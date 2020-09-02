13 High-Yield, Low Volatility Blue-Chip Bargains Retirees Will Love

They yield an average of 4.6%, have annual volatility of 17% vs 27% for average companies, are 11% undervalued, and expected to deliver 9.5% CAGR probability-weighted returns over the next 5 years vs 2.6% CAGR for the S&P 500. In my next article, I'll do deep-dive videos on the best bargains among these 13 and show you how to build the ultimate bubble crash-proof bunker SWAN retirement portfolio.

Today EVRG, SO, ED, DUK, UGI, T, AROW, TRP, TRV, CB, MO, SWX, and IBM represent 13 high-yield, low volatility blue-chips retirees can safely buy even in the 2nd biggest bubble in US history.

Low volatility high-yield blue-chips have historically been a great strategy to grow both income and wealth, while achieving superior returns and with less volatility to boot.

Speculative manias are all around us, and many investors are becoming euphoric, creating the conditions for a potential retirement destroying reckoning when the music finally stops.

The TINA/FOMO bubble grows larger by the day, with the S&P 500 now trading 49% overvalued and hitting the highest valuations in 20 years.

To say that we live in interesting times is an understatement. 2020 has been a year of many unprecedented things including the fastest bear market in history and the strongest bear market rally in history.

Today the same risk factors that have driven such wild returns this year are still with us and expected to persist for the next one to two years.

And as far as income investors are concerned, this has been an especially grisly year.

LONDON: The coronavirus crisis will see the world's biggest firms slash dividend payouts between 17%-23% this year or what could be as much US$400 billion, a new report has shown, although sectors such as tech are fighting the trend. Global dividend payments plunged $108 billion to $382 billion in the second quarter of the year, fund manager Janus Henderson has calculated, equating to a 22% year-on-year drop which will be the worst since at least 2009. All regions saw lower payouts except North America, where Canadian payments proved to be resilient. Worldwide, 27% of firms cut their dividends, while worst affected Europe saw more than half do so and two thirds of those cancel them outright. "2020 will see the worst outcome for global dividends since the global financial crisis," Janus Henderson said in a report published on Monday. "We now expect headline global dividends to fall 17% in a best-case scenario, paying $1.18 trillion... Our worst-case scenario could see payouts drop 23% to $1.10 trillion." - The Star (emphasis added)

Fortunately, even the worst recession in 75 years hasn't hurt the strongest and most dependable dividend blue-chips.

Lowe volatility blue-chips can help retirees construct bunker sleep well at night portfolios that can withstand not just the risks facing us now, but all future risks the economy and market are likely to throw at us.

Valuation Risk Is Extremely High Right Now

The S&P 500's blended PE is now 25.5 meaning we're facing the highest market valuations in 20 years, approximately 49% overvalued.

(Source: Lance Roberts)

While you CAN'T use market valuations to time the top of a bubble, what we do know is that historically the stock market's forward returns from such extreme valuations have always been poor.

(Source: Lance Roberts)

The current bubble is being largely driven by the idea that low rates justify permanent and much higher valuations. However, that's actually not been true historically.

Instead of regarding stocks as a fixed-rate bond with known nominal coupons, one must think of stocks as a floating-rate bond whose coupons will float with nominal earnings growth. In this analogy, the stock market's P/E is like the price of a floating-rate bond. In most cases, despite moves in interest rates, the price of a floating-rate bond changes little, and likewise the rational P/E for the stock market moves little."- Cliff Asness, co-founder AQR Capital Management, emphasis original

UBS and Goldman Sachs point out that interest rate adjusted earnings multiples, based on the historic 3.7% (20-year average), and 3.8% (5-year average) equity risk premium, due justify recent multiples, what matters for long-term investors is LONG-TERM 10-year yields.

