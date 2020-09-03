The Video Game Industry Is Soaring

The video game industry has shown major strength during the pandemic. In fact, top video game companies like Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), and EA (EA) are surging to new heights. The coronavirus has dramatically changed the landscape of the entertainment industry as other forms of entertainment decrease in popularity.

There are several technological trends that should cement gaming as the dominant entertainment form moving forward. The rapid advancements being made in graphics, artificial intelligence, hardware, and general computing power will continue to push video game companies to new heights. COVID-19 is only helping to accelerate the mainstreaming of video games.

Video game giants Activision Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive, and EA have done incredibly well in recent quarters.

Data by YCharts

Exploding Popularity

Video games are starting to become an integral part of global culture. The gaming industry, which now generates more than $100 billion in revenue every year, is now actually one of the primary forces driving technological innovation in computing. Growing demand in the gaming industry is also driving top gaming companies to record valuations.

Entirely new industries like Esports and streaming have also emerged as a result of the gaming industry's exploding popularity. Global Esports revenue is expected to reach $1.1 billion in 2020, which is staggering considering the fact that Esports only really started to take off in the early 2000s. The fact that Esports is now rivaling traditional sports in terms of popularity is a testament to the growing popularity of video games.

As advancements in computing hardware and software allow for more sophisticated graphics, artificial intelligence, etc., gaming companies should see even more upside. Some estimate that the video game industry will experience a CAGR of ~12.9% from 2020 to 2027, although it can be argued that even this can be considered a conservative estimate.

Entirely new industries have emerged as a result of gaming's popularity. Esports is now a major business across the globe.

Source: shape.att

The Long-Term Winners

The video game industry is developing a winner-take-all dynamic. With video game development costs rising dramatically, especially for AAA titles, the larger video game companies are starting to gain a larger edge. To get some perspective on how expensive it is to develop AAA games, Destiny cost ~$500 million to make. While there will always be space for more niche game developers, it is the largest companies that will ultimately thrive in the long term.

Of the top video game companies, Activision Blizzard and Take-Two are best positioned to gain market share moving forward. These two companies own some of the most popular and prestigious franchises in the entire industry. Moreover, Activision Blizzard and Take-Two have cultivated diehard fan bases unlike those of other video game companies.

Activision Blizzard owns wildly popular franchises like Call of Duty and Overwatch. Take-Two owns some of the most popular sandbox games like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. Take-Two sold ~135 million copies of Grand Theft Auto 5 alone, which showcases the quality and brand power of Take-Two's games. While Activision Blizzard does not own any franchises that are as successful as Grand Theft Auto, the company has an incredibly diverse set of popular franchises.

EA is a similarly large video game pure play with strong financials and ~$6 billion in cash reserves. However, EA does not have the brand power or loyal following of the aforementioned companies. Moreover, EA is more geared towards sports fans, which may be a less reliable market in the long term. While there are many other giants in the gaming space, Activision Blizzard and Take-Two are by far the most promising.

Titles that are heavily reliant upon graphics and complex settings will benefit the most from computing advancements. This could in part explain Grand Theft Auto's exponential sales success over the years. Sandbox style games like Grand Theft Auto will only become more appealing as gaming technologies improve.

Source: Grand Theft Auto

Conclusion

Gaming stocks will likely continue to outperform the wider industry, especially in the near term as the coronavirus rages on. The largest gaming companies like Activision Blizzard and Take-Two will likely take even more market share as game development costs rise. Activision Blizzard and Take-Two are solid investments even at their respective market capitalizations of ~$64 billion and ~$19 billion.

