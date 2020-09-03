Harborside Inc's (HSDEF) CEO Peter Bilodeau on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Harborside Inc. (OTCPK:HSDEF) Q2 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call September 2, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Peter Bilodeau - Chairman and Interim CEO

Tom DiGiovanni - Chief Financial Officer

Kenric Tyghe - ATB

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. During today’s call, I will provide an overview of the business and review our Q2 2020 results before turning the call over to Tom DiGiovanni, our CFO, who will go into a more detailed review of our numbers. We will then open the line up to questions.

First off, I’m very proud to report that gross revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $16.1 million and we maintained positive adjusted EBITDA, an important company milestone we reached in Q1, bringing revenues for the first half of the year to over $30 million USD.

We have continued to build on this strong momentum and throughout the first half of 2020, we delivered impressive growth, despite the challenges presented as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

I’m very pleased with how the team has performed throughout the first half of the year to ensure continued safe access to essential cannabis products for our customers and patients in California, while remaining focused on profitability and continuing to improve our margins. We have weathered this year’s challenges well so far and expect to continue to be able to do so as we enter the second half of 2020.

Gross revenue for Q2 increased approximately 28.8% year-over-year to just over $16 million before adjustments for cultivation excise taxes. Year-over-year increase in the second quarter was driven by 5% growth in retail revenue and then impressive 142% growth in wholesale revenue.

The continued growth in retail revenues reflects our focus on enhanced merchandising and pricing initiatives, which resulted in amongst other things, improve product mix, selected pricing changes and higher sell-through of internally produced products.

Wholesale growth has been driven by increased production and the superior quality of product coming out of our Farm operations. Our cultivation team has implemented best practices in cultivation that are delivering a consistent, superior and increasing supply of top quality cannabis flower.

Our Farms best practices initiatives were recently validated by Monterey County inspectors who told us we have one of the most impressive and compliant Farms in their jurisdiction. I’m happy to report that harvest yields are up substantially, and importantly, so our wholesale and retail prices per pound.

Looking at profitability, as I mentioned previously, I’m very pleased to confirm that for the first quarter and second quarter of 2020, we reported positive adjusted EBITDA, driven largely by the implementation of the retail emission -- initiatives, I mentioned earlier, the increased production and sales results from our Farm, the operational efficiency improvements we made earlier this year and headcount reductions that were implemented across the company.

Our performance throughout the first half of this year speaks to the underlying strength of our business. We have made great strides towards implementing improvements in our operational efficiencies, with further enhancements underway that will results -- the results for which will benefit our short- and long-term future earnings. As we move forward, we’ll be focused on opportunities available to us that will help accelerate our growth and profitability.

Before I hand the call over to Tom, I’d like to briefly touch on the strategic review that we recently announced. We have commenced a strategic review of the business and together with the Board we are evaluating opportunities in the marketplace to maximize shareholder value. These include, but are not limited to, potential merger and acquisition opportunities, possible financings, and the potential repurchase and financing of our Farm operation, which has very favorable repurchase terms.

Simply put, we believe Harborside remains seriously undervalued relative to our peer group and we’re actively exploring opportunities to remedy this disparity to the benefit of our shareholders as soon as practicable.

While we do not intend to further comment with respect to the strategic review, unless and until we determined that additional disclosure is appropriate in the circumstances and in accordance with the requirements of applicable securities law, we want to relay to shareholders that this is a strategic focus as we look to build off our positive momentum.

With that, I will now turn it over to Tom DiGiovanni, our CFO, to provide an overview of our second quarter 2020 financial results. Tom?

Thank you, Peter, and good morning, everyone. I hope you each doing well and staying safe through this pandemic that we’re all experiencing. As Peter mentioned, I’m going to take a few minutes to go over our results for the second quarter of this year. And as a reminder, before I get started, the results I’ll be going over today can be found in our quarterly financial statements and MD&A, and all are in U.S. dollars.

During the second quarter of 2020, Harborside generated retail revenue of approximately $10.9 million and wholesale revenue of approximately $5.2 million for the total gross revenue of $16.1 million. This compares to $10.4 million in retail revenue, $2.2 million in wholesale revenue and $12.5 million in total gross revenue in the second quarter of 2019. It’s an overall increase of 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Our Q2 revenues for this year were also 10.3% higher than the $14.6 million in revenues we achieved in Q1 of 2020.

The year-over-year increase in retail revenue was 5.3%, and as Peter mentioned, was driven primarily by the company’s enhanced merchandising and pricing initiatives, which resulted in amongst other things improved product mix, selected price changes and higher sell-through of internally produced products.