US Treasury Interest Rate Adjusted S&P Fair Value & Total Return Profile

10-Year Treasury Yield Historical Fair Value Earnings Yield (3.7% Risk Premium) Interest Rate Adjusted Fair Value Forward PE 3.0% 6.7% 14.93 2.6% 6.3% 15.87 2.5% 6.2% 16.13 2.0% 5.7% 17.54 1.5% 5.2% 19.23 1.0% 4.7% 21.28 0.5% 4.2% 23.81 20 Year Average 16.5 to 17.5

(Sources: UBS, Goldman Sachs) bold = long-term blue-chip economist consensus

According to the blue-chip economist consensus + Moody's & the Congressional Budget Office, after the pandemic, long-term rates are expected to return to 2.0% to 2.6%.

This means that by 2030 the market's forward PE is expected to return to the historical norm of about 17 or so.

Dr. Michael Osterholm (Director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infection Disease Research & Policy or CIDRAP) likes to say "pay me now, or pay me later. Eventually, you always pay for mistakes."

Investors blindly pouring money into this bubble are likely to spend the next 5 to 10 years paying a high cost for ignoring such extreme valuations, in the form of about 3% CAGR total returns over the next decade.

That's about 1/3 the market's historical return and about 10% CAGR less then we've enjoyed over the past decade.

Which brings us to the benefits of owning lower volatility blue-chips in the 2nd worst market bubble in US history.

Low volatility stocks have, over the long-term, outperformed the broader market because smaller drawdowns require smaller gains to breakeven.

Volatility is merely one kind of risk that investors face, though it's often the one most people worry about.

Volatility risk never becomes fundamental risk unless you become a forced seller during a downturn, for emotional or financial reasons.

(Source: Lance Roberts, Dalbar)

In other words, 75% of the reason for investors achieving poor long-term results, and thus failing to achieve their financial goals are due to poor risk management/asset allocation.

What kind of potential poor returns keeps investors up at night?

How about 2.5% CAGR returns over 20 years?

The bad news is that over the next decade that's approximately the kind of returns the S&P 500 is likely to deliver from these sky-high valuations.

(Source: Lance Roberts)

In fact, RIA's Chief Strategist, Lance Roberts, thinks that stocks might end up delivering 2% to 3% returns for the next 20 years.

(Source: Lance Roberts)

How can today's prudent long-term investor minimize the chances of achieving potentially retirement dream killing returns for the next five, 10, or even 20 years?

Selecting The Best SWAN Dividend Stocks In This Market Bubble

The first step in selecting smart potential investments to avoid overpaying for companies, even the highest quality blue-chips on earth.

"Volatility is not a measure of risk.... Risk comes from the nature of certain kinds of businesses. It can be risky to be in some businesses just by the simple economics of the type of business you’re in, and it comes from not knowing what you’re doing. And if you understand the economics of the business in which you are engaged, and you know the people with whom you’re doing business, and you know the price you pay is sensible, you don’t run any real risk." - Warren Buffett (emphasis added)

This is why I always begin my screens by selecting for reasonably or attractively priced companies.

The Dividend Kings Master List is 463 companies (467 by Friday) including

all dividend aristocrats: any S&P 500 company with 25+ year dividend growth streak

all dividend champions: any company with 25+ year dividend growth streak

all dividend kings: any company with 50+ year dividend growth streak

all 11/11 quality Super SWANs (very safe dividends, wide moats, and extraordinary management quality/dividend cultures)

So let's see how many companies are trading at fair value or better now that the market is 49% historically overvalued.

77 potential reasonable buys (color-coded blue in the DK Research Terminal)

79 potential good buys or better (color-coded green)

Whether a company is a potentially reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, or ultra-value buy depends on the margin of safety (discount to fair value) and its quality and risk profile.

Dividend Kings Rating Scale

Quality Score Meaning Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Terrible, Very High Long-Term Bankruptcy Risk NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average, Fallen Angels (very speculative) 35% 45% 55% 65% 7 Average 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 8 Above-Average 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 9 Blue-Chip 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

If a company is speculative for any reason, such as significant and unusual business disruption during this pandemic, then it requires an additional 5% discount to be considered a potentially good buy.

