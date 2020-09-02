The ETF Trader For The Week Of 8/31-9/4

This series is an extension of my regular, trading-day "Technically Speaking" series. Here, I assume that broad-category ETFs are the investor's primary investment vehicle. The column is devoted to intermediate-term (3-6 months) trades and longer.

Investment thesis:

The following ETFs are on the buy list: SPY, IJH, IWM, IWC, XLP, XLV, XLC, XLK. Please see below for a further explanation.

SPY

The SPY remains a buy as the chart is a textbook example of a bullish chart:

Notice the following technical points:

Prices are rising and are above all the EMAs

All the EMAs are rising

The shorter EMAs are above the longer EMAs

The MACD has some upside room

The only drawback is that overall volume has been declining and volume hasn't spiked on strong moves higher. But no chart is perfect.

The underlying fundamental picture supports a continued move higher. I noted last Friday that the economic indicators show the economy has "turned the corner," although it still has a long way to go.

The smaller-cap indexes are still moving sideways:

Mid-caps (left), micro-caps (middle), and small-caps (right) peaked in mid-August and have been consolidating since. All three have a near-term price floor acting as support.

We're starting to see some commentary trying to explain the underperformance of the smaller caps relative to the larger caps. The best explanation for this "K-shaped" rally is that it's a combination of the tech-heavy pandemic-recovery and the emerging structure of US business - which is tilted towards larger-cap tech companies. This leads to the question of whether or not small caps will start to gain relative to larger caps. I think they will. The biggest problem this sector faces is the on-again/off-again nature of the pandemic recovery, which hurts smaller companies more than larger ones. Because of that, all three indexes are attractive, although the investor should be patient with gains.

All portfolios should be hedged in the current environment since the risk is high. There are many ways to accomplish this goal: well-placed sell-stops, inverse ETFs, various option strategies, and adding bonds to the portfolio. To that end, here is a table that shows various combinations of the SPY and TLT and the performance for each allocation (this is my preferred method for the individual investor):

Data from Finviz. Green means an increase; red means a decrease. The first number is the SPY percentage; the second number is the TLT percentage.

All the portfolios have performed well, especially considering the depth of the sell-off in the Spring.

Sector ETFs

While I normally start with an RRG chart, today, let's look at the 2-month charts of the 11-main sector ETFs:

Three sector charts stand-out as cautionary: energy (upper right) is trading sideways while also being hindered by difficult oil market; real estate (middle row, right) has been trending sideways for the last month and is also experiencing a very difficult fundamental backdrop; and utilities (lower right) are trending modestly lower as demand is a touch weaker. All three should be avoided.

Despite decent charts, I'm neutral on basic materials (upper left) and industrials (middle row, second from right). While PMIs have rebounded, all reports contain very weak export data. And today's Markit report from Italy reported that Italian manufacturers believe their customers are now at full capacity, implying that demand will drop. I believe this scenario will start to occur in other countries, which will eventually slow growth in both basic materials and industrials. In simpler terms, I think we've seen most of the easy gains for both sectors.

Now, let's look at the latest RRG chart:

Consumer staples (XLP) and health care (XLV) are still on the buy list. Utilities recently moved below its 200-day EMA, which is why I took it off the list. There are three sectors that are in an odd spot: communication services (XLC) and technology (XLK) recently moved into the weakening quadrant. But both still have good charts. So, I'm going to put them both on the buy list but add that this is a chart play and not a relative strength play. I'm less a fan of the XLY.

Global ETFs

Last week, I added Japan and China to the watch list. While the fundamentals for Japan are still soft, the data out of China is encouraging. Here's a chart of the FXI:

Prices are consolidating in a triangle pattern. A move above the upper trend line would signal our purchase.

That's for this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.