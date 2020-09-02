Growth in housing starts will have to catch up with the new orders growth as homebuilders construct and deliver those orders.

While the low-interest-rate environment and change in consumer preference in the post-COVID-19 world have helped catalyze this growth, the fundamental reason behind this sharp surge is a decade of underbuild.

The U.S. housing sector has seen a dramatic recovery from its COVID-19 lows made in March-April time frame. The primary ETF which I (and most of the other investors) use to track this sector is iShares U.S. Home Construction (ITB). Homebuilders like D.R. Horton (DHI), Lennar (LEN), NVR (NVR), Pulte Homes (PHM) and Toll Brothers (TOL) account for ~61.62% of this ETF while rest is home improvement retailers like Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW), construction supply, fixtures and home furnishing providers like Masco (MAS), TopBuild (BLD) and Sherwin-Williams (SHW), and other related companies exposed to housing end market. The ETF has a dividend yield of 0.42% and a weighted average P/E of ~15x. Its last three months average daily trading volumes have been ~3.34 mn shares.

Not only has this benchmark index recovered completely and made a new 52-week high, but almost all of the above mentioned individual constituents have also made new 52-weeks high in the recent months. This price movement has been supported by a marked improvement in the housing market with the total housing starts increasing ~22.6% sequentially and 23.43% yoy in the month of July. The big question now is whether this recovery is sustainable.

Many analysts and investors are a bit hesitant or uncertain in projecting this recovery to continue in the long term. Some point towards COVID-19 related changes in consumer behavior (e.g. change in preference from renting in dense urban areas to buying in suburbs, low existing home inventory due to owners of currently occupied homes not willing to have prospective buyer visiting because of social distancing reasons) which might be causing this temporary surge.

However, I believe this improved demand is here to stay and can increase further from these levels. Even before COVID-19, existing home inventories were at very low levels with hardly 3 to 4 months of inventories in the market late last year versus 6 months of inventory required for balanced market conditions.

There has been a significant underbuild in housing industry over the last decade. The following is a table showing annual total housing starts data and annual single family housing starts data since census bureau started reporting it in 1959 till 2007. It is a long table and probably it would have been better represented by a chart but I wanted to show numbers as some readers might want to do their own calculations and analysis.

Table 1: Annual housing starts 1959-2007

Year Total Housing Starts (in thousands) Single Family Housing Starts (in thousands) 1959 1,517.0 1,234.0 1960 1,252.2 994.7 1961 1,313.0 974.3 1962 1,462.9 991.4 1963 1,603.2 1,012.4 1964 1,528.8 970.5 1965 1,472.8 963.7 1966 1,164.9 778.6 1967 1,291.6 843.9 1968 1,507.6 899.4 1969 1,466.8 810.6 1970 1,433.6 812.9 1971 2,052.2 1,151.0 1972 2,356.6 1,309.2 1973 2,045.3 1,132.0 1974 1,337.7 888.1 1975 1,160.4 892.2 1976 1,537.5 1,162.4 1977 1,987.1 1,450.9 1978 2,020.3 1,433.3 1979 1,745.1 1,194.1 1980 1,292.2 852.2 1981 1,084.2 705.4 1982 1,062.2 662.6 1983 1,703.0 1,067.6 1984 1,749.5 1,084.2 1985 1,741.8 1,072.4 1986 1,805.4 1,179.4 1987 1,620.5 1,146.4 1988 1,488.1 1,081.3 1989 1,376.1 1,003.3 1990 1,192.7 894.8 1991 1,013.9 840.4 1992 1,199.7 1,029.9 1993 1,287.6 1,125.7 1994 1,457.0 1,198.4 1995 1,354.1 1,076.2 1996 1,476.8 1,160.9 1997 1,474.0 1,133.7 1998 1,616.9 1,271.4 1999 1,640.9 1,302.4 2000 1,568.7 1,230.9 2001 1,602.7 1,273.3 2002 1,704.9 1,358.6 2003 1,847.7 1,499.0 2004 1,955.8 1,610.5 2005 2,068.3 1,715.8 2006 1,800.9 1,465.4 2007 1,355.0 1,046.0 Average before 2008 1,546.9 1,101.8

Source: Census.gov

From 1959 to 2007, annual total housing starts in the U.S. have averaged at ~1,546,900 houses while single family housing starts have averaged at ~1,101,800 houses.

