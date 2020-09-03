I don't think the company is a compelling value at this price based on relative valuation metrics. However, I think Evolution Mining is still positioned to reward shareholders.

The company had strong results for the full-year 2020 and is expected to grow production thanks to measured capital investments at Red Lake and Cowal.

The company is also deploying growth capital at the Cowal Mine which will also help drive production growth in the coming years.

Evolution Mining acquired the Red Lake mine in January 2020 and is implementing a 3-year capital spending plan to increase production and reduce costs.

Evolution Mining Investment Overview

Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF) reported its results for full-year 2020 on August 13th, 2020. The full-year results are as of June 30th, 2020.

Here are some of the notable achievements of Evolution Mining during this period.

The company completed the acquisition of the Red Lake Mine in Ontario, Canada.

Operating Mine Cash Flow increased 45 percent year over year.

Encouraging Maiden Reserve estimates for the Cowal mine.

The company completed the divestiture of the Cracow gold mine.

Increased reserves that resulted in an average mine life above ten years.

The company also had encouraging increases in the EBITDA margin year over year at every mine except Mt. Carlton.

Source: Evolution Mining presentation

Cowal Mine

The Cowal Mine in New South Wales is an open-pit mine with a processing capacity of 7.5 million tons per year. Currently, the plant is being upgraded to be able to process 9.8 million tons per year. This is one of the reasons that so much of the "major capital" is going towards the Cowal mine in the image below. The Cowal Mine sees production decreasing in 2021, primarily due to lower-grade reserves, but grade should increase in the second half of 2021 when "Stage H" is completed.

The image below lays out Evolution Mining's capital plans for fiscal 2021.

Source: Evolution Mining presentation

Red Lake Acquisition and Mine History

Evolution's recent acquisition of Red Lake takes the mine into the next chapter of what was already a storied past. Despite Red Lake's long history, as seen in the image below, Evolution Mining knows the asset will continue to produce high-grade ore and believes it will be a long-life asset. The company already has large resource estimates for the mine but expects its maiden reserve estimate under Evolution's watch to come in Q1 of 2021.

Evolution Mining is in the process of implementing a 3-year plan at Red Lake that will increase annual production to more than 200,000 ounces while keeping the AISC under $1,000 per ounce. If these results are achieved, then Evolution's investment will pay back handsomely.

Source: Evolution Mining presentation

Evolution Mining Resources and Reserves

Source: Created by the author

Gold Mine P&P M&I Inferred Total Cowal 5.26 7.95 2.10 15.31 Earnest Henry .66 1.11 .18 1.95 Mungari .57 1.81 .60 2.98 Mt Carlton .31 .40 .02 .73 Mt Rawdon .54 .85 .22 1.60 Red Lake 0 5.69 5.29 10.97 Total 7.33 17.81 8.40 33.54

*Resources and reserves are stated in millions

Evolution Mining 2020 Production and 2021 Forecast

Evolution Mining's production growth in 2021 is coming from the Red Lake Mine as a result of owning the mine for a full fiscal year. The rest of the various mines' production is staying relatively steady. Cowal production is dipping but is expected to rebound in the second half of 2021 when higher-grade ore is processed again.

Source: Created by the author

Gold Mine 2020 Production 2020 AISC 2021 Forecast 2021 AISC Cowal 262,035 $690 215,000 $759 Cracow 87,744 $890 NA NA Earnest Henry 94,902 -$320 87,000 -$241 Mungari 133,388 $899 125,000 $995 Mt Carlton 58,962 $1,075 50,000 $1,277 Mt Rawdon 82,004 $1,144 90,000 $977 Red Lake 27,428 $1,438 130,000 $1,536 Total 746,463 $772 697,000 $940

*AISC converted to USD from AUD at .74 exchange rate

*AISC stated on a by-product basis, which explains the Ernest Henry mine having a negative AISC.

Source: Evolution Mining FY20 Presentation

Gold Production by Jurisdiction

In fiscal 2020, Evolution Mining produced 96 percent of its gold from Australia and 4 percent from Canada. The below table breaks it out by country as well as by state. Evolution Mining has very minimal risk related to jurisdictions.