Retail gross margins were approximately 51.2% for the quarter, reflecting the year-over-year improvement of about 2.5%, which was realized despite increased costs for safety and staffing related to COVID-19 and inventory losses resulting from the civil unrest that occurred in the Bay Area. Across Harborside’s retail stores in California, the company’s branded products represented between seven and nine of the top 20 selling SKUs in both the first and second quarters of 2020.

Wholesale revenues increased by 142% year-over-year, primarily due to improved harvest yields, production of high-quality premium flower, which has helped to drive higher sales volumes and higher average prices per pound at the company’s Farm. Before adjustments for excise taxes and bio assets wholesale gross margins were approximately 47% for the quarter, which was a year-over-year improvement of approximately 52.4%.

Overall combined gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was approximately $7.6 million, resulting in a 49.7% overall gross margin, as compared to approximately $4.25 million and 35% in the second quarter of 2019.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were approximately $7.1 million, compared to approximately $10.8 million in Q2 2019. The 34.2% year-over-year decrease in operating expenses is primarily related to a $2.7 million decrease in professional fees, which was mainly due to the increased one-time costs that we incurred related to the RTO transaction that the company completed during Q2 2019.

The overall decrease in professional fees would have been even more, but we incurred approximately $977,000 in one-time professional fees in Q2 2020, which were related to the audit and restatement of our prior year financials.

Also in Q2 2020, the company experienced a decrease in general and administrative expenses of approximately $300,000, a decrease in share-based compensation of approximately $900,000, which included the reversal of share-based comp and forfeitures of options due to the departure of certain former employees, and lastly, we had approximately $200,000 in write-downs of receivables, investments and advances during the quarter.

Operating income for Q2 2020 was approximately $0.5 million as compared to an operating loss of approximately $6.6 million for Q2 2019.

Net loss and comprehensive loss was approximately $1.7 million for the quarter, compared to a net loss and comprehensive loss of $6.1 million in Q2 2019, which was a 72% improvement on a year-over-year basis.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2020 was approximately $600,000, compared to a negative EBITDA of approximately $1.7 million for Q2 2019. The change in EBITDA was driven largely by improved operating efficiencies and headcount reductions across the company, which has resulted in positive EBITDA of approximately $1.1 million since the start of 2020.

Lastly, as of June 30, 2020, Harborside had approximately $13.6 million in cash in the bank. The increase in cash balance since the end of the first quarter of 2020 included a delay in payment of approximately $1.6 million of sales taxes that are due to the State of California. Payment of these sales taxes was postponed by the state as part of their COVID-19 business release program and those funds are now expected to be paid to the state by the end of October.

With that, I’d now like to ask the operator to open the call for questions.

Thank you and good morning, gents. Peter a question for you, can you speak to the competitive intense -- so retail numbers obviously nice to see unless that’s a little smaller lift in retail than one might have look for. Can you speak to the competitive intensity in the California market and any other potential drags on that retail performance that you either experienced in quarter and will be able to address or that you’re going to have to continue managing through in the balance of this year?

Peter Bilodeau

Sure. This year has been a really challenging year with a lot of different things, the COVID issues, the social unrest, where we, just to touch on it we -- one of our closest stores was closed for two-week period just because of security issues. Through the COVID -- initial COVID period, the -- our San Jose location was reduced to medicinal-only for a two-week to three-week period, whereby literally our volumes went down by 75% that because of the quick actions of our legal team and compliance team, we were working along with other dispensaries in the area. We were able to overturn that a little bit and have it, whereby as long as the client signed a waiver we were able to take them back on as a client in a medicinal capacity but without doctor’s approvals.

So that -- it’s a bunch of those little things, earlier in the year we were probably trending more in the 8% to 9% growth range and that would be the main reason. There’s no doubt challenges. We have large stores. We -- there’s competition. But truthfully we’ve handled the competition quite well and our numbers continue to grow.

We’ve -- also we will be working on some social media platforms where we had to suspend that for a temporary period due to some compliance issues. But now that’s all one side and we will take us forward over the months ahead and will help us with that growth going forward.

Kenric Tyghe

Thanks, Peter, and that’s good color particularly on the San Jose store. I know how important that one is to you. If we just flip the script here in terms of and focus on wholesale, so big positive surprise there, but anybody who’s followed the story is all too familiar with the challenges at the Farm as long represented. Can you speak to your level of comfort or conviction that we’re building that this is sort of a base to build off that we’re building a base and then consider move forward here with sort of improved momentum and perhaps even -- and perhaps some lower volatility. I mean, any color you can provide that will give some comfort as to where the Farm is at and what would underpin your conviction or thoughts on the outlook for the Farm and for wholesale sales, well, I think, the barriers if you could, anything you could provide there?

