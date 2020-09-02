I also will explain why investors probably don't need to worry about this criminal charge.

In this article, I will take a closer look at what this lawsuit means for Teva.

Yet another lawsuit

One week ago, Teva (TEVA) suffered yet another few high-volatility days as the circulating rumors were confirmed: Teva will be charged in a criminal antitrust investigation by the DOJ for overcharging consumers by "at least $350 million."

Reuters mentions that settlement negotiations failed because Teva refused "to agree to a settlement that would have required paying a criminal penalty and admitting wrongdoing."

Effectively, in May there were reports that Teva had walked away from negotiations:

"... daring the U.S. Department of Justice to pursue criminal price fixing charges against the drugmaker at a time when it's part of the COVID-19 pandemic response. … But Teva faces its own pitfalls in walking away. In a note to investors Friday, Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal said Teva's decision to risk a criminal prosecution could put the company "in a tough position" to pursue government contracts and float new debt. In all, Teva could be on the hook for damages worth up to $1 billion, Gal noted, saying that anything in the nine-figure range would be "preferred."

Other co-conspirators in the same alleged conspiracy effectively settled. E.g., Novartis' (NVS) Sandoz unit admitted to conspiring with Teva, while Teva denied wrongdoing and is continuing to do so in a statement following the indictment (which mirrors what was said during the recent conference call):

"So if we look at the price fixing first, then there's a criminal side to it, which is something we discussed with the DOJ. There's also a civil side in the DOJ and then there's a sort of a AG/MDL side to it, which also is civil. And I think you're referring to the fact that, with DOJ on the criminal side, there are allegations, I think, around 10 products. And on the civil side the allegation is around 110 products. Now, first of all, it's important to repeat that in our internal investigation, where we've been through more than a million documents, we don't see any evidence of organized price fixing, organized curtail or anything involving a structured approach to this by Teva. Now we do have continued discussions with the DOJ. And I think it's not really possible right now to give you a sort of firm basis for how you should model this. It's an unclarified legal situation. And as you know, in legal situations they can develop in all kind of ways in the U.S. And we will do our best; of course, based on the fact that we believe we did nothing wrong to not have a sort of insurmountable financial damage coming out of this. And there's a lot of tactical elements to that, which I can't really comment on."

In a nutshell: Although Teva didn't find any evidence of wrongdoing, it was willing to settle, but if the terms were not acceptable it would fight in the courts. And this is what it ultimately decided to do.

Consequences

There are three important implications of this news:

The potential fine: A maximum of two times the gain derived from the crime, so presumably up to $700m. The consequences for Teva's debt and future cost of debt: Probably manageable. Adding $700m to today's debt would increase it by less than 3%, and this fine would be paid years from now. The consequences on Teva's ability to enter government contracts: In theory, this is what investors should be most afraid of, but history has shown that even convicted companies found a way around the ensuing limitations. Given Teva's huge role in the production of generics, its elimination from bidding procedures would clearly not benefit consumers and likely increase pricing.

In addition, there's a key difference between civil and criminal charges which might actually play out in Teva's favor: Civil charges arise if the companies and executives don't follow the law. The key difference in the criminal inquiry is that it would require the authorities to prove that the companies willfully and intentionally tried to avoid the law's requirements. This is not so easy to do. If it was easy, the government would have no incentive to settle - which it usually does.

Moreover, if we look at this list of past pharmaceutical settlements, we can see that many also included a criminal component. Usually the criminal fine is substantially lower than the civil settlement. And the largest companies involved still do business with Medicare and Medicaid, so they evidently found a way around the limitations resulting from a criminal conviction.

Considering that this litigation will take a lot of time, a potential fine will be paid years from now, and it might be lower than feared. So its net present value is far below the assumed $700m. In the meantime, Teva will reduce its debt by several billions of dollars and likely become a much stronger company. Hence, even if a fine will hit the company a couple of years from now, it probably won't have much of an impact anymore.

This is why, after a first volatile phase, markets effectively brushed off this umpteenth lawsuit and didn't require another substantial haircut off Teva's market valuation. This also somewhat confirms my thesis that a lot of damage already has been priced in and the downside risk in Teva is quite limited at this point.

That said, Teva clearly represents a lot of so-called "headline risk" as every day can bring more turbulence and a lot of hard work for portfolio managers. This is why many of them will continue to avoid the stock, thus reducing demand and keeping the price from rising. Hence, if you are patient enough to wait for another few years and can stomach the volatility, you will probably have made a bargain buying today at a valuation of ~5x FCF.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.