Introduction

This century has brought us tremendous progress, many of which are in the field of information technology. The highly restrictive field of healthcare seems to move relentlessly forward with innovative projects, such as Neuralink or digitalized medicine. However, in the case of cancer treatment, not much has changed since the introduction of chemo- and radiation therapies. Here, Erytech’s (ERYP) new method might offer a fresh and interesting mechanism to tackle this problem.

Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) therapy

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death in women after lung cancer, and it is the most common cancer among women worldwide (23% of all new cancer cases). An estimated 1 million cases of breast cancer are diagnosed annually. Of these, approximately 170,000 (12%-20%) are of the triple-negative (ER–/PR–/HER2–) phenotype.

Triple-negative breast cancer is tested negative for three receptors: estrogen, progesterone, and epidermal growth factor receptor (HER2). It is also the least common form of breast cancer and the most difficult to treat. Conventional hormone therapies that target ER, PGR, and HER-2 receptors are not effective. Currently, surgery and chemotherapy, alone or in combination, seem to be the only currently available modalities for treating TNBC.

Figure 1: Treatment algorithm for TNBC treatment

According to the American Cancer Society, some medications used in chemotherapy include anthracycline, taxanes, capecitabine, gemcitabine, eribulin, and others.

Pancreatic cancer (PC) therapy

Pancreatic cancer is a form of cancer involving tissues in the pancreas. Cells coming from the pancreas divide and multiply uncontrollably, spreading to surrounding tissues, forming malignant tumors, and causing death to the patient. Most pancreatic cancers arise in the excretory part of the pancreas, where enzymes are produced for digestion.

Pancreatic cancer is the tenth most common malignancy in the United States and the United Kingdom, accounting for 3% of all newly diagnosed cancer patients of both sexes. In 2015, pancreatic cancers of all types resulted in 411,600 deaths globally. It is also the fifth most common cause of death from cancer in the UK, and the third-most-common in the U.S. The disease occurs most often in the developed regions, where about 70% of the new cases in 2012 originated.

Figure 2: Treatment algorithm for pancreatic cancer treatment

Competition

There are many options for treating TNBC and pancreatic cancer. Surgery is used in certain cases. Also, chemotherapy helps to shrink tumors quickly, but they often cause many side effects and high cost. People who were treated with this method often experience common side effects such as hair loss, vomiting or nausea, and fatigue.

Eryaspase contains a compound L-asparaginase that is encapsulated in donor-derived blood cells using ERYCAPS technology. Therefore, it offers a unique and novel solution, which can be added on top of existing chemotherapies to complement traditional methods.

Scientific aspects and clinical results

Erytech’s lead product candidate Eryaspase is L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells. L-asparaginase aims to target cancer cells’ altered amino acid metabolism and is well-established in the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. However, its toxicity has prevented its use in the most fragile patients and other indications.

By encapsulating the L-asparaginase into red blood cells, Eryaspase aims to enlarge its therapeutic window and broaden the scope to other oncology indications such as pancreatic cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. According to the company, the method prolonged the duration of the activity and decreased the risk of side effects.

This has been shown in a phase 2b trial, where overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) was achieved when combining Eryaspase with gemcitabine to treat Pancreatic Cancer.

Results presented during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting in Madrid suggest that the addition of Eryaspase improved average survival from 19 to 26 weeks and 15% of patients survived one year compared to only 3% of those receiving standard treatment. However, side effects such as hair loss, vomiting, nausea, and fatigue persisted.

Figure 3: Phase 2b Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer Launched in 2014 showed that the therapy was able to reduce the risk of death.

However, it should also be mentioned that Eryaspase failed to improve overall survival in patients in a phase 2b trial for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Results showed that overall survival in the group of patients who received Eryaspase with low dose cytarabine was not longer than the group receiving cytarabine chemotherapy alone.

Risks

The company’s future is linked to the possible success of Eryaspase. Here, a failure might lead to heavy losses and the fall of the stock price. However, with a market cap of around $121.6 million, the company’s valuation might be more than doubled in case of a positive event, leading to a favorable risk-reward ratio.

Financial and Valuation

Sell-side consensus shows that the company might hit peak sales of $658 million in 2030. Here, it is anticipated that the company would receive approval and generate revenues from 2023. To evaluate possible upsides for the company, we use a more conservative method and estimate the peak sales of Eryaspase in 3 scenarios as follow:

Scenario Low Mid High Expected peak sales ($, million) 275 412 550

Then, using this model, we estimate the revenues for Erytech in the upcoming years:

Year 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Percentage of peak sales (%) 5 20 35 50 65 75 85 90 95 99 100 Expected peak sales ($, million) Low 13.75 55 96.25 137.5 178.75 206.25 233.75 247.5 261.25 272.25 275 Mid 20.60 82 144.20 206.00 267.80 309.00 350.20 370.80 391.40 407.88 412 High 28 110 193 275 358 413 468 495 523 545 550 After subtracting sales margin 65% ($, million) Low 8.94 35.75 62.56 89.38 116.19 134.06 151.94 160.88 169.81 176.96 178.75 Mid 13.39 53.56 93.73 133.90 174.07 200.85 227.63 241.02 254.41 265.12 267.80 High 17.88 72 125.13 178.75 232.38 268.13 303.88 321.75 339.63 353.93 357.50

From that, we can calculate the NPV of the drug on each scenario:

Scenario Low Mid High Drug net present value (11% discount rate) ($, million) 610.73 914.98 1221.45

Compared to the current market capitalization of $ 121.6 million, the NPVs show that there is room for the company’s valuation to increase in the future, even in the case of low peak sales.

Conclusion

Erytech is a gamble on the future progress of cancer treatment. Investors should be aware that clinical trials are binary events with success chances of around 30% from phase 2 to phase 3 in the area of oncology. However, Erytech’s product might offer significant value for oncology patients, and its stock price can rise significantly in case of success.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.