Speculative companies also come with a 2.5% max portfolio risk cap recommendation, regardless of overall quality.

But just because a company is reasonably or attractively priced doesn't mean you should necessarily buy it. Prudent valuation is just step one in selecting the right SWAN stocks for your needs, in any market environment, even a bubble such as this one.

Prudent Valuation Is Table Stakes But Quality & Dividend Safety Are The Heart Of SWAN Investing

Next, I select for above-average quality or better, relative to the S&P 500.

(Source: Imgflip)

I base my 11 point quality scale on three key factors.

dividend safety: 5 point scale calibrated to the S&P 500 as average safety during recessions

business model: 3 point scale based on profitability (operating margin, net margin, return on assets, equity, and capital, vs peers over time)

management quality/dividend culture: 3 point scale based on capital allocation track record + dividend track record

Because fundamentals can deteriorate during recessions, much less the worst economic downturn in 75 years, it's prudent to select only above-average quality companies.

8/11 above-average quality companies: 41

9/11 blue-chip quality companies: 58

10/11 SWAN quality companies: 23

11/11 Super SWAN quality companies: 7

These 129 companies are a great starting point from which to next turn to the thing retirees care about most...dividend safety.

With 27% of companies around the world cutting or suspending dividends, we want to minimize those risks as much as we possibly can, to ensure your standard of living isn't significantly impacted by this recession.

(Sources: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

The good news is that in normal recessions dividends barely get cut at all.

But this is no normal recession. The blue-chip economist consensus, meaning the 16 most accurate economist teams tracked by MarketWatch, think this downturn will be 4 to 6X as severe as the average recession since 1945.

Safety Score Out of 5 Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession 1 (unsafe) over 4% over 24% 2 (below average) over 2% over 12% 3 (average) 2% 8% to 12% 4 (above-average) 1% 4% to 6% 5 (very safe) 0.5% 2% to 3%

This means that by selecting 4+/5 safety rated companies we can minimize the risk of a dividend cut to 6% or less.

Dividend Kings Safety Model

1 Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 2 Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 3 Interest coverage ratio vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 4 Debt/Capital vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 5 Current Ratio (Total Current Assets/Total Current Liabilities) 6 Quick Ratio (Liquid Assets/current liabilities (to be paid within 12 months) 7 S&P credit rating & outlook 8 Fitch credit rating & outlook 9 Moody's credit rating & outlook 10 30-year bankruptcy risk 11 Implied credit rating (if not rated, based on average borrowing costs, debt metrics & advanced accounting metrics) 12 Average Interest Cost (cost of capital and verifies the credit rating) 13 Dividend Growth Streak (vs Ben Graham 20 years of uninterrupted dividends standard of quality) 14 Piotroski F-score (advanced accounting metric measuring short-term bankruptcy risk) 15 Altman Z-score (advanced accounting metric measuring long-term bankruptcy risk) 16 Beneish M-score (advanced accounting metric measuring accounting fraud risk) 17 Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession (based on blue-chip economist consensus) 18 Dividend Cut Risk in Normal Recession (based on historical S&P dividend cuts during non-crisis downturns)

The dividend safety model I use is a comprehensive mix of qualitative and quantitive metrics designed to measure a company's cash flows, balance sheet, and accounting fraud risk.

4/5 average safety scores: 60 companies

5/5 very safe dividends: 59 companies

We're left with 119 above-average or better quality companies with above-average to very safe dividends, all of which are fairly valued or better.

Next, let's crank up the safety factor even more by considering credit rating.

Credit rating matters for two reasons. First, if bond investors don't get paid, neither do dividend investors.

Most importantly, credit ratings are highly correlated to long-term bankruptcy risk. Equity investors have 100% of the upside of a company's success, and all of the downside. And if a company defaults? The stock goes to zero.

Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Probability AAA 0.07% AA+ 0.29% AA 0.51% AA- 0.55% A+ 0.60% A 0.66% A- 2.5% BBB+ 5% BBB 7.5% BBB- 11% BB+ 14% BB 17% BB- 21% B+ 25% B 37% B- 45% CCC+ 52% CCC 59% CCC- 65% CC 70% C 80% D 100%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool, S&P, University of St. Petersberg)

Using credit ratings, or implied credit ratings (for companies that don't pay for a rating), we can estimate the fundamental risk of losing 100% of your investment, the literal worst-case scenario for any investor.

screen out junk bond rated companies: 3 companies drop away

116 investment-grade companies remain

Finally, let's consider dividend growth streaks as one final quality/safety screen.

(Source: Justin Law)

My fellow Dividend King Justin Law runs David Fish's CCC list, which tracks all US-traded companies with 5+ year dividend growth streaks.

Through the end of July 105 CCC list companies have cut or suspended their dividends. The safety cutoff point appears to be 12 years, after which the risk of a cut falls significantly.

So as the final step in our screening process, let's eliminate any company without at least a 12-year dividend growth streak. This means the company kept growing the dividend through the Great Recession.

43 companies remain

all are fair value or better

all are above-average quality or better

all have 6% or less dividend cut risk in this recession

all have proven track records of growing dividends through the Great Recession

all are investment grade or have implied investment-grade balance sheets (bond investors lend to them at rates consistent with investment-grade ratings)

Sorted By Lowest To Highest 15-Year Average Annual Volatility

(Source: Dividend Kings Company Screening Tool)

The average stand-alone company has about 27% 15-year average annual volatility. This means that investors in the average company should expect the price to potentially rise or fall by as much as 27% in any given year.

(Source: Fisher et al, The Journal Of Business)

Owning companies in a diversified portfolio are how you can eliminate excess volatility and approach the S&P 500's long-term historical volatility of approximately 15% per year.

But for our purposes, we want the lowest volatility companies. Out of our 43 company screen, we have ultra-low volatility stocks with 13% average annual volatility over the past 15 years and we have stocks with volatility as high as 44% per year.

So let's select the only those companies with 20% or less average annual volatility over the last 15 years, which now includes the two worst recessions since the Great Depression.

Now it's absolutely true that buying just these 13 companies would NOT represent good risk management.

This collection of low volatility blue-chips is stacked to the rafters with utilities, meaning an equally weighted portfolio would be taking on too much sector risk.

In my next video article, I will show you precisely how to use these low volatility blue-chips to construct a bunker sleep well at night or SWAN retirement portfolio. One that can withstand whatever happens in the coming decades with the economy or stock market.

But for now, let's see why these companies are potentially attractive long-term investments today.

Fundamental Stats On These 13 Low Volatility High-Yield Blue-Chips

Average quality score: 8.8/11 Blue-Chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat

vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat Average dividend safety score: 4.6/5 very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 2.5% dividend cut risk in this recession)

very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 2.5% dividend cut risk in this recession) Average FCF payout ratio: 59% vs. 69% industry safety guideline

Average debt/capital: 46% vs. 52% industry safety guideline vs. 37% S&P 500

vs. 37% S&P 500 Average yield: 4.6% vs. 1.7% S&P 500 and 2.2% aristocrats

vs. 1.7% S&P 500 and 2.2% aristocrats Average discount to fair value: 11% vs. 49% overvalued S&P 500

vs. 49% overvalued S&P 500 Average dividend growth streak: 26.0 years vs. 41.8 aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence

Average five-year dividend growth rate: 6.0% CAGR vs. 8.3% CAGR average aristocrat

vs. 8.3% CAGR average aristocrat Average long-term analyst growth consensus: 5.7% CAGR vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500

CAGR vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500 Average forward P/E: 13.3 vs 14.9 historical vs. 24.4 S&P 500

vs. 24.4 S&P 500 Average earnings yield (Chuck Carnevale's "essence of valuation"): 7.5% vs. 4.1% S&P 500

vs. 4.1% S&P 500 Average PEG ratio: 2.33 vs. 2.62 historical vs. 2.88 S&P 500

Average S&P credit rating: BBB+ vs. A- average aristocrat (7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

vs. A- average aristocrat (7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk) Average annual volatility: 17.7% vs. 22.5% average aristocrat (and 26.3% average Master List company)

vs. 22.5% average aristocrat (and 26.3% average Master List company) Average market cap: $54 billion large-cap

