As you can see in the following chart, the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) has taken a hit over the past week due to a noticeable uptick in volatility.

It is my view that in the coming days we will see SVXY continue lower. However, while I am short-term bearish on SVXY, I believe that in the long run, returns of this instrument remain a strong appeal to trading the ETF to the long side which suggests that buying the dip is a good play.

Volatility Markets

Let's start this piece off with a look at the current level of VIX as well as its recent history.

I'm not one to attach too much significance to technical indicators and methods as applied to VIX, however I do find some utilize from examining the momentum of VIX compared to its history.

What I am looking at specifically at this time is the MACD indicator which measures the recent momentum of VIX. As you can see in the above chart, we are currently in a positive momentum environment in that VIX is increasingly seeing rising momentum to the upside. From a historic perspective, I have gone back and drawn a line every time that VIX's momentum turned positive over the past year. As you can see, when VIX's momentum turns positive and VIX is under 25-30, we have seen at minimum VIX hold steady over the next few weeks with some upside seen in most occasions for some duration.

From a technical standpoint, momentum on VIX is positive and we are starting this upswing in VIX from a healthy level of around 20-25. In other words, I believe that technicals are likely bullish VIX at this point. However, I believe that there are more statistically-sound methods which suggest that VIX will rally over the next few weeks as well. The first of these is the seasonality of VIX which is suggestive of a rally during this month.

I look at seasonality in a few different ways and one of the most straightforward of these is the mean level of VIX by month. As you can see, there's a very clear pattern in which VIX tends to be lowest during the summer and then rally into the fall with a good degree of reliability. For example, between September and October, VIX has increased by an average level of 7% since 1992. This average includes both rallies and declines, but when we look at the rallies specifically, the average upside movement is 24%. In other words, if we see a rally in VIX between September and October, then on average this rally is around 24%.

Another seasonal metric I look at is the election year cycle.

Election years unfortunately have coincided with two previous financial crises or periods of unusual turmoil (2000 and 2008), so it is difficult to draw a perfect answer from the data. However, what we can say is that VIX has increased between now and the end of the year in 4 of the last 6 elections which would give us a generally bullish bias on VIX at this point.

For a shorter-term price movement perspective, we also have data which is suggestive of higher levels of VIX. For example, the S&P 500 hit a fresh 1-month high today. Historically, fresh highs are followed by a higher level in VIX about 65% of the time.

And for another perspective, the S&P 500 is currently seeing its Relative Strength Indicator at 81 which is a level we have only seen during two prior periods over the past decade (yes, it is that rare).

I have drawn vertical lines to show these two prior periods in the above chart. Put simply, we are in near-historic territory with the market at extremely elevated levels. From a historical perspective, of the two prior times that we witnessed this, the market sold off within a few days. Of note, VIX itself rallied in the weeks following each of these occasions (and in the case of 2018, dramatically so with VIX rallying by around 300% over the space of a few weeks).

So put simply, I am turning quite bearish on the S&P 500 at this point due to its historically-elevated levels. There is a very clear relationship between the S&P 500 and VIX: as the market falls, VIX rises.

And to practically put this in VIX's terms: if we see the S&P 500 reverse even just half of this month's gains over the next 3-4 weeks, then history would say that we can expect VIX to rally by 15-20%.

I am turning quite bullish VIX at this point. However, when it comes to SVXY, this is actually probably setting up to be an excellent buying opportunity due to the mechanics of the ETF.

About SVXY

SVXY is an ETF which is shorting the S&P 500 Short-Term VIX Futures Index at half leverage. Here is the long-run return of this index which it shorts. If you follow the link, you'll see that over the past 10 years, the index has fallen at an annualized rate of about half per year. In other words, back-of-envelope math says that if you had shorted this index at half leverage, then you could expect to earn about a 20-25% annualized return per year for the past decade. There are some issues to this figure such as inversing, compounding, and leveraging of return series (and not to mention the change in SVXY's methodology to reduce leverage following VIX rally of 2018); however, this can serve as a general benchmark around which we can frame up expectations for this ETF.

The reason why SVXY's methodology is collapsing through time is due to roll yield/futures convergence. This concept sounds very complex but it's actually pretty simple when you get your hands on the data. The basic idea here is that on average, VIX futures are in contango, or priced above the spot level of VIX. And on average, this difference narrows during a typical month with the prompt futures contract converging to be equal to the spot level of VIX at the time of expiry.

It's that simple. Since VIX futures are in contango about 85% of the time and since the short-term index targets front-month exposure, it is almost constantly being dragged down by futures convergence. This is why SVXY is likely going to continue rising at a pace of about 20% per year over lengthy time periods and why I have a very hard time recommending anything but a long position in the ETF.

However, we do have clear data which suggests that at minimum, we are set to see a moderate rally in VIX over the next 1-3 months. For this reason, I would suggest that if you are not in SVXY at this time, you wait to buy the pullback which will come when VIX rallies. However, if you're in the ETF, I believe you should consider buying puts to protect your position in the event of a strong rally in VIX. It is entirely possible to see VIX rally by 100% or more over the space of a few weeks, so I would consider buying out of the money puts to protect against this tail risk. However, if your holding period is quarters or even years from now, then this pullback will likely prove immaterial to your strategy.

Conclusion

Momentum in VIX is turning positive which is in line with seasonal expectations and norms. Given the clear seasonal patterns in VIX as well as statistical studies regarding market action, the odds favor a short-term rally in VIX. Despite the short-term bearish factors, SVXY remains a very strong long-term bull play which means investors should buy any pullback seen in the ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.