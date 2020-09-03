Limited net-charge offs is a good indicator that while criticized loans are increasing, they are unlikely to fall into more dire categories.

Upon the completion of the BB&T and SunTrust merger, Truist Financial (TFC) was born. The combined company serves approximately 12 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets throughout the southeastern United States. However, much like every other bank in the United States, Truist Financial Corporation has also had a difficult first half of the year. TFC generated a net profit of $0.73 per share in the first quarter, but saw results deteriorate a fraction in the second quarter, with overall results yielding $0.67 per share.

When looking at the income statement, it is clear that second-quarter results were driven by an improvement in fee income, only to be partially offset by higher expenses and the continuation of a stubbornly high loan loss provision. After backing out non-core items and those having to do with the recent merger, I came away with core EPS of $0.89 in the first quarter and $0.87 in the second. While second-quarter results did show a slight deceleration, I think it is worth nothing that future expenses should actually get smaller in terms of total dollars, even as the bank gets larger, which should help drive future EPS growth.

While Truist has seen a sizable uptick in potential problem loans, I believe this might be one of the few instances to give the bank a "pass" considering the merger just closed this past winter.

Bottom line, I expect future long-term out-performance as operating fundamentals return better than peer results, coupled with a very healthy dividend which should compensate shareholders over the medium term if economic uncertainty persists.

While TFC does have a clear valuation premium to its other super-regional peers, the bank has the best line of sight into creating positive earnings momentum. When adding in the 4.5% dividend yield, I think it is fairly reasonable for investors to expect a 25%+ return over the next twelve months.

Sizing Up The Third Quarter

While we are still a month away from quarter end, I am fairly confident in my expectations that the margin will show some sense of stabilization and overall earnings will continue to warrant the premium valuation. Overall loan growth is likely to be muted, since PPP loans are coming off the balance sheet and there is likely to be limited organic growth in the first part of a recession. Fee income is likely to report another strong quarter, largely driven by continued strength in mortgage income.

Most importantly, I believe GAAP earnings are likely to show an improvement from the second quarter, almost entirely driven by a lower link-quarter provision. I am estimating reported EPS of $0.79 in 3Q20 which compares to the $0.69 seen in the second quarter.

Second-Quarter Fundamentals

At first glance, it is glaringly obvious that second-quarter results were hindered by the continuation of a high provision expense. While the provision was lower than the first quarter, the second-quarter revenue results were also a little lighter than expected. However, as the company moves forward with integration and cost management, I would expect future EPS to grow, even with the tougher interest rate environment headwind.

At the end of 2Q20, the allowance for loan losses totaled $5,702 million, which represents 1.81% of loans held for investment. This is up from 1.61% in 1Q20, 0.52% in 4Q19, and 1.05% in 2Q19. This steady increase was met with fairly sustainable earnings levels as proven in 1H20.

While the current reserve level is a little lower than some other super-regional peers, I do find the historically low level of nonperforming assets at both legacy BB&T and SunTrust reassuring to the credit profile. After a fairly in-depth analysis of the overall credit structure, I believe TFC has one of the better lending credit profiles, and coupled with healthy reserve levels, the bank should perform pretty well against even the most adverse economic scenarios.

Credit Analysis

When looking at recent quarterly results, one thing that is fundamentally clear is Net Charge-offs (NCO) have increased in dollar terms. Second quarter NCOs were $316 million, which equates to about 0.39% of average period loans.

However, it is important to note that over the past five years (i.e. pre-COVID) legacy SunTrust and BB&T, independently, charged off roughly 0.40% of loans on average per quarter. So while the combined bank should have higher charge-offs (in dollar terms) during an economic downfall, this basically unchanged credit profile (in percentage terms) is a remarkable feat.

When in the early stages of a recession, I believe the first place bank investors should look is the criticized loans (like I did when analyzing Huntington (NASDAQ:HBAN) and most other bank stocks).

Remember, the FDIC's definition of a criticized loan:

... one that is rated "special mention," "substandard," "doubtful," or "loss," and is now considered to have a higher risk of default.

TFC has both grown its lending portfolio, which will naturally increase criticized loans (all else equal), and added to the reserve, all while maintaining a strong earnings profile.

When looking at the chart above, the first obvious thing that is noticed is the rapid growth in criticized loans (orange bar chart). However, as BB&T merged with SunTrust, overall criticized loans should increase (the bank nearly doubled in size). From an investment perspective, the most important thing to see is the stability of the overall criticized loans to total reserves (black line). While the black line has increased over the past few quarters, it has not increased in a dramatic fashion.

Personally, l think anything under 2.0x is a healthy criticized-to-reserve level, which is where TFC currently operates. Even with the recent criticized loan growth, it should be clear that management has also more than adequately positioned the bank for any potential problems by adding to the reserve. Currently, common equity Tier 1 level is 9.7% while the total risk based is at 13.9%, which are more than most regional bank peers.

Both spectators and current shareholders should feel very comfortable with the current credit profile, even with the sizable increase in criticized loans.

Going forward, I am modeling TFC to be able to have a dramatically lower provision as we work into the second half of the year. Remember, if things get better on the economic front, the reserve can be deemed too large and be run back through the income statement via a negative provision.

Margin Nearing Its Floor

Net interest income (fully tax-equivalent) for the quarter decreased to $3,919 million, down $544 million from $4,463 million in 1Q20. However, I believe the bank does have a sizable revenue potential even with a compressed net interest margin (NIM). Based on the rough guidance supplied by management via the second-quarter earnings call, combined with my long tenure of modeling out bank profitability, the feedback from my model is indicating that the margin could have already reached the cycle floor and should actually rebound higher in 2H20.

In my model, I see a stronger margin at around 3.20% in 4Q20 as PPP loans are forgiven and fall out of average earning assets. I am also expecting overall net interest income to continue to show some reviewed growth once the margin bounces in 2H20.

Also, on the liability half of the balance sheet, I think high costing CDs and other interest-bearing funding costs working themselves off the balance sheet should provide some reprieve to future earnings. When rounding this all out, I am expecting the margin to either be at- or near the cycle floor; which would be roughly 3.10%.

The Outlook

Truist is a little more difficult to analyze than your average bank because it has not seen an economic slowdown. Remember, it is made up of legacy BB&T and SunTrust, which both had a history of better- than-average growth coupled with limited problem loans. However, reviewing TFC's past operating results and how it might unfold is not all that easy since the combined bank is less than a year old.

That said, the most important thing investors need to know is: Truist has a very clear line of sight into managing down the expense base. That alone should help support future operating metrics like ROA and ROE, which are likely to be better than peers going forward.

Also, the bank has a very healthy reserve level and capital base. The dividend looks incredibly sustainable and I think EPS should return to positive growth in under a year. All of these aforementioned characteristics should drive shares higher as operating results are reported.

However, to be overly conservative, even if overall core revenue is down slightly from current levels, the plan to trim core expense (i.e. branches, redundant software, etc.) by itself should drive a year-over-year growth in EPS for FY21.