Average four-year total return potential: 4.6% yield + 5.7% CAGR long-term growth +2.4% CAGR valuation boost = 12.7% CAGR (6% to 20% CAGR with an appropriate margin of error)

4.6% yield + 5.7% CAGR long-term growth +2.4% CAGR valuation boost = (6% to 20% CAGR with an appropriate margin of error) Average probability-weighted expected average five-year total return: 3% to 16% CAGR vs. 1% to 5% S&P 500

Average Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected 5-Year Total Return: 9.5% CAGR vs. 2.6% S&P 500 (263% more than S&P 500)

These 13 companies combine to create what's effectively a dividend aristocrat portfolio that offers

3X the yield of the S&P 500

with very safe income

a strong BBB+ stable credit rating

a modest discount to fair value

long-term growth that's expected to triple the rate of inflation (1.7% CAGR over the next 30 years according to the bond market)

32% lower annual volatility over time

In other words, these are solid candidates for a sleep well at night retirement bunker portfolio.

Investment Decision Score On These 13 Low Volatility Blue-Chips

I never recommend a company, much less put my own money at risk without first knowing exactly how prudent a potential investment it is relative to the S&P 500, most people's default alternative.

The investment decision score is based on valuation and the three core principles of all successful long-term investors.

Goal 13 Low Volatility High-Yield Blue-Chips Why Score Valuation Potential Reasonable Buy 11% undervalued 3/4 Preservation Of Capital Above-Average Average BBB+ stable credit rating, 5% long-term bankruptcy risk 6/7 Return Of Capital Exceptional 26.7% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 10.5% S&P 500 10/10 Return On Capital Exceptional 9.5% PWR vs 2.7% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 94% Letter Grade A excellent S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

These 13 companies, if equally weighted into a mini-portfolio, would represent one of the most reasonable and prudent investments conservative income investors (such as retirees) can make in this historic bubble.

(Source: Imgflip)

But in case you aren't conviced that this collection of blue-chips are indeed high-quality income growers you can rely on in retirement, let's consult the ultimate arbiter of quality...the stock market itself.

(Source: Imgflip)

Over the long-term, the stock market is almost never wrong about the quality of a business, because, in the words of Ben Graham, it "weighs the substance of a company". That includes all the competitive advantages, management & corporate culture, and risk profile.

Time Frame (Years) Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations 1 Day 0.05% 1 Month 0.9% 3 Months 2% 6 Months 4% 1 8% 2 18% 3 27% 4 36% 5 45% 6 54% 7 63% 8 72% 9 81% 10+ 90% to 91%

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Tool, JPMorgan Asset Management, Bank of America, Princeton, RIA)

The long-term is NOT the last few months or even the last few years. It's 10+ years, in which fundamentals drive 90% to 91% of total returns.

So let's see how the market has judged these 13 high-yield, low volatility blue-chips over a statistically significant period of time.

These 13 Low Volatility High-Yield Blue-Chips Since 1994 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Note a few important points.

First, the 26 year total returns are 11.3% CAGR, similar to the 12.7% CAGR long-term analyst return consensus. In other words, the Gordon Dividend Growth model was able to predict long-term total returns over more than a quarter-century within an 11% margin of error.

This is why I call the GDGM the physics of finance. We can estimate within a reasonable margin of error long-term returns far easier than short-term returns which over 12 months are 92% a function of luck, and just 8% fundamentals.

Over 10+ years? Sentiment, momentum, and luck tend to cancel out and what remains is 90% to 91% pure fundamentals and math.

Next note how these stocks outperformed the S&P 500 by an impressive 15% annually yes with 18% lower volatility. 13 stocks should be far more volatile than a portfolio of 500...unless you selected them for a particular need, such as low volatility.

