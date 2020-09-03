Troilus Gold (OTCQB:CHXMF) released the results of the PEA for its Quebec-located Troilus gold project. Although there is a place for further improvements, especially the AISC is quite high, the project looks really good at the current gold prices.

According to the recent resource estimate, the Troilus project contains indicated resources of 4.3 million toz gold, 322.6 million lb copper, and 6.66 million toz silver, or 4.96 million toz of gold equivalent. The inferred resources contain further 2.76 million toz gold, 189.73 million lb copper, and 3.91 million toz silver, or 3.15 million toz of gold equivalent. The gold equivalent grade equals 0.87 g/t for indicated, and 0.84 g/t for inferred resources. The majority of resources is open-pittable; however, also an underground operation should be developed in later phases of the mining project.

Source: Troilus Gold

The PEA envisions a mine with a throughput rate of 35,000 tpd. An open-pit mine should be developed first, followed by an underground mine in year 8. The mine should be able to produce 220,000 toz gold per year on average over the first 5 years and 246,000 toz gold per year on average over the first 14 years of the 22-year mine life. Over the last 8 years, the average annual production should be lower, only around 100,000 toz gold per year. What is positive, the production volumes are higher than originally expected (more can be found in my previous article). What is negative, the AISC is much higher than originally expected. According to the PEA, the cash costs should average $919/toz gold and the AISC should average $1,051/toz gold.

AISC of $1,051/toz is high. However, it applies for the whole 22-year mine life. It should be much lower than $1,000/toz over the first 13 years of operations. As can be seen in the chart below, the majority of the Troilus mine production will be concentrated into the first 13 years. Over the last 9 years, the production volumes will be approximately 50% lower. Moreover, over the first 7 years, all the production will come from the open-pit mine, the higher-cost underground mine should start operating only in year 8. In year 14, the open-pit production should cease. It means that the first 13 years should see not only much higher production volumes but also much lower production costs. Unfortunately, Troilus provided only information about the expected annual production volumes but not about the expected annual production costs. This information will be probably contained in the technical report that should be filed on SEDAR over the coming months. Moreover, it is important to note that the sustaining CAPEX contains also $240 million needed to develop the underground mine. If Troilus decided to classify the initial underground CAPEX as expansion instead of sustaining, the life of mine AISC would be lower by approximately $60/toz gold (however, this is only a question of accounting and it obviously doesn't change the volume of capital expenditures needed).

Source: Troilus Gold

The initial CAPEX is projected at $333 million. It is a reasonable price tag for a long-life mine with annual production volumes over 200,000 toz gold. The main reason for the relatively low CAPEX is the fact that Troilus is a brownfield project with existing infrastructure including 85 km of powerlines, 40 km of roads, or a 50 MW substation. There is also a fully permitted tailings pond, and a water treatment facility, as well as a 450 meters decline to underground.

The economics of the project look very good, especially at the current gold prices. At a gold price of $1,950/toz, the after-tax NPV (5%) equals $1.156 billion and the after-tax IRR equals 38.3%. But it looks good also at much lower gold prices. At a gold price of $1,350/toz, the after-tax NPV (5%) equals $419 million and the after-tax IRR equals 18.2%.

Source: Troilus Gold

What is important, this is only a PEA and there is definitely a lot of ways to further improve the project. Especially, the exploration potential of the Troilus property is great and there is only little doubt that the resources will grow further. This may lead to a longer mine life and also an improved production profile, especially in the later years.

Source: Troilus Gold

The current resources are divided between the Allonge, J Zone, Z87, Z87 South, and Southwest zones. Especially the newly discovered Southwest zone offers significant exploration potential. So does the 2.5 km area between the Southwest zone and Z87 zone. If the two zones are connected, the resources will grow by several million toz gold in this one area alone. But the deposits are still open in several directions and at depth. And there are also other exploration targets, as the current resource area represents only a small fraction of Troilus Gold's large land package that covers an area of 846 km².

Conclusion

With an after-tax NPV (5%) over $1 billion, the Troilus Gold project looks good at the current gold prices. But even at a gold price of $1,350/toz, the after-tax NPV (5%) is nearly $420 million. Although the average life of mine AISC is estimated at $1,051/toz, which is quite high, it should be much lower over the first years. It is also important to note that Troilus has significant exploration potential and it is highly probable that the resources will grow further. It should help to further optimize the whole project. It will take time and money, but for now, the company is well financed. Its cash balance should be around $25-30 million right now. At the current share price of $1.16, the market capitalization of Troilus Gold equals approximately $133 million and the enterprise value is slightly above $100 million. It is a low price for a company with a project with significant exploration potential, localized in a safe jurisdiction, partially permitted, and with an after-tax NPV (5%) over $1.15 billion at the current gold prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHXMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.