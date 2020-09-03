This may be the most impactful box office weekend we’ve seen in a very long time, and if you have money invested in the industry, make sure to pay attention.

Each of those areas will be heavily impacted by the weekend totals and influence numerous decisions to made tied to future rollouts and the path selected for them.

What investors want to learn from the film’s performance really depends on the area in which they invest the most - whether that be in studios, theaters or streamers.

“Tenet” is expected to be an industry barometer in a number of ways tied to audience interest and the future of the traditional film model.

After a prolonged shutdown due to COVID-19, movie theaters are finally getting back into the swing of things this weekend with “Tenet,” the new blockbuster from Christopher Nolan.

(Image Credit: Warner Bros.)

Usually, a Christopher Nolan movie would be a big deal for a variety of reasons - a return to “normalcy” isn’t one of them. And yet, here we are.

Tenet opens today across the country as many for the first time since March will slowly venture out to their local movie theaters. The question is, how many?

It is too soon to tell, but here’s what we do know - this is a big deal for theaters, studios and an industry desperate to get back on track. And because of all that, not only should investors across the board care, they should be prepared for anything.

So, what could happen, and what does it really mean for the future of film?

First, as always, some background.

It has been a turbulent few months for the film industry because of COVID-19. To quickly recap, we’ve seen movies go from theaters to streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) platforms in just a matter of weeks, we’ve seen movies bypass theaters for SVOD completely, and we’ve seen theater chains sabre-rattle with the studios, leading to bizarre results.

In short, COVID-19 did to the film industry in a matter of months what many analysts had expected to have happen over the course of the next few years. The wheels were clearly already in motion, but this just sped up the timetable.

Now enter Tenet. Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) was set to debut the newest film from Oscar winner Christopher Nolan in July, then August, and now September. Over time, Tenet became an industry barometer, as other studios based their plans around when the film was slated. Now we’ve reached that end point, and it’s still clear as mud what will actually happen.

The irony, though, is Nolan’s films have a reputation for being clear as mud leading into launch anyway, so it is very fitting the two are intertwined. Remember, all we know about Tenet is it has a vague logline, an intriguing cast and a run-time that seems about 30 minutes too long. Again, all Nolan trademarks.

And by the way, I say that as a fan. I think he is a visionary director who goes to great lengths to ensure anyone paying money to see his films gets the same type of extraordinary experience he envisioned while writing and shooting them.

(Image Credit: Warner Bros.)

Which is also why, in many ways, it is fitting his film is the first “big” one out of the chute.

Yet, that’s also a problem, as right now, many question if the public is willing to go back to theaters to see what promises to be a complex film that requires you to sit (socially distant) in a confined space for nearly three hours (with previews).

Doesn’t sound as appealing, right? And that’s the million-dollar question... specifically how many millions though?

Let’s look at the numbers for a second.

Normally, a Nolan film would open to around $50 million... since breaking through in 2005, his lowest three-day total for a full-on blockbuster was Interstellar’s $47 million. Tenet likely won’t come near that number, with some estimates ranging from $15 million to $30 million. My initial guess is on the lower side, but the fact we are even in the position to guesstimate is a small miracle in and of itself.

Remember, sell-outs mean less here, because theaters will have fewer seats to actually sell - and with little else open, many theaters will be devoting a sizable number of screens to the movie. In addition, we aren’t looking at a traditional three-day total but a five-day one, as the movie opens on a Thursday and Monday is Labor Day. That further skews the numbers, so it will be hard to get a real read on Tenet’s success (likely by design).

For investors, though, what you are ultimately looking for varies based on where you are investing.

For example, if you are an investor in AT&T, the parent company of Warner Bros., you are hoping for a big debut because it is a sign of a return to some type of normalcy. And with Wonder Woman 1984 slated to open in October, this has to go well to feel any sort of confidence in the studio’s decision to keep a second high-profile film on track to open in theaters that soon after.

You also have to look at it from the perspective of - why didn’t they just ditch theaters for HBO Max? The truth is, it wasn’t really an option, at least not at this point.

