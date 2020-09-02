The fund is still covering its distribution 100%+ from NII, though the coverage has come down a bit.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI) is a non-leveraged high-yield bond fund. It has been providing investors with an attractive level of income while providing less volatility on an NAV basis. The fund also has a limited term and will liquidate around September 30th, 2025. Western Asset is a subsidiary of Legg Mason, and Legg Mason was recently acquired by Franklin Templeton. For shareholders, not much has changed as Western Asset will continue to operate as a subsidiary at this time. HYI was one of the many Legg Mason funds to approve of the new management agreement and the sub-advisory agreement announced in early July.

HYI is held in our Income Generator Portfolio at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. It is currently sitting at a reasonable discount for one to consider adding the position to its portfolio. The fund will still be quite volatile on a share price basis. However, the underlying NAV should remain relatively more stable as the fund doesn't utilize leverage. Additionally, as the fund is term structured we would anticipate the discount to gradually tighten to par levels as we near the termination date.

The fund has an investment objective of "high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective." They "emphasis team management and extensive credit research expertise to identify attractively priced securities."

They pride themselves as a "global fixed-income manager." A lot of their funds are in the high-yield space, so they definitely have some experience here. As a high yield fund though, the risk of underlying defaults on their positions is increased relative to other fixed-income holdings. That makes it not appropriate for every investor as well that might have a lower risk tolerance. The fund also has some exposure to emerging market debt. Adding an additional layer of potential risk for a shareholder.

The fund has total managed assets of $352 million. Gross expenses on the fund are 0.91%, though with waivers the expense ratio drops a bit to 0.89%. This seems more than reasonable for a high-yield investment fund that invests in global positions as well.

Performance

Many areas of the market are still recovering from the sell-off that was induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. HYI is in the same boat. Unless you were lucky enough to be invested solely in tech and healthcare, then chances are there are still positions playing catch up in your portfolio. Though, on a YTD basis, HYI has certainly made a strong comeback.

They are almost back to even at this time being down less than 1% on both a share price and NAV basis.

At the end of June, they provided average annual total returns. For the past 5-years, the fund has put up respectable total returns. Bearing in mind that they don't utilize leverage, their returns will be more than likely weaker than their peers.

Additionally, the fund has been able to outperform the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) since its inception. That was on both an NAV and price basis. Doing this without leverage is quite a feat for any investment manager.

Additionally, we can take a look at another high-yield fund's performance when compared to HYI. The BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT) does utilize leverage. During the downturn from February 19th, 2020 to March 23rd, 2020, we can see the funds were following a similar trajectory. Then HYI began to experience less of a drawdown. This can be reflective of the benefit of not using leverage during a downturn.

Of course, the next step would be to show exactly the benefits of leverage for a fund too. With HYT handily outpacing HYI since HYI's inception, I think it is quite clear. This also means that HYT has blown away its benchmark as well. Different positions and sectors being invested in also play a huge role in the end result, that goes without saying. So, they aren't a perfect match to compare. Investors might have various reasons for owning one or the other, perhaps even holding both - as I do.

The fund's current discount sits at 5.08%. This can be compared with its 1-year average of 6.42%. This doesn't put the fund at a positive z-score of 0.63. Even further, the longer-term 5-year average is 8.92%. However, keep in mind that the term structure will more than likely see this slowly trend upward to par. The sell-off earlier this year also driving the fund to a deep discount as well - would have been a fantastic time to add.

Distribution

The last time we covered HYI, they had a fully covered distribution from NII. As a fixed-income investment, this is important. Well, this is still the case with their latest Annual Report showing us that it is still providing 100%+ distribution coverage. In fact, they even raised the distribution in February. It was right before the sell-off. Even after the sell-off, they maintained the same distribution for the next quarter.

As we can see above, NII coverage last stood at 102%. This was a dip from 2019's coverage of 107%. The coverage decline from year over year had to do with both NII coming down and distribution going up. Unfortunately, as rates were slashed to a 0% target from the Fed, we could see continued pressure on their NII going forward. It is something to bear in mind, but it doesn't keep me from finding appeal in the fund, regardless. The fund even included ROC in its distribution for the prior year. This was as they booked realized losses for the year.

Holdings

As a high-yield fund, it is important to see just how "junky" the portfolio is. One that is lower down the credit quality ladder, might deter investors with an even high-risk tolerance.

What we see here isn't too out of the ordinary. Though CCC and lower holdings represent the highest risks of defaulting. D rated means they already defaulted. Additionally, anything BBB and above is actually investment-grade. So, at this time it seems well balanced between their extremely high-risk bonds and offsetting this with some investment-grade. As with many high-yield funds, we see the majority of their portfolio in the BB and B.

As mentioned above, the fund has emerging market debt holdings as well. The largest of these is Brazil.

At less than 5% of the total allocation, it might not be too severe. However, Brazil has had a particularly rough time navigating the pandemic. This could cause the underlying positions in HYI to be a bit more precarious. Overall, emerging market debt in total is 17.54% of the portfolio. This is enough to move the needle but won't make or break the fund. The highest allocation is to "high-yield corporate bonds" at 71.79%.

The top industries within this are communications, consumer cyclical and consumer non-cyclical. For these industries, the allocations come to 18.03%, 13.16% and 8.80%, respectively. Energy comes in fourth at 8.24% exposure. Again, energy is a source of volatility and while being notable, won't make or break the fund. The largest sector is attributed to communications that can be a source of stability as the communication sector is likely less affected by the pandemic.

Several of the largest positions are from well-known names too. Dish Network Corp. (DISH) is represented by two different debt holdings. Of course, they aren't a well-positioned company for the shift to online streaming. They can still play a role for consumers in more rural areas that don't have access to cable internet.

While the company's core business is struggling, they made a push into a mobile company. This was because of T-Mobile (TMUS) merging with Sprint (S). This was one of the requirements for the companies to gain regulatory approval to merge. The line of thinking here is that the U.S. will still have a fourth carrier to compete.

TMUS's Sprint debt also takes a top position in HYI's portfolio, now a larger company after said merger with Sprint that completed earlier this year. This merger made them the second-largest player in the communications field now, overtaking AT&T (T) on a total customer basis.

Conclusion

HYI has been able to put up respectable returns for being a non-leveraged high-yield fund. They have even outperformed the ETF JNK. Though JNK ETF focuses only on U.S. high-yield, so it isn't a perfect comparison.

The fund holds some positions in volatile areas of the fixed-income market such as; emerging market debt and energy exposure. Investors should be aware of this as even though they don't carry leverage, there still can be a bit of volatility.

Thanks to the fund's term structure, we should anticipate the fund's discount to move closer and closer to par value as the date nears. With almost 5 years left to go, we still have some time. However, the discount near 5% is still attractive. Additionally, investors can collect a monthly distribution of $0.0945. That works out to 7.69% on a share price basis. This amount has been fully covered as well from NII. That is a huge positive. However, keeping in mind that NII has been trending down the last two years now. As positions mature, they might have to also start investing in positions with lower yields as well. That could lead to a further drop in NII. Even if the fund has to trim its distribution, we are still looking at an attractive level of non-leveraged income!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HYI, HYT, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