In fact, these 13 companies achieved 51% better excess total returns/negative volatility (Sortino ratio = reward/risk ratio).

Did these 13 high-yield low volatility blue-chips always beat the market? Nope, no portfolio will outperform all the time.

In fact, no alpha-factor will always outperform, because if it did everyone would use it, valuations would become extreme, and it would eventually stop working.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

How many years of market-beating returns did it take to outperform the S&P 500 by 15% annually? Just 14 years out of 26. These 13 companies beat the market 53% of the time...yet look at the results.

1994 yield: 4.4% vs 4.6% today (similar valuation)

yield on cost in 2019: 74.8%

dividend growth over 25 years: 12.0% CAGR

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

The average rolling returns over statistically significant periods of time were double that of the S&P 500.

Did this portfolio never suffer declines? Absolutely not, no portfolio can do that.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Sleeping Well AT Night When The Market Is Freaking Out

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

In every major period of market fear these 13 companies helped retirees sleep well at night, by falling significantly less than the broader market.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

These 13 companies have never taken more than two years to recover new record highs, compared to 75 months for the S&P 500 after the tech bubble.

What does that 51-month difference mean for retirees? It could very well be the difference between running out of cash/bonds to sell and becoming a forced seller of stocks.

Becoming a forced seller for financial or emotional reasons is the #1 thing you must avoid to achieve your financial goals, such as a comfortable retirement.

Past Volatility Risk Assessment

How did these 13 high-yield low volatility blue-chips perform over the past decade in a variety of market conditions? Let's turn to JPMorgan's stress testing tool to find out.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

Over the last 13 years

9.3% CAGR total returns vs 8.6% S&P 500 (91% of those returns are fundamentals, not luck)

11.5% annual volatility vs 15.7% CAGR S&P 500 (sleeping very well at night)

47% better volatility adjusted annual returns

captured 64% of the market's upside but just 44% of the downside

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

In five of the last six market corrections, these 13 companies significantly outperformed the S&P 500.

In fact, in the 2015 oil crash/industrial recession they actually went up a 2% while the S&P 500 fell 13%.

Every downturn will be different of course, and in the March crash, they fell 36%.

COVID-19 Bear Market...When Low Volatility Failed

(Source: Ycharts)

Basically during the March crash, these 13 companies matched the returns of the dividend aristocrats and outperformed high-yield low volatility stocks by 4%.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

During market recoveries, these 13 stocks tend to rise 60% as much as the S&P 500, which is the price one pays for 56% historically smaller declines during corrections.

Note, however, that since the March lows they have rallied almost as much as the S&P 500.

(Source: Imgflip)

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

In every falling rate environment (periods of economic uncertainty) these 13 high-yield low volatility blue-chips have outperformed. Sometimes by as much as 2100% (2015-2016).

Does that mean these are good bond alternatives? Absolutely not, because no matter how low volatility the stock, you can never count on stocks not to fall when market sentiment switches from greed to fear.

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

In rising interest rate environments, which represent periods of stronger economic growth, these 13 companies have tended to underperform. That's partially because many are currently in a bear market. This is exactly why you can safely buy them today as part of a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.

This labor day weekend I'll show you exactly how to construct the ultimate high-yield SWAN portfolio, that's as close to bubble crash-proof as you can find on Wall Street.

Speaking of future market downturns, what about future risks?

Future Volatility Risk Assessment

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

Interestingly enough JPMorgan's economists, one of the 16 most accurate out of 45 tracked by MarketWatch, expect this group of companies to act slightly less defensively than the S&P 500 in a future mini-financial crisis.

However, for everyone who thinks of them as "bond alternatives" note that

if 10-year yields spike 1.5% higher in 1 to 2 years (rather than 10 years that economists actually expect it to take) bonds are expected to fall 11%.

according to JPMorgan, these 13 high-yield low-volatility blue-chips are expected to outperform the market by about 1% if long-term interest rates soar.