However, from 2008 to 2019, there has been a significant underbuild with annual total housing starts averaging at ~949,400 while single family housing starts averaging at ~656,500 (see table below).

Table 2: Annual housing starts 2008-2019

Year Total Housing Starts (in thousands) Single Family Housing Starts (in thousands) 2008 905.5 622.0 2009 554.0 445.1 2010 586.9 471.2 2011 608.8 430.6 2012 780.6 535.3 2013 924.9 617.6 2014 1,003.3 647.9 2015 1,111.8 714.5 2016 1,173.8 781.5 2017 1,203.0 848.9 2018 1,249.9 875.8 2019 1,290.0 887.7 Average from 2008 to 2019 949.4 656.5

Source: Census.gov

So, over the last 12 years there has been an average annual deficit of ~597,500 [ =1,546,900 - 949,400 ] total houses and ~445,300 [ =1,101,800 - 656,500] single family houses versus the long-term averages. In other words, in order to return to long-term averages, total housing starts will have to average at ~2,144,400 [ =1,546,900 + 597,500] and single family housing starts will need to average at ~1,547,100 [ =1,101,800 + 445,300] for the next 12 years. This is a 66.23% increase over the FY2019's run-rate for total housing starts and 74.28% increase over FY2019's level for single family housing starts. [Note: I have used 12 years timeline to make my calculations simple and it is a reasonable duration in my opinion. However, readers can feel free to use their own timeline. As long as they use any reasonable duration to return to normal, their housing starts will still be much higher than current levels.]

For July 2020, total housing starts were up 23.43% yoy positively surprising the analysts while single family housing starts were up 7.43%. If we go by my analysis above, there is a significant potential for further increase in housing starts as the past decade's underbuild is reversed. Recently reported new orders from some of the publicly listed homebuilders indicate that we are heading for much higher levels in the coming months. Many homebuilders have reported over 50% yoy growth in new orders in June and July. Below are the relevant excerpts from their conference calls.

PulteGroup

Our second quarter results show a remarkable rebound in demand as April net new orders fell 53% from last year, only to see year-over-year orders increased 50% for the month of June. Led by strong demand among first-time buyers, we saw meaningful improvement across all buyer groups and geographies as the quarter advanced. This improvement culminated in June orders increasing 77% for first time, 48% for move up and 21% for active adult over June of last year." We are very encouraged by the fact that the momentum of this dramatic recovery continues as demand has remained strong through the first few weeks of July."

Meritage Homes (MTH)

We reported in mid-May that our orders for the month of April were down to 15%, which was less than we had projected just a few weeks earlier and look like May orders could meet or beat May of 2019.We ended up setting an all-time record in May for single month orders, selling a total of 1,320 homes, which we then surpassed in June with a new record of over 1,500 orders. New orders (in May) were up 44% higher than last year, and June was up 66% over last year." I can tell you, July is going to be very strong, very strong and maybe not as much as June, but certainly in line with May."

D.R. Horton

In both May and June, our net sales orders increased by more than 50% compared to the prior year periods…" We have continued to see strong increases in net sales orders in July compared to the same month last year." It (July) is consistent with what we saw in May and June."

M.D.C. Holdings (MDC)

The combination of low interest rates, constrained existing home supply and a heightened interest in single-family home ownership has resulted in a very favorable environment for our industry. Following a steep decline, marked by slower traffic and increased cancellations at the outset of the pandemic, we began to see order activity return to pre-COVID-19 levels in May. This momentum continued into June, with net orders eclipsing last year's June totals by 53%." The strongest part of the market continues to be at the more affordable price points, which has been a strategic focus of ours for some time now. We're seeing an increased number of millennials who are entering their prime home-buying years, and this trend has only been accelerated by the pandemic." Based on the activity we've seen to date, we expect our July 2020 net orders to exceed our July 2019 orders by at least 50%."

Toll Brothers which reported its results recently (and hence provides the latest data point) commented that strong trends from June and July have continued in August. Below is the relevant excerpt from its CEO Douglas Yearley's conference call commentary.

