Based in beautiful Honolulu, Hawaii, First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) reported sequentially weaker operating results between the first quarter and second. When FHB's 1H20 operating results are compared to the overall bank average from mainland peers, it makes sense that FHB’s stock price has been a bit more painful to watch. When just looking at the debits and credits, FHB's earnings continue to deteriorate while peers have seen a bit of a floor, thus the share price underperformance.

In the first quarter, FHB generated a net profit of $0.30 per share, which was followed up with a much weaker $0.15 per share in the second quarter. The most important thing for investors to realize: the sizable decrease in EPS seen in the linked-quarter results was only partially accounted for by a higher linked-quarter provision. It is important to note that the overall revenue trends also deteriorated pretty rapidly, which also caused EPS results to be halved linked-quarter. In fact, it was roughly 50/50 between the two drivers in terms of total impact.

Upon further examination of the bank's credit soundness, minimal reserve levels, and lackluster net interest margin (NIM) growth potential, I come away with a fairly negative bias compared to bank peers.

While FHB does carry a valuation premium to peer banks, mainly because investors are rewarding the geographically isolated loan portfolio, I think anyone looking to invest over the long term should put excess cash somewhere else. When it comes to banks, it is hard to fight what the local economy provides, and because of that I would consider FHB’s near-term future to be rather bearish.

Estimating Third-Quarter Earnings

I think management is paying out too much profit through the dividend, which will likely be cut (or trimmed) at the next earnings report. Since the current payout ratio is above 1H20 earnings, economically, if things don't get better for the islands of Hawaii, I'm not sure how the Fed will allow for an above 100% payout ratio. In my mind, I think FHB would need a miracle to sustain the current dividend rate.

Also, due to the timing of the forbearance allowed in the CARES act, which allowed a maximum of 180 days, I would foresee a continuation of distressed assets continuing to rise into the end of the third quarter. Since there is a clear credit deterioration on the balance sheet, I would think there is an upside bias to the current provision. My current modeling indicates roughly $40 million in 3Q (similar to 1Q) which would increase the reserve to only 1.6% of total loans. Much less than current mainland peers with materially lower dividend payout ratios and a fourth of the amount of distressed assets.

The Credit Profile Is Deteriorating

During the second quarter, net charge-offs were $23.4 million, which equates to about 0.67% of average period loans. Putting that into perspective, FHB has charged off roughly 0.15% to 0.25% of average loans per quarter during normal economic times. This noteworthy increase makes sense given the rapid slowdown in the heavy tourism-dependent economy of Hawaii. While the future is unknown, I think the worse is still ahead for FHB.

After I dug a little deeper and started examining the overall lending profile, I expect future credit problems to be much more sizable at FHB when compared to peers. The only positive thing I see is that FHB has a smaller-than-average commercial real estate lending portfolio (average is ~45% of total loans) at just 24%.

The most important takeaway and the one thing that would keep me up at night is the level of loans and leases receiving payment deferrals under the “COVID-19 Financial Hardship Relief Program.” While most mainland banks are somewhere around 6% to 9% in terms of overall lent-out dollar amounts, FHB is at 22%. While not all loans in deferral go bad, a sizable amount will eventually work their way through some sort of modified payment plan.

As I have done with other banks I have written about, the first credit item I review is the total level of criticized loans. Remember, the FDIC's definition of a criticized loan:

... one that is rated "special mention," "substandard," "doubtful," or "loss," and is now considered to have a higher risk of default.

Management might claim they are committed to the dividend, and if economically things get better quickly, I would agree that it is very sustainable. However, my modeling of net interest income and overall net income paints a picture that leaves little room for error should things only get slightly better throughout the medium term. I repeat "Slightly better." I didn't even consider the dividend to be sustainable if things just stay the same.

If you look at the bottom of this article you will see my modeling. I am expecting EPS results near $0.30 per share over the medium term while the current dividend is $0.26 per share. My base case is that the dividend does get trimmed in the third quarter (maybe 50% to $0.13). However, in my modeling I did leave it in at the current rate, because if FHB does get through the end of the year without having to cut/trim the dividend (which is unlikely) it should actually be sustainable at current levels in 2021.

If I were a short-term investor, my biggest fear would be the criticized loans (orange bar chart above) continuing to increase. Any continued increase in criticized loans would force management to continue to post a sizable provision, which would add to the reserve and improve the longevity of the banks, but it would hinder any potential rebound in net income (and thus makes the current dividend not sustainable).

Margin Looks Stable

Net interest income for the quarter decreased to $127 million, down over $10 million from $138 million in 1Q20. The weaker sequential net interest income was largely driven by the outsized compression in the NIM, only partially offset by growth in average loan balances.

While the credit profile does warrant an "extreme caution" sign, I believe one portion of upside to the FHB story is that the margin could be very close to, if not already at, the cycle floor.

Within FHB’s loan portfolio, 6.7% of total loans are paycheck protection program (PPP) loans which could be forgiven later this year. In doing so, the overall balance sheet would shrink, but the NIM would jump because of the associated accounting principles at work. When the loan is forgiven, the fees associated with the loan, which were to be amortized throughout the life of the loan, are accelerated and actually boost the margin (as seen in 4Q20 and 1Q21).

I am modeling a stronger margin at around 2.85% in 4Q20 as the PPP loans come off the balance sheet. However, the NIM should again work lower and ultimately hold steady near 2.70% for most of 2021. Once the PPP loans are forgiven, I would think net interest income headwinds would abate and overall revenue generation could rebound into positive territory.

My Outlook

Even before the COVID pandemic, First Hawaiian was a tough bank to get excited about. Historically, valuation has always been higher than peers because of isolated competition and a limited history of credit problems. However, investors are not beholden to geography when investing and cheaper mainland peers often had more opportunistic growth outlook.

Fast forward to today, I think the current dividend payout level is too high to be sustainable. When the dividend does get cut, yield-oriented investors would likely sell, putting downside selling pressure on the shares for a few weeks. That said, if a dividend cut does happen it would allow management to fully fund the reserve in order to adequately manage against the deteriorating credit fundamentals. At that point, it might be a good investment because it would allow for a better entry point into a bank looking to fully fund its reserve.

Even if charge-offs don’t get worse, the 22% of deferrals I mentioned earlier are unlikely to get materially better in the near term. If FHB’s loan portfolio does see some credit improvement, I think shares will work higher. However, until there is proof of economic improvement or Hawaii begins to see a sizable uptick in tourism, shares probably will trade a little weaker than the rest of the mainland bank peers.