Peter Bilodeau

Sure. That’s great and that’s a really good question. Because the Farm has been a challenge of ours in the past. More importantly, now, with the best practices that the team has implemented, we’ve made some management changes, we’ve made some operational changes within the Farm and I can honestly say, as per my comments, my speech, the Farm is performing at its best levels ever.

The quality, the attention to detail that’s going into the day-to-day operations, even when problems appeared at this time, they quickly dealt with. So instead of losing an entire greenhouse, we’re losing a couple of plants or a couple of dozen plants or a table and making the changes that are appropriate. That was -- the detail I think was definitely a missing issue in the past and getting that team up to speed.

So Greg Sutton who leads that team now is extremely focused. The team works 15 hour days. The quality coming out of the Farm is everybody I’ve talked to who’s been there -- who had been there in the past and has been there in the -- this year as commented how fantastic our Farm looks.

And for the first time and it’s interesting when I first came on Board, the first thing I said was, we have -- we can’t expand any further at the Farm, because we have to dial in what we have first and then move on to other to growth.

And for the first time we’ve even started getting pricing on improving one of our greenhouses that is probably the lowest quality greenhouse. We have two other greenhouses that we can expand. That -- we’re not necessarily going to do right away, but we’re look -- we’re exploring that possibility, what’s the cost could be, what’s the return.

The other thing that’s really benefiting is, right, well, what that’s helping with the benefit is, I mean, California is -- has an increased demand for flowers. So last year on average we were selling our flower for roughly $1,200 a pound.

This year and that’s our tops on the flower, the -- this year we are -- we were initially doing $1,400, $1,500, that’s because of the improved quality. And as of late, we’ve even gone up to $1,700 to $2,000 a pound. So those are number one because of quality. Number two also because of the increased demand in the area, so we’re getting higher yields.

So now one thing that Tom and I and Greg have -- are working on right now and with Tom being freed now for -- from the shackles of the past as far as the cleanup, now our accounting team can help us with really dialing down on our cost, because we want to bring the cost down. We think they’re higher than they should be at the Farm and we will work on that in the months ahead to improve those yields even further. So I expect we’re off to a roaring start in Q3. So I think there’s great results that are going to come out of the Farm for the third quarter and improved efficiencies as we move forward.

Kenric Tyghe

Thanks, Peter. And that’s a good segue into my next question, sorry, just a final couple for me. Expense and expense leverage perhaps wasn’t what one might have -- a lot of improved or wasn’t quite what one might have hoped for in the quarter. Can you speak to though what the opportunity is here to dial down on costs and to sort of drive further improvements and where those improvements are? Is it process driven? Is it some -- is it scaling thing? Is it a process? Is it a people? Is it a system? Is it some combination the above? So just to try and understand what the, sort of, the quantum is all potential, SG&A savings or improvement or how you even think about kind of run rate SG&A so coming through this. And then while we’re at it, let’s have the discussion on gross margin or gross margin profile, which is again to say, obviously, there was some headwinds in the quarter, so you have a tailwind this thing is normalized on your gross margin profile. But again the evolution of that gross margin profile, I mean, retail gross margins, that sort of that 30% level is that a pretty good baseline or would be to get ahead of ourselves to think of it in that context. And again, then drilling down into the Farm, obviously, lots of improvement, but is there still improvement to come or should we be very happy with the Farm that sort of that 45% to 50% range and move on. I’ll leave that there for either you or Tom to take please.

Peter Bilodeau

Okay. Great. So, again, good questions that we deal with all the time. But internally, just right off the top, I mean, let’s talk about the retail, okay? So retail, our margins are -- have been hovering in that 51%, just over 51% range for a few quarters.

And what -- what’s more important about the 51% this last quarter is the COVID experience, right? We we’ve been -- our flower sales are way up in our store. We -- when I came in the flowers represented about 37% of sales, now it’s about 45%. When I -- again 10 months ago, we were only doing 2% of those. We own the flower from our own Farms, now that’s up in the 45% range as well. And that brings a difference in margin to us -- to our profile from about 50%, that 50% on average up to the 75%.

Where it gets -- where that’s not quite apparent right now is in the -- is because of the COVID, I mean -- and because of the social unrest. If we look at it just as an example, $200 -- we lost roughly $250,000 in inventory through the robberies and damage through the social unrest. If you break that down, that’s over 2.5% that would go to our bottomline, okay, and add to our margin. So really realistically that’s another couple of points.

