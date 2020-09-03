FTSE Vs. NDX: Huge Value/Growth Reversal Ahead

As Nasdaq sales, earnings, and dividend growth gradually slow to the rate of nominal GDP growth, a rise in the required rate of equity returns back to historical averages could result in 80% declines in the NDX.

The extent of the NDX/FTSE valuation mismatch means that even rapid growth may not prevent a more devastating collapse in the NDX should required rates of equity returns rise.

Extrapolating the trends in ROE and profit margins from current extreme levels is at odds with the idea of mean reversion which has characterized markets throughout history.

The stampede into tech/growth at the expense of value has seen the Nasdaq 100 rise to 6.6x the market cap of the FTSE 100, despite similar levels of sales and net assets.

As investors have chased mega-cap tech and growth stocks higher and eschewed value stocks, the Nasdaq 100 has risen to a record high share of the MSCI World, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 has fallen to a record low share. The NDX is now 6.6x the market cap of the FTSE, with the ratio almost doubling since the start of this year despite the two indices having similar levels of net assets and sales. Even a partial mean-reversion in profit margins and returns on equity would see FTSE 100 earnings outperform for years, allowing spectacular outperformance in the index.

Investors Are Engaging In The Ultimate Exercise In Extrapolation

Despite having similar levels of net assets and total revenues, NDX companies have been able to generate far higher earnings than those on the FTSE in recent years and this is highly likely to continue. The NDX is expected to bring in almost 4x the earnings of the FTSE over the next 12 months, thanks to the tech sector's high levels of profit margins and returns on equity.

That said, forward PE ratios for the NDX and FTSE are currently at 34.5x and 19.7x, respectively, meaning that the FTSE trades at a large earnings discount even as U.K. stocks continue to recover from two once-in-a-lifetime events; namely the coronavirus lockdowns and the collapse in oil prices.

The fact that investors are currently willing to pay so much more for the NDX relative to the FTSE implies they expect either a continued divergence in profit margins and returns on equity, a continued divergence in sales growth, or both. Extrapolating the NDX's rise in ROE and the FTSE's decline in ROE after the former has experienced an unprecedented boom and the latter an unprecedented bust seems at odds with the idea of mean reversion which has characterized markets throughout history.

It seems much more likely that FTSE sales rebound strongly from crisis levels while NDX sales growth slows to the rate of nominal GDP growth. One of the main forces behind the NDX's rise in ROE relative to the FTSE over the past decade has been respective expansion and contraction in financial leverage. This has seen the Nasdaq's debt/equity ratio rise from just 15% of the FTSE's to 60% today, and stripping out the financial sector of the FTSE, the debt ratios of the two indices are on par.

Nasdaq Vs. FTSE Debt To Equity Ratios

Most Of The Nasdaq's YTD Outperformance Reflects Just 5 Stocks

Just 5 companies have contributed 75% of the NDX's gains since the start of the year: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Meanwhile, just three companies have contributed 78% of the FTSE's decline: HSBC, Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), and BP. The ability of the 5 U.S. tech stocks to continue posting revenue gains amid the recession has caused investors to pay increasingly high multiples of already-high sales. Meanwhile, the collapse in sales of the 3 U.K. value stocks has caused investors to require increasingly depressed multiples of already-low sales and earnings. As the chart below shows, the ratio of these baskets has risen by 3.3x in just 8 months, with one-third of the outperformance reflecting the outperformance in sales and two-thirds reflecting the shift in the price-to-sales ratio.

Apple Is Now Worth More Than The Entire FTSE 100

The extent to which investors have chased up growth stocks relative to value stocks is perhaps best illustrated by the fact that you now buy the entire FTSE 100 for less than the price of Apple. This despite the fact that the FTSE's net assets are 21x times higher, sales are 8x higher, and that Apple's profits have barely grown over the past five years (see 'The Trouble With Apple's Valuation').

Apple Vs. FTSE 100 Market Cap

Perhaps Apple will be able to reignite sales growth while maintaining huge profit margins, and the entire NDX will do the same, while U.K. earnings continue to stagnate. However, the extent of the valuation mismatch means that even rapid growth may not prevent a more devastating collapse in the NDX should required rates of equity returns rise.

A Rise In Required Rates Of Return Would Devastate Tech Stocks

If we assume generously that the NDX's dividend payout ratio remains at current highs of 28% and earnings continue to grow at the 7.5% annual pace seen over the past five years, the current dividend yield of 0.7% would mean total returns of 7.5+0.7=8.2% per year absent any valuation changes. However, over the long term the required rate of total return on U.S. stocks has been a fairly consistent 10%. If investors were to require the same returns going forward, under the same growth assumptions, we would need to see the NDX's dividend yield rise to 2.5%, meaning a 72% decline in the index.

In contrast, if we assume that the FTSE's dividend yield remains at 4.0% and dividends remain stuck at multi-year lows, this would of course mean total returns of 4.0% assuming no valuation changes. Should investors require 10% returns, this would require a 60% decline in the FTSE.

An 80% Decline In The Nasdaq Would Not Be Out Of The Ordinary

Investors are currently taking comfort in the low real interest rate environment and the implicit assumption that low real interest rates will continue to depress required rates of returns. However, as we have argued on a number of occasions (see 'Low Bond Yields Do Not Justify High Equity Valuations' and 'Faith In The Fed's Ability To Support Stocks Is Unfounded'), history has clearly shown that required rates of return are entirely independent from monetary policy.

We expect sales, earnings, and dividend growth of the NDX to gradually slow to the rate of nominal GDP growth as growth proves to be a sharply declining function of market share for the mega-cap glamour stocks. Even 4.0% growth in dividends would mean that in order for investors to receive 10% future returns with a 0.7% dividend yield, we would need to see an 88% decline in the NDX. Of course, this would not happen all in one go, but if valuations were to mean revert over the course of say 10 years, total returns would be ~-14% per year for a 10-year loss of around 78%. Coincidentally, these are the same returns seen in the NDX from the March 2000 peak to the March 2009 trough.