As for a monthly cadence, May's contracts were down 21%, June's were up 76%, and July's were up 31% versus one year ago. Demand in June was not stronger than July. It just hasn't had an easier comp to 2019. In fact, June contracts were the highest June in our history, our July contracts were the highest for any month in our history including the spring selling months of February, March, and April, when we historically sell the most homes. The strong demand has continued so far into August with deposits trending even better than July and also up significantly compared to the same three weeks last August."

Answering a question about August increase in deposits (which are a leading indicator of signed contracts), he said that they are trending better than July deposits which were up in high 40% range.

Stephen Kim Nice. Okay. You talked also about the August deposits being better than they were in July and better than year ago August. But I didn't hear any figures, maybe I missed it. Could you give -- can you give us some more clarity around what that number -- percent increase was in August, maybe what it was in July, and was it an easy comp? Douglas Yearley In July, it was in the high 40% range for deposits. We have exceeded that in August. It's only three weeks. We've always given you guys, I think, good commentary. I know last quarter, when we were right in the midst of some of the most troubling times of the pandemic and everybody was craving daily, weekly information, we got more specific for you, because things were changing rapidly right in front of us. But I'm comfortable with what we said in the prepared comments, and what I just added, and let's leave it at that. The market is very strong. We are seeing a terrific end to the summer."

I believe eventually housing starts have to catch up with new home orders as homebuilders construct and deliver these orders. So, I won't be surprised if housing starts reach ~50% yoy growth rates in the coming months. As discussed above, I believe new housing starts at those levels will be sustainable and will likely see a further upside. Right now nobody is expecting that kind of growth to happen or sustain. Below is a table containing consensus revenue and EPS estimate of the top five homebuilders in iShares U.S. Home Construction.

Table 3: Consensus Revenue and EPS estimates, and P/E ratio of top five homebuilders in ITB

Most of these stocks have modest growth expectation and almost all of these stocks are attractively valued if we look at FY2021 P/E. The valuation will become much more attractive if we try to incorporate ~74.28% growth (which I calculated above) in single family housing market versus FY2019 levels. While I have taken only five top housing stocks, the story is similar with almost all of the other homebuilders. So, I believe there is further upside potential in homebuilding stocks as well as the other housing-related stocks and iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF going forward. Investors may consider buying suitable stocks in this sector according to their risk-reward preference.

How am I placing my bet on the housing upside in my personal portfolio? I have a long position in American Woodmark (AMWD) which has a good exposure towards an increase in housing starts. The stock is still trading significantly below its February 2020 highs despite of guiding return to growth in the current quarter. Investors are worried about the company's margin guidance which calls for ~100 bps yoy decline in the current quarter due to (i) investment in product refresh; (ii) labor retention expense (as generous government stimulus creating incentive not to work); and (iii) subscription costs in technology investments for standardizing the finance and procurement processes in the second fiscal quarter. All of these are short-term issues and will decrease meaningfully from the next quarter onwards.

The company's growth rate will accelerate significantly in the next quarter (its fiscal third quarter) as ~40% of its business is from new home construction and its sales in that business lags housing starts by 60 to 90 days. So, the strong housing starts from August onward will start benefiting its sales in its next quarter which begins in November. Along with significant acceleration in growth, the company will also see easier comparisons on margins as last year's third quarter margins were impacted by disruption in particle board supply which has now returned to normal. Combine this with operating leverage from volumes and reduction in expense related to short-term issues impacting the second quarter and we can see a good upside. You can see my last article on the stock here.

To conclude, I believe housing market is set to see further acceleration and housing starts are going to meaningfully increase in the coming months. While some of the developments post COVID-19 have acted as a catalyst for the recent strength, the real reason behind the uptrend is over a decade of underbuild which will likely reverse and drive above average housing growth for the next several years.

While I believe I am too high versus the consensus estimates, my analysis of historical data and the recent new order trends of homebuilders indicates that I will likely be proven correct. If you have any good counter arguments, I would love to hear them. Please feel free to post them in the comment section below. If you liked this article and would like to receive my future work on the housing market, please feel free to click the orange "follow" button besides my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMWD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.