Through COVID, we’ve been playing -- paying an average of $1 an hour to all our hourly employees and $1 an hour bonus, that again another 1$, 1.5% in our profit margins. So we basically believe that we will be a solid 55% plus in the months ahead and there’s room for improvement.

Now moving to the Farm, that’s a -- we have to dial in expenses, and as I said, that get a better control. We will do that in the months ahead. We think there’s room for improvement. And the big thing with the Farm is the price per pound versus your cost. We definitely believe that there’s room to bring our costs down if and we know that we’re a solid $1,500 to $1,700 a pound product and it all depends the demands in the market, but they’re not letting -- the demands in the California market aren’t letting up anytime soon from what we can see, so we expect continued improvements in those margins as well.

Kenric Tyghe

Okay. Thank you. I think that’s probably it for me. Sorry, Tom, just more on SG&A in terms of how much of the improvement there is processed driven or control driven? How do you think about sort of the, perhaps, run rate, G&A or even just the evolution of G&A in terms of how one could expect to see that track in a more normal -- normalized sort of environment?

Tom DiGiovanni

Yeah. And I’ll take a pass at that. So if you look at the first half of this year, we had a number of one-time expenses that we incurred related to going back and restating the financial statements, we did a strategic review of our supply chain operations. So we brought in some consultants to help us with that. Those types of expenses now have fallen away. And so for the back half of this year, we’ll see an improvement in just kind of overall run rate.

With that said, we’re continually looking across the entire business at opportunities for reducing our expenses across the Board. That’s true in the wholesale operations. That’s true in the retail operations. And as we go forward, we’re trying to drive those inefficiencies out of the business.

So, looking into 2021, we’re expecting to implement a new ERP system that will then dramatically simplify what we’re doing from a back office perspective. We’re looking to continue to evolve how we staff our retail stores, so we’re moving from -- in 2019 almost all of our retail employees were full time and over a period of time we’re gradually shifting to a part time model to look more like other retailers, so that will continue to lower our costs as we go forward.

And we’ve done that, by the way without terminating anyone or doing any sort of a layoff. We’re basically trying to do this with organic staffing changes. So it’s taking a little bit longer to realize the full impact of that. But we will continue to drive costs down as we go forward.

I think we got a lot of the low hanging fruit out of the way pretty quickly over the last six months to eight months and we will continue to refine those costs. But what you should expect to see on a go-forward basis is, we’re starting to gain some of the efficiencies of scale and traction from our improvement processes. So you’ll continue to see those costs go down as we go forward.

Kenric Tyghe

Thank you. And just a quick final, I am sorry, I don’t mean to take out as much time on the call as I have, but quick final one on the Farm, can you remind us as to the metrics there in terms of the option on purchase, so the appraisal values has been any movement. But then also the options that you would be open to or consider sort of on the Farm and would it be a potential sort of exercise the option and a sale on leaseback, would it be an exercise the option and then a mortgage against that. I mean, what is the range of possibilities or scenarios you’d be looking at on the Farm and if you just give any color just or reminders rather on the metrics around the Farm from a sort of a surfacing and freeing up of cash.

Peter Bilodeau

Sure. That’s great. So the Farm was appraised late last year at $31 million. We have a sale leaseback on that Farm at, well, just round numbers $11 million, so there’s $20 million in hidden equity there. The key there we’d be looking for sale leaseback or buy back at the Farm completely, entirely, is to maximize -- to get a good well priced term loan or sale leaseback opportunity that is not necessarily to long-term.

We know with the -- we’re not that -- we’ve -- well, it’s our belief that we’re not that many years away, maybe even less than years away from better banking, better financing opportunities on these type of products, but today’s product is for -- mortgage product in the cannabis spaces normally has double digits attached.

So we’re not even opposed to a double-digit shorter term loan, but not one for 10 years or 15 years, which we had one recent -- an offer just before the cease trade order that was for $23 million or $24 million, if I recall properly. But it had a 15-year timeline attached. So basically it would suck out all our -- the gains that we would make by using that money for too long of a period.

So it’s basically something that fits that we know that we have to pay a little bit of a premium for that benefit, but it also has to be accretive to our shareholders, not just for the -- to the mortgage company itself or the lender itself. So that’s a little bit of context. So we’re open to ideas and that’s what we will explore in more detail now that where our finances are all caught up. Our financials are all caught up, which gives us all the ammunition to go in and negotiate with all the cards on the table.

Kenric Tyghe

Great. Thank you. That’s it for me.

Peter Bilodeau

Thanks, Kenric.