What about the short-term risks we face today?

(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)

It appears that JPMorgan thinks these low volatility companies, for whatever reason, will no longer be defensive when the market falls.

if the pandemic goes better than expected they are expected to outperform the market unlike in recovery periods of the past 13 years

if the pandemic goes worse than expected (double-dip recession) they are expected to fall slightly more

If the GOP sweeps the election then these stocks are expected to match the market during a very modest expected rally

if Bernie Sanders had become president and corporate taxes went to 35% in 2021 then JPMorgan expects they would fall slightly more in a mild dip

if the US imposes 25% tariffs on 100% of Chinese imports then they are expected to fall slightly more than the S&P 500

if inflation goes above 2.5% for several years and the Fed hikes short-term rates too far too fast and triggers a mild recession, they are expected to match the market in a pullback

Does JPMorgan have a crystal ball? Nope. Are they likely off in these forecasts? Almost certainly. Should potential investors of these 13 companies consider these forecasts when determining whether to invest in these companies? Yes.

Good long-term investing is based on probability-weighted risk pricing.

In my next article, I'll show you precisely how to turn such a high-yield, low volatility portfolio into a true bunker sleep well at night or SWAN retirement portfolio.

One that can

generate relatively generous, safe, and growing income in all economic environments

deliver sufficient total returns to achieve your long-term financial goals

let you sleep like a baby no matter what happens with the pandemic, economy, interest rates, or current events in the future

Bottom Line: The Bigger The Bubble Grows The More Disciplined Prudent Long-Term Investors Must Become

Don't get me wrong, I'm not cursing this bubble, wracked with envy and FOMO (fear of missing out).

I'm fully invested in my retirement portfolio, where I keep 100% of my life savings.

I'm enjoying exceptional short-term capital gains right now, just like most people.

My Retirement Portfolio Has Been Rallying Along With The Rest Of The Market

(Source: Morningstar)

My Retirement Portfolio Since March 23 Low

(Source: Morningstar)

Do I feel giddy? I wouldn't be human if I didn't admit to liking big short-term gains.

But am I getting euphoric? Absolutely not.

(Source: Imgflip)

The prudent long-term investor always treats the stock market like a casino.

But not in the sense of recklessly "letting it ride" at the craps table or roulette wheel. Rather the prudent long-term investor understands that

in the short-term, just like in Vegas, anything can happen, including crazy winning streaks

in the long-term probability, statistics, and math ensure the house ALWAYS wins

Thus the prudent long-term investor treats their portfolio like a business, remaining disciplined and focused on rock-solid risk management at all times. In the long-term success is all but certain, you just have to have the discipline and patience to get there.

(Source: Imgflip)

When facing a euphoric market like we see today, where TINA (there is no alternative) and FOMO (fear of missing out) are driving people to reckless speculation, prudent long-term investors refuse to participate in bubbles.

Today EVRG, SO, ED, DUK, UGI, T, AROW, TRP, TRV, CB, MO, SWX, and IBM represent 13 quality high-yield, low volatility blue-chips that can be safely purchased for generous, safe, and growing income.

They have historically had far less volatility in market corrections, such as the one that is inevitably coming at some point.

Are these 13 companies guaranteed to fall less than the market when that day finally comes and the bears once more run rampant on Wall Street? Nothing in finance is guaranteed (as JPMorgan's stress tests indicate).

But within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, that includes the appropriate asset allocation for your specific needs, time horizons, and goals?

Exactly the kind of portfolio I will show you how to build and stress test in my next video article coming this weekend? In such a bunker SWAN retirement portfolio you never need fear market irrationality, including the most extreme bubbles.

The prudent long-term investor knows that long-term financial success isn't a game of luck, but purely a function of

quality income-producing assets

run by competent and trustworthy management

purchased at sensible valuations

held for the long-term so that the steadily growing earnings, cash flows and dividends can work hard for you so that one day you don't have to

Disclosure: I am/we are long CB, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns CB and MO in our portfolios.