Country State / Province FY 2020 Production Oz Australia New South Wales 262,035 Australia Western Australia 133,388 Australia Queensland 323,612 Canada Ontario 27,428 Total 746,463

Source: Created by the author

Financial Performance

Here are the highlights of the company's results for the full-year 2020.

The company's EBITDA increased by 41 percent.

Operating Mine cash flow increased by 45 percent.

EBITDA margin increased from 48 to 53 percent.

Underlying earnings per share increased by 84 percent.

Source: Evolution Mining presentation

Valuation

Evolution Mining currently trades with a market cap of $7.05 billion.

Market Cap to Proven and Probable Reserves Ratio

Evolution Mining trades at a market cap to proven and probable reserves ratio of $961 per ounce.

Market Cap to Gold Ounces Produced

Evolution Mining trades at a market cap to gold ounces produced ratio of $9,444 per ounce.

Financial Statement Metrics

Evolution Mining has a book value of $2.46 billion. Evolution Mining trades at 2.86 times book value.

The company generated operating cash flow of $1.01 billion in full-year 2020. The company trades at seven times operating cash flow.

Valuation Comparisons

Company x Op Cash Flow x Book Value x Reserves x Production Evolution Mining 7.00 2.86 $961/oz $9,444/oz Northern Star Res 10.14 3.36 $666/oz $7,954/oz Kirkland Lake 10.88 3.08 $741/oz $10,691/oz

Evolution Mining is undervalued relative to Northern Star Resources (OTC:NHRNY) and Kirkland Lake (NYSE:KL) when it comes to Operating Cash Flow and Book Value. However, not when it comes to value as a factor of reserves and production. In my opinion, Evolution Mining does not represent a compelling value at current prices.

Share Dilution and Inside Owners

The company began the year with 1.692 million shares in July of 2018 and since then has added roughly 12 million shares. Most of these shares have been created via employee compensation plans, as can be seen in the statement below.

Source: Evolution Mining FY 2020 Financial Statements

Insider Shareholders

Based on the table below, insiders own about 1 percent of total shares.

Source: Evolution Mining FY 2020 Financial Statements

Executive Compensation

Executive compensation was $11.85 million during the fiscal year. This was down from $12.31 million during the previous fiscal year.

Source: Evolution Mining FY 2020 financial statements

The table below breaks out the executive pay for each individual. This level of compensation is at a reasonable level for the size of the company, and relative to other companies I've seen. Also, keep in mind that these values are in Australian dollars.

Source: Evolution Mining FY 2020 financial statements

Final Analysis

Evolution Mining is not a screaming buy at these levels. However, Evolution Mining is an excellent company and is headed in the right direction and has been for the past 5 to 10 years. While many companies' share prices have struggled over the past decade, Evolution Mining's share price has been on a steady climb. This is due to continued production growth at reasonable prices with reasonable all-in sustaining costs per ounce.

With the most recent acquisition of the Red Lake Mine, the company obtained a great asset at a very reasonable price. The mine currently produces gold with a relatively high AISC, but Evolution Mining's bread and butter is optimizing assets to be more efficient and productive. Evolution Mining currently has a 3-year plan to increase Red Lake's production to more than 200,000 ounces per year with an AISC under $1,000 per ounce. Look for the first reserve estimate from the Red Lake mine sometime after January in 2021.

The company is also in the process of increasing production capacity at the Cowal Mine. Capital investments are underway with this goal in mind. The potential production improvements at the Cowal and Red Lake mines should contribute to the company-wide production growth in the graphic below. This graphic shows production growth for the entire company over the next three years.

Source: Evolution Mining presentation

If Evolution Mining can implement the growth plans it has for the next three years, then it should further establish the company and reward shareholders. That said, I am not an owner in Evolution Mining at these prices, although I believe they are an excellent company. To put it in another perspective, I think Evolution Mining is a better buy than Northern Star Resources but not as attractive as Kirkland Lake Gold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this article is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. The author of this article expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.