definitely had an effect on the operations of Tiffany in the short term.

It is a business that I'd typically expect to survive. According to Seeking Alpha's ETF data consumer discretionary is up an unbelievable 20.9% year-to-date. Small-cap consumer discretionaries are up only 4.6%.

My assumption is that Tiffany will trade down some. It has a business model that is slightly less vulnerable to getting disrupted by online challengers. Still, I assume a drop to $60 on a deal break.

LVMH would likely love to renegotiate the deal but so far Tiffany hasn't budged at all. Given this rumor (LVMH wants to renegotiate $16.2 billion Tiffany deal) has been out there for some time I'm guessing it won't happen unless there's another adverse event for Tiffany. As long as it doesn't violate its credit covenants it should be good to go.

At April 30, 2020, the Company was in compliance with all debt covenants. The agreements governing certain of the Company's material debt instruments include covenants that incorporate a (i) debt incurrence test premised on a fixed charge coverage ratio, which is the ratio of the Company's EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) plus rent expense to its interest expense plus rent expense, and (ii) leverage ratio, which is the ratio of the Company's total adjusted debt to its consolidated EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent expenses). Specifically, under the terms of the Company's Senior Notes due 2026 and 2042, the Company is restricted from incurring, or permitting its subsidiaries to incur, indebtedness if, among other conditions, the Company's fixed charge coverage ratio is less than 2.0 to 1.0. Under the terms of the Credit Facility, the Shanghai Guaranty (as defined in "Note 8. Debt") and the Company's Senior Notes due 2026 and 2042, the Company is required to maintain a maximum leverage ratio of 3.50 to 1.00 for the four quarter period ending as of the end of each fiscal quarter.

Tiffany probably wants to get this deal done because the ratios can move in the wrong direction. The recently reported quarter was positive in this regard. It appears the company should be able to make it through especially with (hopefully) seasonally stronger quarters coming up.

Data by YCharts

I'm not super concerned about anti-competitive concerns. Tiffany is not that big of a player in Europe.

In addition, this is going to sound super weird but the whole point of luxury items is that they are extremely expensive. But that's part of the luxury experience. It becomes more difficult to argue consumers are affected negatively by a tie-up.

A minor consideration is that anti-competitive authorities won't get a lot of political pressure to protect rich people against giant corporations abusing market position.

One interesting thing to note is that Tiffany's CEO Alessandro Bogliolo started in 2017. Before that, Bogliolo worked 16 years at direct competitor Bulgari. (LVMH a majority owner since 2011). The selling CEO very familiar (and apparently quite happy at LVMH given his 16-year run) is positive. Likely there is a good relationship between the parties which decreases the chance of a blow-up slightly in my opinion. On the other hand, Bloomberg just reported EC requests to clean up some things and the LVMH Executive Anthony Ledru seems to be the frontrunner for Tiffany's CEO job.

Finally, I'd like to add that LVMH has the deal money in cash on its balance sheet. It's an investment-grade borrower. In fact, when it raised money for the deal it managed to get some bonds priced at negative yields (2/5 tranches). The company is borrowing at an average below 1% to buy Tiffany.

Name acquirer Name target Target ticker Acquirer ticker gross spread expected annualized return Days remaining until the close estimated closing probability LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored ADR Tiffany & Co. TIF LVMUY 8.78% 42.17% 62 94.35%

Image: based on the author's assumptions and model

My assumptions reviewing the attractiveness of this merger are a spread of 8.77%, a closing probability of about 94.35%, and a deal break price of around $60. That gets me to an expected annualized return of 42.17%.

This indicates my inputs are likely way more favorable than those used by most other parties. If I take the closing probability down to 90% it is still a deal with a 20% annualized expected return. But if I take it down to 85% it is no longer interesting to me.

I've used 60 days to merger close and if I increase that to the extended outside date the annualized return also decreases strongly. My model drops the expected annualized return to 30%. If I go with that same outside date but also decrease the closing probability to 90% the expected annualized return goes down to 16%.

Weighing the odds, I prefer another high-profile merger to this opportunity but do believe the odds here are certainly favorable enough to include this in my portfolio.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and M&A events like this Tiffany's deal or Alphabet's acquisition of Fitbit. Ideas like this are especially interesting in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.