Warner actually tried something similar earlier this summer, when Scoob! skipped theaters for SVOD just prior to the launch of HBO Max. Many saw it as a test to see if the studio could see more profits with an independent bow versus as an add-on to the streamer. While nothing official was announced, the rumors were the film didn’t do as well as Universal’s (CMCSA) Trolls World Tour, which is telling.

With Tenet, yes, it would have been a beneficial move to support the fledgling platform, yes it would have driven subscriptions, and yes, it would have been a huge press boon. That said, you also run the risk of completely alienating exhibitors and effectively kicking them while they are down, furthering damaging the relationship that was strained post Scoob!

So then, you may ask why Disney (DIS) can do it for Mulan and WB can’t for Tenet?

Disney’s already gone down this road twice - once with Artemis Fowl and again with Hamilton. It’s shown it has no problem making changes, but it did it in a smart way. Both films were never “must-have” for theaters - they weren’t Avengers, and that’s the point. Disney knows the value of theatrical model for its A-list IP, and it will rock the boat where it knows it can.

With Mulan, there is a very real chance the movie would have underperformed. While live-action remakes of popular animated Disney films have overperformed overall, this was the first to not have music, not have CGI sidekicks for the lead, and not have big bold names as headliners. It was both a risky project and a costly one that had a lot of uncertainty. Streaming was a safer play, and that is an easier pill for exhibitors to swallow.

Another big reason is actually Nolan himself - the filmmaker is a big proponent of the theatrical experience and preserving it at all costs. While never used as an excuse, it is very much assumed WB didn’t want to do something counter to the views of one of its biggest names.

The fear factor overall here is very real, and everyone is treading carefully. A lot of it stems back to how the success of Universal’s Trolls sequel exposed a big gap between creatives, studios and exhibitors. You’ll remember after the film over-indexed on streaming, Universal crowed about it and got into a fight with AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC), which decreed it was done showing Universal films.

(Image Credit: Universal)

And that takes us to what you are looking for if you are an investor in theater chains, with AMC as a prime example.

AMC swore its decision to ban Universal films wasn’t a hollow threat - even though we knew it was - but what actually did happen was far more confusing to shareholders. Not only did the company back down and agree to make nice with Universal, it also agreed to shrink the theatrical window on a per-film basis with the studio. That was news to AMC’s rivals, who were a little stunned at the turnaround... as were analysts.

AMC, for its part though, seems remarkably bullish on its future, and it is estimated 70%+ of its theaters will be open this weekend to screen Tenet - with markets like San Francisco coming on board shortly after. On top of that, the chain recently revealed it wants to buy back a handful of bankrupt theaters it was forced to sell after the deal with Carmike in 2016. In other words, if AMC is going down, it is going down swinging.

Keep in mind, many in the industry do believe AMC and other chains are indeed going down, and that this is really the beginning of the end for theaters. Variety recently talked to experts that say theaters are facing “years of pain and wrecked business models.” That is true.

It is also true, though, that many in the industry were forced because of COVID to pivot their model, and some are finding even more success because of it. Personally, I think if theater chains realize the opportunity they have and begin to listen to feedback and work with their customers, there's a real chance for them to turn things around.

The shared experience is a special thing when done right and when a pandemic is not a concern. Eventually, we will come back to that place, but for now, streaming has taken hold, and it's that studio experimentation with streaming and rise of streaming services that is fueling those concerns.

And that brings us to what Tenet means to those who are investing heavily in streaming.

The expectation is the film will have no impact on the major players, but that is not necessarily true. If Tenet surprises and succeeds at a high level, it will show that even in a pandemic the old model still has power to it. Could six months away from theaters actually make them popular again and absence really does make the heart grow fonder? Don’t laugh, there’s real potential that it could.

Overseas numbers for Tenet have been stronger than expected, leading some to be hopeful. Although, as smartly pointed out by The Washington Post, it’s not only the “if” it succeeds here but the “where,” as every city has been impacted differently.

Conversely, if Tenet fails, it continues the narrative about the downward spiral of theaters and is a proof point for streamers to use with investors. It could also trigger other deals from studios that take more films away from theaters.

This may be the most impactful box office weekend we’ve seen in a very long time, and if you have money invested in the industry at all, make sure to pay attention, as this will have a lasting effect for a while to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.